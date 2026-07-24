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How to Structure Your TFSA With $15,000 for Steady Passive Income

These TSX stocks are backed by resilient business models, stable cash flows, and a history of consistently paying and increasing dividends.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • A $15,000 TFSA split equally among top TSX dividend stocks can generate about $516 in annual tax-free passive income.
  • The three stocks span different sectors and have long histories of consistent dividend growth.
  • Their regulated businesses and strong balance sheets are expected to support continued earnings growth and future dividend increases.

A well-structured Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio can help investors earn steady, tax-free passive income for years. Because all eligible investment earnings, including dividends, capital gains, and interest grow tax-free within a TFSA, your investments have greater potential to compound over time.

One strategy is to focus on high-quality dividend stocks. TSX stocks with strong balance sheets, resilient business models, stable cash flows, and a history of consistently paying and increasing dividends can help generate reliable income while offering long-term capital appreciation.

With $15,000 to invest, a simple and diversified approach is to divide the portfolio equally among three high-quality dividend stocks from different sectors, investing roughly $5,000 in each. Diversifying across industries can help reduce overall portfolio risk, improve income stability, and position your TFSA to deliver a growing stream of tax-free passive income over the long term.

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TFSA stock #1: TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a dependable stock that can help build a TFSA that generates steady passive income. Its extensive network of regulated and contracted assets remains largely insulated from short-term commodity price swings and generates solid cash flow, supporting dividend payments and growth.

The energy company has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Moreover, its dividend growth streak will likely sustain led by high asset utilization and a contractual operating framework. Further, TC Energy has approximately $23 billion in secured capital projects. This provides strong visibility into future earnings and cash flow growth, supporting continued dividend increases.

TC Energy will also benefit from solid energy demand led by AI and rising LNG exports, which will drive future earnings growth. Management expects to keep rewarding shareholders with higher distributions and projects to grow its dividend by 3% to 5% annually.

TFSA stock #2: Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a dependable TSX dividend stock for investors seeking reliable passive income. The Canadian banking giant has paid dividends continuously since July 1833 and has increased its payout at a compound annual rate of about 5% over the past decade.

Its dividend is supported by diversified revenue streams, growing fee-based businesses, and strong underwriting and advisory operations. Meanwhile, steady loan and deposit growth, along with lower funding costs, continue to strengthen profitability.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank is well-positioned to deliver resilient earnings and dependable dividend income. Its strong balance sheet, healthy credit quality, and focus on operational efficiency should support future growth. With a conservative payout ratio of 40% to 50%, the bank has ample flexibility to maintain and gradually increase its dividend while continuing to invest in its business.

TFSA stock #3: Fortis

TFSA investors can rely on Fortis (TSX:FTS) for generating steady and worry-free passive income. This utility company operates regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution networks, generating predictable cash flow in all market conditions.

The resilience of its cash flow has enabled Fortis to raise its dividend for 52 consecutive years, with strong potential to continue that record.

Fortis expects to increase its annual dividend by 4% to 6% over the medium term, supported by a $28.8 billion capital investment plan. These investments will expand its regulated asset base, drive consistent earnings growth, and strengthen its ability to reward shareholders. Additionally, rising electricity demand across North America provides a solid long-term growth tailwind, making Fortis an attractive choice for reliable dividend income and stability.

Earn about $129 per quarter with these 3 income stocks

TC Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Fortis are dependable dividend stocks that can help TFSA investors generate steady passive income across all market conditions.

A $15,000 investment split equally among these three stocks will help build a TFSA that generates tax-free passive income of about $129 per quarter, or about $516 per year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
TC Energy$98.4650$0.877$43.85Quarterly
Scotiabank$121.8841$1.14$46.74Quarterly
Fortis$82.5360$0.64$38.4Quarterly
Price as of 07/23/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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