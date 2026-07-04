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The Best Simple Way to Turn $21,000 Into Consistent TFSA Cash Flow

Dollar-cost average into a Canadian high‑yield dividend ETF for simple, tax‑free TFSA income.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Use a Canadian high‑yield dividend ETF for simple, tax‑free TFSA income — iShares XDIV is a solid core choice with monthly distributions, quality screens, and a very low 0.11% MER.
  • A $21,000 investment in XDIV would generate roughly $672 of tax‑free income annually (roughly 3.2% yield), paid monthly, and you can reduce timing risk by dollar‑cost averaging.
  • Use a Canadian high‑yield dividend ETF for simple, tax‑free TFSA income — iShares XDIV is a solid core choice with monthly distributions, quality screens, and a very low 0.11% MER.   A $21,000 investment in XDIV would generate roughly $672 of tax‑free income annually (≈3.2% yield), paid monthly, and you can reduce timing risk by dollar‑cost averaging.   For higher monthly cash flow, BMO ZWC yields about 6.5% (around $1,365/yr on $21,000) but carries a 0.72% MER and a covered‑call strategy that can limit upside and long‑term returns.

If your goal is to generate reliable, tax-free cash flow from your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), one of the simplest strategies is to invest in a Canadian high-yield dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF). Rather than selecting individual dividend stocks, a single ETF can provide instant diversification, professional management, and regular monthly income. For long-term investors, iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) is an excellent core holding worth further investigation.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Why XDIV is a solid choice

XDIV focuses on Canadian companies with above-average dividend yields, consistent or growing dividend payments, and solid financial fundamentals, including strong balance sheets and relatively stable earnings. These quality screens help create a portfolio designed to generate dependable income while reducing some of the risks associated with chasing the highest-yielding stocks.

The ETF also keeps costs low, charging a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.11%. It currently yields about 3.2%, roughly 1.5 times the approximately 2.1% yield of the broader Canadian stock market, using the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a benchmark.

Although XDIV holds only about 21 companies, it offers meaningful diversification across Canada’s leading dividend sectors. Financials account for about 49% of the portfolio, followed by energy at 27%, utilities at 10%, and consumer discretionary at 9.4%. Its largest holdings include Toronto-Dominion Bank (10% of the fund), Royal Bank of Canada (10%), Manulife (9.7%), Sun Life (8.6%), Canadian Natural Resources (7.2%), Suncor (7.0%), Power Corp. (6.5%), Fortis (5.8%), Pembina Pipeline (5.4%), and Restaurant Brands International (4.7%).

A $21,000 investment in XDIV would generate approximately $672 in annual tax-free income, paid through monthly cash distributions. Investors concerned about today’s high market valuation versus the historical levels can reduce timing risk by dollar-cost averaging, investing fixed amounts over multiple months instead of making one lump-sum purchase.

Looking for even more income?

Investors who prioritize maximizing monthly cash flow may also want to consider BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC).

ZWC currently offers a distribution yield of roughly 6.5%, meaning a $21,000 investment could generate approximately $1,365 in annual tax-free income, also paid monthly. The fund owns about 40 Canadian dividend-paying companies and uses a covered-call strategy to generate additional option income, boosting its distributions.

However, there is an important trade-off. Writing covered calls limits some of the portfolio’s upside during strong bull markets because shares may be called away as prices rise. As a result, while ZWC may deliver higher income, it will likely produce lower total returns than a traditional dividend ETF during extended market rallies.

ZWC is also more expensive to own, with a MER of 0.72% due to its active management. Like the broader Canadian market, it remains concentrated in financials (39.6% of the fund), energy (22.1%), basic materials (12.5%), and utilities (9.0%), and BMO Asset Management classifies it as a medium-risk investment.

Investor takeaway

For investors seeking the best combination of simplicity, dependable income, and long-term growth potential, XDIV is the stronger all-around choice. Its focus on high-quality dividend companies, low fees, and monthly distributions makes it an attractive core TFSA holding.

Investors whose top priority is generating the highest possible monthly cash flow may prefer ZWC, but they should recognize that its covered-call strategy can limit long-term capital appreciation. Whichever ETF you choose, investing through a TFSA allows those monthly distributions to compound tax-free, helping build a reliable stream of passive income over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Restaurant Brands International, and Sun Life Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Fortis, Pembina Pipeline, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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