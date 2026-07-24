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How I’d Build a $21,000 TFSA Income Portfolio Paying $189 Each Quarter

These high-quality Canadian dividend stocks when held inside a TFSA would generate tax-free income year after year.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • A $21,000 investment in Enbridge, Canadian Utilities, and TD Bank could generate about $190 in tax-free dividend income per quarter.
  • Each of these companies has a long history of reliable dividend payments, supported by stable, cash-generating businesses with room for future dividend growth.
  • Enbridge’s solid backlog, Canadian Utilities’ regulated investments, and TD’s diversified banking operations position them to keep rewarding shareholders.

Investors looking to build a reliable income portfolio in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can use their contribution room to invest in high-quality dividend stocks with reliable payouts. The right mix of TSX dividend stocks can generate a steady stream of tax-free income for years to come.

For investors with $21,000 in available TFSA contribution room, here are three dependable TSX dividend stocks that could generate approximately $189 in tax-free income every quarter while offering the potential for long-term dividend growth.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

TFSA income stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top TSX stocks offering reliable dividend income. The company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its annual distributions for 31 consecutive years. Adding to its appeal, Enbridge currently offers an attractive dividend yield of around 4.9%.

Enbridge’s consistent dividend payments are driven by its diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including crude oil and natural gas pipelines, regulated gas utilities, and renewable power facilities. These assets generate stable distributable cash flow (DCF), providing a solid foundation for shareholder returns.

Enbridge’s business model further enhances its cash flow stability. Its regulated operations and long-term take-or-pay contracts significantly reduce exposure to commodity price volatility, while roughly 80% of its earnings are protected from inflation. This combination supports predictable earnings and reliable dividend growth.

Looking ahead, Enbridge remains well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders. Enbridge’s target payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF provides ample flexibility to maintain and steadily grow its dividend.

Additionally, its $39 billion secured capital project backlog, expanding regulated utility business, growing renewable energy portfolio, and increasing energy demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) data centres are expected to support long-term earnings growth, strengthening Enbridge’s ability to keep growing its dividend.

TFSA income stock #2: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is an excellent choice for investors seeking dependable, worry-free income in a TFSA. As a regulated utility, the company operates a defensive business model that generates stable, predictable cash flows, providing a solid foundation for consistent dividend payments.

Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years, the longest by any publicly traded Canadian company. Looking ahead, it appears well-positioned to extend that record, supported by an expanding regulated rate base and steady earnings growth. Moreover, CU stock offers a reliable dividend yield of 3.3%.

Canadian Utilities plans to invest $12 billion in its regulated utility assets between 2026 and 2030. These investments are expected to expand its rate base, driving sustainable earnings growth over time. In addition, the company continues to pursue new long-term contracts that enhance cash flow visibility and strengthen earnings stability. Together, these initiatives strengthen Canadian Utilities’ ability to deliver reliable and growing dividends for years to come.

TFSA income stock #3: Toronto-Dominion

TFSA investors looking for reliable passive income should consider adding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) to their portfolios. Canada’s leading financial institution has delivered uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 169 years, making it one of the most dependable income stocks. Over the past decade, the bank has raised its dividend at an average annual rate of approximately 8%.

TD’s ability to maintain and grow its dividend is driven by its diversified revenue streams, solid performance across its core business segments, and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. With a conservative dividend payout ratio of roughly 40% to 50%, the bank remains well positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with regular dividend increases.

Looking ahead, steady loan and deposit growth, a diversified business model, and continued operating-efficiency initiatives are expected to drive consistent earnings growth. Additionally, TD’s strategic acquisitions could strengthen its competitive position, creating further opportunities for long-term growth and supporting future dividend hikes.

Earn about $189 per quarter with these 3 income stocks

Enbridge, Canadian Utilities, and Toronto-Dominion are among the most reliable dividend payers. A $21,000 investment, divided equally among these companies, would generate about $189 per quarter, or over $756 per year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$79.4388$0.97$85.36Quarterly
Canadian Utilities$55.80125$0.462$57.75Quarterly
Toronto-Dominion Bank$167.8741$1.12$45.92Quarterly
Price as of 07/23/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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