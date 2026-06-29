Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » What the Typical Canadian TFSA Looks Like by Age 50

What the Typical Canadian TFSA Looks Like by Age 50

The first step is to fully contribute to your TFSA. The second step is to invest it wisely according to your goals, investment horizon, and risk tolerance.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • By ages 50–54, the average Canadian TFSA balance is $35,235 while average unused TFSA contribution room is $62,659 (2024 data, StatsCan).
  • Many Canadians fall behind because they can’t or don’t prioritize maxing TFSAs, but unused room carries forward and automating monthly contributions (about $583/month to hit a $7,000 annual limit) can help close the gap.
  • To maximize tax-free growth, invest TFSA contributions rather than leaving cash idle—options include individual stocks like Brookfield Renewable for growth or income ETFs such as BMO ZWC for higher yield, each with trade-offs (volatility, covered-call caps, fees).

Many Canadians approaching retirement may be surprised to learn how modest the average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance actually is. According to the latest Statistics Canada data available in 2026 for the 2024 contribution year, Canadians aged 50 to 54 held an average TFSA balance of $35,235. Even more striking, this same group had an average of $62,659 in unused TFSA contribution room.

That means many Canadians are missing out on one of the most powerful tax-advantaged savings tools available. If you have been consistently maximizing your TFSA contributi ons, you are already ahead of many of your peers when it comes to building long-term wealth and preparing for retirement.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Why many Canadians fall behind

The large amount of unused contribution room suggests that a significant number of Canadians either cannot afford to maximize their TFSA or have not made it a financial priority. The good news is that the contribution room carries forward indefinitely, giving investors plenty of opportunities to catch up.

One of the simplest ways to close the gap is to automate your savings. By setting up monthly contributions immediately after receiving your paycheque, you can steadily build your TFSA balance without relying on willpower alone. For example, contributing about $583 per month throughout the year would allow you to reach a $7,000 annual contribution limit. Waiting until mid-year means the required monthly savings amount rises significantly, making the goal harder to achieve.

The earlier you start contributing consistently, the more time your money has to compound tax-free.

Put your TFSA to work

Saving is only part of the equation. To maximize the benefits of a TFSA, investors should also consider investing their contributions rather than leaving cash idle. Historically, stocks have generated some of the strongest long-term returns among major asset classes, making them a compelling choice for investors who still have years before retirement.

One example is Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN). The company owns and operates a diversified global portfolio of renewable energy assets, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and battery storage facilities. Its business benefits from long-term contracts and revenue streams that are largely linked to inflation, helping support stable cash flows.

Brookfield Renewable also follows a capital recycling strategy, acquiring assets with improvement potential, enhancing their performance, and then selling stakes at attractive valuations. This approach can create additional value for investors while supporting future growth and cash distributions.

A simpler option for income investors

Not everyone wants to research and manage individual stocks. Investors seeking a more hands-off approach may prefer an income-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC).

Managed by BMO Global Asset Management, the covered call ETF provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying companies, with significant allocations to financials (40% of the fund), energy (23%), and materials (12%). The fund also employs a covered-call strategy, which generates additional income and can help reduce volatility.

As a result, ZWC typically offers a higher cash yield than many broad-market ETFs. The trade-off is that covered calls can limit upside potential during strong market rallies. Investors should also note the fund’s higher management expense ratio of 0.72%, reflecting its active management approach.

Investor takeaway

The average Canadian nearing age 50 has accumulated a TFSA balance of just over $35,000 while leaving more than $62,600 of contribution room unused. That presents a significant opportunity for investors willing to save consistently and put their money to work. Whether you choose individual stocks such as Brookfield Renewable, a diversified income ETF like ZWC, or even guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), maximizing your TFSA can help you build substantially more tax-free wealth and strengthen your retirement outlook.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Typical Canadian TFSA and RRSP Contributions at Age 45

| Jitendra Parashar

Saving consistently is important, but choosing the right investments matters just as much. Here are two top Canadian stocks that…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Fine Print Every Canadian Should Read Before Holding U.S. Stocks

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index Fund (TSX:VFV) charges a tax so potent, neither the TFSA nor even the mighty RRSP…

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 6.1% Dividend Yield

| Sneha Nahata

This monthly-paying TSX stock has a solid history of reliable distributions and offers a well-protected yield of 6.1%.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Strong TFSA Stock Offering a 6.1% Yield and Monthly Paycheques

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Want to earn Tax-free monthly income in your TFSA? This TSX royalty stock yields 6.1% with a diversified top-line cash-flow…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Grab These Dividend Stocks Now Before Their Prices Rise and Yields Drop

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian dividend stocks are not only trading off their highs, but they also both offer yields of…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

BCE or Telus: Which TSX Dividend Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

Explore BCE's recent changes and its impact on dividend growth amid rising AI investments in the telecom sector.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With BCE’s Dividend?

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE’s dividend was cut sharply in 2025, but the new payout may now be on firmer ground for long-term income…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock is Down 46% and Worth Owning for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) might be more of a riskier play amid AI disruption, but shares are oversold at this point.

Read more »