How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

Don’t solely count on a workplace pension. You can build your own inflation-protected retirement passive income stream with TSX dividend ETFs and stocks like TD Bank.

Proven dividend growers like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or TD Bank stock boost passive income and capital growth potential with rising payouts and long-term compounding.

When building your personal retirement portfolio, focus on high-quality TSX dividend payers, or buy ready-made portfolios like the VDY ETF that deliver recurring cash without you selling shares.

Having a workplace pension plan you can count on during your golden years is a beautiful retirement path. Unfortunately, for the vast majority of Canadians, retirement planning reality hits incredibly hard.

Only a tiny handful of workers enjoy this retirement passive income “luxury” today. According to recent Statistics Canada data, only 7.2 million Canadians were active members of a registered pension plan (RPP) by 2023. That represents a mere 18% of the total population and only about 37.7% of the working population.

Worse still, unlike the gold-plated defined-benefit plans enjoyed mostly by public sector workers, private sector employees are largely left with defined-contribution plans. That means the retirement income you eventually get depends entirely on what you contribute. The entire burden of funding retirement, and the terrifying risk of outliving your portfolio, sits squarely on your shoulders.

But here is the good news: you don’t need a corporate boss to build a gold-plated retirement plan for you. By utilizing tax-efficient retirement investment tools like the TFSA and RRSP, you can build a flexible, cash-flowing DIY pension using the power of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

Traditional retirement “savings” advice tells you to systematically sell off your investments, including stocks, for income. But that forces you to worry constantly about bad market timing.

I believe there’s a better way. In the equity portion of your portfolio allocations, you could focus on buying and holding high-quality, cash-generating dividend stocks that pay you monthly or quarterly cash distributions. By targeting well-established companies with proven business models, strong economic moats, and stable cash flows, you ensure that your pension income recurs year after year, regardless of the volatility that happens in the stock markets.

If you want to build this retirement passive income engine from scratch, here are two incredible TSX heavyweights to anchor your DIY pension portfolio.

Pension plan anchor: The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF

For instant diversification in your dividend portfolio, consider the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). Boasting roughly $8.6 billion in assets under management, the VDY is a massive exchange traded fund (ETF) tracking 60 of the highest-yielding, most sustainable dividend payers on the TSX. It pays monthly dividends, mimicking traditional monthly pension paycheques. The VDY ETF has raised payouts by 40% over the past 10 years, preserving investors’ income from inflation.

The portfolio is heavily anchored by Canada’s most resilient economic sectors: financial stocks make up 57.6%, followed by energy at 28.9% and utilities at 4.7%. Even better, it is incredibly cheap to own. With a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.22%, you pay just $2.20 annually for every $1,000 invested and keep almost all the investment gains for yourself.

The VDY’s proof is this dividend portfolio anchor’s historical performance. A $10,000 investment in the monthly dividend ETF five years ago would have grown to more than $23,400 today, with dividends reinvested.

The passive income booster: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock

While an ETF gives you instant diversification, adding an elite single stock like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) injects powerful dividend and capital growth potential into your pension portfolio.

TD is a compelling buy-and-hold-forever dividend stock. The Big Five banking giant has paid uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since the 1850s. Even better, it has more than doubled its payout size over the past decade alone, offering retirees a potent defence against inflation.

Following a strong underlying performance in its latest operations, TD Bank stock recently raised its quarterly dividend up another 3.7% to $1.12 per share. Backed by a rock-solid capital position, TD’s earnings and cash flow generation capacity promises to remain resilient even during broader macroeconomic shifts.

The Foolish bottom line

Building your own pension plan doesn’t require a massive stroke of luck. You can construct a vibrant, liquid, and inflation-protected passive income stream tailored perfectly to your intended retirement lifestyle by combining broadly diversified, monthly paying dividend ETFs with historical dividend growth machines like TD Bank stock. Turn on a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) early, and let compounding do the multi-year heavy lifting to build a respectable retirement nest egg.