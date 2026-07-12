5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

Given their reliable business models, stable cash flows, and solid growth prospects, these five dividend stocks are excellent buys for investors seeking dependable passive income.

Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy round out the list with yields of 3.69% and 3.67%, supported by strategic operations and enduring financial strength, positioning them to deliver dependable income and potential capital appreciation for long-term investors.

Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, and Fortis are strong dividend stocks offering yields of 5.0%, 4.47%, and 3.17%, respectively, with robust business models that provide steady cash flows and reliable dividend growth, even in volatile markets.

Dividend stocks are an excellent means for long-term wealth creation, as investors can benefit from both consistent payouts and potential capital appreciation. Investors can reinvest these payouts to enhance their return potential. Given their reliable business models that generate steady cash flows and consistent payouts, these companies are less prone to market volatility, thereby providing stability to investors’ portfolios during downturns.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at five dividend stocks that can deliver steady cash flows in any market.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) operates a diversified energy infrastructure business, with approximately 98% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) generated from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets. In addition, nearly 80% of its EBITDA is protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms, making its earnings and cash flows resilient to commodity price fluctuations and broader economic volatility. This dependable business model has enabled Enbridge to pay dividends for more than 70 years and increase its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.0%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge continues to expand its asset base through its $40 billion secured capital program, positioning it to meet the rising demand for its energy infrastructure as oil and natural gas production increases across North America. As these projects come into service over the coming years, they should support continued earnings and cash flow growth, reinforcing Enbridge’s ability to deliver steady dividend growth and reliable shareholder returns.

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Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) operates a portfolio of large, low-cost, and long-life assets that require relatively modest capital reinvestment, supporting strong profitability and robust cash flows. Combined with its disciplined cost management, this resilient business model has enabled the company to increase its dividend for 26 consecutive years at an annualized rate of approximately 20%. It currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 4.47%.

Looking ahead, CNQ’s long-term growth prospects remain strong, supported by proven reserves of more than 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a reserve life index of 32 years. The company also plans to invest $6.9 billion this year to enhance its production capabilities, which should support future earnings and cash flow growth while reinforcing its ability to continue rewarding shareholders with growing dividends.

Fortis

Third on my list is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a regulated electric and natural gas utility serving approximately 3.5 million customers across North America. Its predominantly regulated transmission and distribution operations generate stable, predictable cash flows largely insulated from economic cycles and commodity price fluctuations. This resilient business model has enabled Fortis to increase its dividend for 52 consecutive years, one of the longest streaks in North America, and it currently offers a forward yield of 3.17%.

Looking ahead, Fortis is investing $28.8 billion over the next five years to expand its regulated asset base, which could grow at an annualized rate of 7% through 2030. The company should also benefit from preventive maintenance initiatives, improvements in operational efficiency, and the adoption of new technologies. Supported by these growth drivers, management expects to raise its dividend by 4-6% annually through the end of the decade, making Fortis an attractive long-term income investment.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) provides a diversified range of banking and financial services across multiple countries, generating stable earnings and reliable cash flows that have supported uninterrupted dividend payments since 1833. The bank has also increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the past decade and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.69%.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank is sharpening its focus on higher-margin, lower-risk North American operations while reducing its exposure to select Latin American markets. This strategic shift should improve earnings quality and cash flow stability. Combined with the continued benefits of a relatively higher interest-rate environment, these initiatives position the bank to sustain earnings growth and continue rewarding shareholders with reliable, growing dividends.

TC Energy

My final pick is TC Energy (TSX:TRP), which has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.67%. The company generates the vast majority of its earnings from rate-regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, providing stable cash flows and resilient financial performance across market cycles. This dependable business model has supported consistent dividend growth for decades.

Looking ahead, TC Energy plans to invest approximately $6 billion annually through the end of the decade to expand its asset base and capitalize on rising demand for natural gas infrastructure. Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted EBITDA to grow at an annualized rate of 3% to 5% through 2028, reinforcing the company’s ability to continue delivering reliable and growing dividend payouts.