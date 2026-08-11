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Got $1,000? Here Are the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy

For investors with $1,000 to put to work, these Canadian dividend-paying companies can provide a growing stream of passive income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • The smartest dividend stocks have the financial strength to maintain and grow their payouts over time.
  • These Canadian dividend stocks are backed by resilient business models, consistent earnings, and have a proven track record of rewarding shareholders.
  • The payouts from these Canadian stocks are backed by regulated or contracted assets, positioning them well to maintain dividend growth.

Investing $1,000 in Canada’s top dividend stocks can be a smart way to build a reliable stream of passive income. Although stock prices can fluctuate in the short term, companies with strong fundamentals, resilient business models, profitable growth, and a proven track record of rewarding shareholders may offer greater stability through different market cycles.

The key is to look beyond the dividend yield. The smartest dividend stocks have the financial strength to maintain and grow their payouts over time. For investors with $1,000 to put to work, these companies can provide a growing stream of passive income.

With that in mind, here are some of the smartest Canadian dividend stocks to consider right now.

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Smartest dividend stock #1

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is among the smartest dividend-paying stocks, having raised its distributions consistently for 26 years. Its portfolio of regulated and long-term contracted energy infrastructure assets generates predictable cash flows, adding stability to its financial performance. This resilient business model, combined with a growing earnings base supported by strong asset utilization and largely contract-based revenues, continues to support dividend growth.

Looking ahead, TC Energy expects to raise its dividend by 3% to 5% annually, supported by resilient cash flows and attractive growth opportunities. The company is advancing high-quality projects under its $22 billion capital program. Long-term commercial agreements with creditworthy counterparties back these long-life infrastructure assets, positioning it to deliver solid earnings and higher dividends.

TC Energy is also well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand driven by AI-driven data centres and growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Overall, TC Energy is poised to return significant cash to its shareholders in the years ahead.

Smartest dividend stock #2

Emera (TSX: EMA) is another compelling dividend stock to consider. The company operates a portfolio of regulated electric and natural gas utilities, providing stable earnings and dependable cash flows even during periods of economic uncertainty. Its defensive business model, combined with rising energy demand, supports consistent dividend payments. Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, supported by resilient earnings and disciplined capital allocation.

Looking ahead, management expects annual dividend growth of 1% to 2%, supported by its regulated operations, expanding rate base, and higher earnings. Through 2030, Emera is targeting adjusted EPS growth of 5% to 7% annually, driven by rate base growth of 7% to 8%. These targets provide a solid foundation for continued dividend increases.

In addition, Emera’s investments in solar, energy storage, transmission, and grid modernization position the company to benefit from growing energy demand and keep returning capital to shareholders.

Smartest dividend stock #3

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) keeps rewarding its shareholders with higher dividend payments and steady capital gains, making it one of the smartest long-term stocks. It operates a diversified portfolio of utilities, midstream energy, transportation, and data infrastructure. Moreover, the majority of its earnings are supported by regulated or contracted assets. This provides strong cash-flow visibility and adds stability.

BIP has consistently delivered double-digit annual FFO growth. Moreover, it has increased its distributions for 17 consecutive years while maintaining a disciplined 60%–70% payout ratio. Looking ahead, management targets annual distribution growth of 5%–9%.

Brook Infrastructure is well-positioned to deliver strong growth ahead. Rising AI-related data centre demand, expanding electricity needs, and continued investment in energy and transportation infrastructure should create new avenues for capital deployment.

With resilient cash flows, a strong distribution record, disciplined capital allocation, and exposure to long-term infrastructure demand, Brookfield Infrastructure appears well positioned to generate attractive total returns over time.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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