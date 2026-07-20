The 6.7% Dividend Stock That Pays Every Single Month

With strategic acquisitions, strong financial flexibility, and favorable industry trends, the REIT is well-positioned for steady growth, providing a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking long-term income and capital appreciation.

Amid higher gasoline and food prices, Canada’s annual inflation rate climbed to a 29-month high of 3.2% in May, putting additional pressure on household budgets. In this inflationary and uncertain environment – marked by rising geopolitical tensions and concerns about job displacement from broader adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) – earning a stable stream of passive income can help investors preserve their purchasing power and strengthen their financial resilience. Reinvesting these regular payouts can further enhance long-term returns through compounding.

Monthly dividend-paying stocks offer one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to generate reliable passive income. However, dividends are never guaranteed. Therefore, investors should focus on companies with established business models, resilient cash flows, consistent dividend payment histories, and attractive yields. With that in mind, let’s examine Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) to determine whether it is an ideal choice for income-seeking investors.

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Automotive Properties REIT’s business outlook

Automotive Properties REIT is a unique real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires automotive dealership, service centre, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) properties in attractive long-term growth markets across Canada and the United States. The REIT currently owns 95 income-producing properties encompassing approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Since its initial public offering in July 2015, it has expanded its portfolio by acquiring 72 properties, investing roughly $1 billion, and adding approximately 2.5 million square feet of GLA.

Supported by its strategically located properties and high-quality tenant base, Automotive Properties REIT maintains 100% occupancy and consistently strong rent collection, providing resilient cash flows even during periods of economic uncertainty. In addition, many of its leases include contractual rent escalators, with a portion linked to the consumer price index (CPI), helping offset inflation and supporting steady revenue growth. These reliable cash flows have enabled the REIT to maintain a consistent dividend payout for more than a decade, and it currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

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The REIT’s distribution also appears sustainable, with an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 80.6% at the end of the first quarter. With a solid financial foundation in place, let’s now examine its long-term growth prospects.

Automotive Properties REIT’s growth prospects

Retail sales in Canada and the United States have grown at annualized rates of 5.2% and 4.3%, respectively, over the past decade. As automotive retail accounts for a significant share of these markets – approximately 30% in Canada and 22% in the United States – this steady growth creates a favourable long-term backdrop for Automotive Properties REIT.

The automotive dealership market in both countries also remains highly fragmented, providing ample opportunities for consolidation through acquisitions. To capitalize on this opportunity, the REIT is expanding its U.S. presence, currently owning three properties in California, two in Florida, and one in Ohio. Backed by $32.5 million in liquidity and 13 unencumbered properties with an estimated value of $195.4 million, Automotive Properties REIT has the financial flexibility to pursue additional acquisitions. Given its expansion strategy, strong balance sheet, and favourable industry fundamentals, the REIT appears well-positioned to deliver steady, long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Backed by its resilient business model, disciplined acquisition strategy, healthy payout ratio, and stable cash flow generation, I believe Automotive Properties REIT is well-positioned to continue delivering reliable monthly distributions, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. Adding to its appeal, the REIT trades at a reasonable next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 10, offering an attractive entry point for long-term investors.