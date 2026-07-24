Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Create the Perfect TFSA With Your Own $75 Monthly Payout

Create the Perfect TFSA With Your Own $75 Monthly Payout

This Canadian monthly dividend stock could help turn your TFSA into a steady source of tax-free income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A simple TFSA strategy could help you build your own tax-free monthly income over time.
  • Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) offers a 4.5% dividend yield with monthly payouts for income-focused investors.
  • Despite recent weakness, this REIT could still reward long-term TFSA investors with steady income and future upside.

Whether you are a new investor or already have years of investing experience, building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) around a specific monthly income goal can help keep your strategy focused. The exact monthly payout depends on how much you invest, but the basic formula is simple. By combining consistent contributions with high-quality dividend stocks, you can also steadily increase your monthly tax-free income over time.

As a result, a dependable monthly dividend stock could gradually turn your TFSA into a personal income stream. In this article, I’ll highlight one such monthly dividend stock and explain why it could help you build the perfect income-focused TFSA.

up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

CAPREIT stock

For investors who want to turn a TFSA into a monthly income source, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN), or CAPREIT, could be worth a closer look on the TSX today.

If you don’t know it already, CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded rental housing provider. At the end of the March quarter, it owned about 45,400 apartment suites and townhomes, excluding roughly 200 suites classified as held for sale. Most of its portfolio is located in Canada, with a smaller presence in the Netherlands.

Its stock currently trades at $34.64 per share with a market capitalization of about $5.3 billion. Although the stock has declined around 25% over the last year and is trading just 4% above its 52-week low, its growth outlook looks strong, making it look undervalued based on its long-term outlook.

On the brighter side, the recent weakness in its stock has pushed the real estate investment trust’s (REIT) annualized dividend yield higher to roughly 4.5%.

What has driven this weakness?

The recent decline in CAPREIT stock appears to reflect pressure across the residential real estate sector and some softer operating trends. The REIT’s Canadian residential occupancy slipped to 97.1% in the March quarter from 97.9% a year ago. Monthly rents on turnovers and renewals also rose by only 1.8%, compared with 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Still, its first-quarter results showed that the core Canadian portfolio remains resilient. Notably, CAPREIT’s same-property occupied average monthly rent rose 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $1,726, while Canadian same-property net operating income inched up by 2% YoY.

Similarly, the trust’s diluted funds from operations increased 1.7% last quarter to $0.595 per unit. Growth in same-property income and unit repurchases backed this improvement.

Focus on growth efforts

Interestingly, CAPREIT continues to recycle capital by selling selected properties and improving the quality of its remaining portfolio. It recently completed the privatization of European Residential REIT in May, giving it more control over the timing of future European asset sales.

Moreover, the REIT continues to maintain a stable financial position to support its long-term strategy. In the latest quarter, its total debt to gross book value rose to 40.3% from 37.7% a year ago, but the trust considers this level prudent and within its target range while continuing to prioritize a strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity.

Overall, CAPREIT’s discounted unit price, monthly payouts, and improving Canadian margins make it an appealing TFSA income stock right now. Investors also get the chance to collect monthly cash while waiting for the market to place a higher value on its large rental housing portfolio.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDEND YIELDMONTHLY PAYOUTDIVIDEND FREQUENCY
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT$34.64577$20,0004.5%$75Monthly
Prices as of July 23, 2026

Generate monthly passive income inside your TFSA

At the current 4.5% annual dividend yield, an investment of about $20,000 in CAPREIT could generate roughly $900 in annual distributions, or about $75 each month. Grow your investment to around $30,000, and that monthly income climbs to roughly $113. Since those distributions will be earned inside a TFSA, eligible income stays tax-free, making it easier to reinvest every payment or use the cash for everyday expenses while your investment still has room to grow over time.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

| Robin Brown

Here's how a $25,000 TFSA portfolio can become $942 per year of steadily growing tax-free passive income.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your income radar.

Read more »

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s the average TFSA and RRSP at age 45, how those balances compare with available benchmarks, and three investments to…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Your $60,000 TFSA Could Be Paying You $428 Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

These two high-yield TSX stocks could turn a $60,000 TFSA into nearly $428 of monthly passive income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2.7% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays a 2.7% monthly distribution and just posted record growth. Here is why it fits a TFSA…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

CT REIT units could do well in a TFSA. The retail REIT's reliable 5.3% yield, paid monthly, and religious distribution…

Read more »

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Look Ready to Break Out This Year

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another name poised to do well in the second half.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for the past three decades.

Read more »