The TSX extended its winning streak on Friday as stronger-than-expected Canadian jobs data boosted investor confidence, while investors today will be watching geopolitical developments and commodity prices for fresh direction.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 13

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Declining gold and silver prices may pressure mining stocks on the TSX today, with investor attention on developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict expected to impact global energy markets.

Aritzia surged 7.4% on strong quarterly results and an upgraded fiscal outlook, while Lithium Americas, BlackBerry, and MDA Space were among the worst performers.

Canadian stocks trended higher for a second consecutive session on Friday as a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report boosted investors’ confidence even as geopolitical concerns kept global markets on edge. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 105 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 35,305, ending the third consecutive week in green territory.

Even as weakness in commodity prices dragged mining and energy stocks lower, solid intraday gains in many other key sectors, including consumer cyclicals, financials, and technology, more than offset those losses, helping the TSX benchmark finish higher.

The latest Labour Force Survey showed that Canada added 18,000 jobs in June, beating market expectations for an increase of about 11,200. The unemployment rate also edged down by 0.1 percentage points to 6.5%, marking its second consecutive monthly decline.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) was the top-performing TSX stock for the day as it jumped 7.4% to $160.05 per share. This rally in ATZ stock came after the Canadian fashion retailer posted upbeat first-quarter fiscal 2027 (ended in May) results and raised its full-year outlook.

In the latest quarter, Aritzia’s net revenue surged 43.4% year over year to $951 million, driven by more than 35% comparable sales growth, a 54.5% increase in U.S. revenue, and a 55.5% jump in digital sales. The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $4.55 billion to $4.75 billion, up from its previous forecast of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion. Investors appeared encouraged by the company’s broad-based sales momentum, expanding margins, and stronger growth outlook.

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Trekor Metals, IGM Financial, and Finning International were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by more than 3%.

On the flip side, Lithium Americas, BlackBerry, MDA Space, and Americas Gold and Silver fell by at least 3.8% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, ARC Resources, Telus, and Scotiabank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in early morning trading on Monday, which could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor new developments surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict after another round of military strikes over the weekend heightened concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports that Iran fired warning shots at vessels attempting to transit the strategic waterway and renewed exchanges involving several Gulf states could keep global energy markets in focus. Any signs of further disruption to shipping or progress in diplomatic efforts are likely to influence commodity prices and trading sentiment across the resource-heavy TSX.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed PrairieSky Royalty will announce its latest quarterly results after the market closing bell. Analysts expect the company to post $0.42 per share in quarterly earnings.

Market movers on the TSX today