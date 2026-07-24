How to Use Your $45,000 TFSA to Collect $190 Every Month

By holding high-quality dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that pays monthly, you can create a steady stream of cash while keeping every dollar of income free from tax.
If you have $45,000 to invest, you’re already in a strong position to begin generating meaningful monthly income. While the exact amount you’ll earn depends on dividend yields and portfolio performance, the key to long-term success isn’t chasing the highest payouts. It’s building a diversified portfolio of reliable dividend-paying companies that can sustain their distributions over time.
With that in mind, here are three Canadian dividend stocks with strong businesses and dependable payout histories that could help your TFSA generate consistent monthly income for years to come.
Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is an attractive TFSA investment for investors seeking reliable monthly income. The industrial REIT owns a diversified portfolio of high-quality urban industrial properties, benefiting from strong demand, limited new supply, high occupancy, and rising rental rates.
The REIT is enhancing its portfolio by selling non-core assets and reinvesting in higher-quality properties. Dream Industrial is creating further value by pursuing redevelopment initiatives such as residential and mixed-use developments, self-storage facilities, and data centre conversions. At the same time, its expanding solar energy portfolio generates an additional stream of recurring revenue.
Furthermore, the REIT’s emphasis on newer, small- to mid-sized urban industrial assets enables it to benefit from increasing demand for logistics space while capturing long-term rental growth.
Dream Industrial entered 2026 with strong momentum, reporting 95.7% in-place and committed occupancy, supported by healthy leasing activity. It distributes $0.06 per unit, yielding 4.8%. Strong occupancy, rental growth, and diversified income streams support the sustainability of its monthly distributions.
Whitecap Resources
For monthly cash, TFSA investors could consider Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). Since 2013, the energy company has returned more than $3.2 billion to shareholders through monthly dividends. Its solid payouts reflect the durability of its cash flow across commodity cycles.
Whitecap’s diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and operational efficiency support its payouts. Further, the acquisition of Veren strengthened Whitecap’s growth outlook by boosting production, expanding scale, and creating cost-saving opportunities that should support higher free cash flow.
Whitecap distributes $0.06 per share every month, yielding 4.4%. The company also posted a strong first quarter, with better-than-expected production and a 12% year-over-year increase in funds flow per share. It returned $221 million to shareholders while reducing net debt. With a conservative payout ratio of 20% to 25%, Whitecap appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend through commodity price cycles.
SmartCentres REIT
SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a compelling stock for generating monthly cash. in your TFSA for monthly income. The REIT owns nearly 200 well-located properties that maintain high occupancy, strong leasing demand, and stable cash flow, enabling it to maintain consistent monthly distributions across economic cycles. It currently pays $0.15 per unit each month, offering a 6.1% yield.
Its first-quarter occupancy reached 97.6%, while roughly 80% of 2026 lease renewals were completed at attractive rates. Excluding anchor tenants, renewal rents rose 11.5%, reflecting solid pricing power, and rent collections remained close to 99%. These factors continue to support steady NOI and FFO growth.
Looking ahead, SmartCentres’ extensive mixed-use development pipeline and underutilized land bank provide meaningful long-term growth opportunities, positioning the REIT to strengthen earnings and sustain its attractive monthly payouts.
Earn over $190 every month with these TSX stocks
These TSX dividend stocks could help you build a reliable income stream. By investing $45,000 equally across these companies, you could earn approximately $190.87 in monthly dividend income or about $2,290.44 per year.
|Company
|Recent Price
|Number of Shares
|Dividend
|Total Payout
|Frequency
|Dream Industrial REIT
|$14.70
|1,020
|$0.058
|$59.16
|Monthly
|Whitecap Resources
|$16.43
|912
|$0.061
|$55.63
|Monthly
|SmartCentres REIT
|$30.32
|494
|$0.154
|76.08
|Monthly