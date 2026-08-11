Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I Built a Monthly Paycheque Portfolio With Only 5 Stocks

I Built a Monthly Paycheque Portfolio With Only 5 Stocks

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stocks contributes to my monthly dividend income.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Many people think that achieving monthly portfolio income requires investing in monthly pay stocks.
  • In fact, an adequately diversified portfolio will generate income monthly even if the stocks and ETFs in it are quarterly payers.
  • In this article I explore how I built a monthly pay portfolio using five securities--three stocks and two ETFs.

How can you set up a portfolio that pays you cash income every month?

It might be tempting to think you need to pick assets that have monthly payout schedules, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and some smaller pipeline companies.

In fact, you can get dividend income coming into your portfolio every single month with or without monthly pay stocks. Different stocks pay on different schedules, so you can get monthly income with a diverse enough collection of quarterly-paying stocks, too.

With that in mind, here are five securities—three stocks and two funds—that collectively pay me a bit of passive income every month.

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that pays its dividend every January, April, July, and October. It currently has a 2.65% dividend yield, among the lowest it has had in recent history. I got a higher yield on this stock when I bought it in December of 2024: the company was going through some legal issues in the U.S. at that time. It has performed better than expected since then. Today, I have a pretty high yield on cost on my TD shares, but those buying fresh shares today would not get much of a yield. I just think of it as a hold now, and I sold a portion of my position recently. Nevertheless, TD remains a major part of where my portfolio income is coming from.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a Canadian non-bank financial stock that pays every March, July, September, and December. It has a 3.85% yield today, which is considerably higher than TD’s. Unlike with TD, I’ve actively been considering adding more BAM stock to my portfolio lately. The company has been growing quite a bit recently and has been raising a lot of investor capital with which to fuel still more growth. So, while already being in my portfolio, BAM is very much on my radar as a stock to buy.

Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTC:PSTV.Y) is currently the highest-yielding stock in my portfolio. It has a 5.55% dividend yield, paid out every March and September. The company has a conservative loan profile, with little of the troubled property loans that have been plaguing Chinese banks in its portfolio. It heavily invests in small business and rural development loans—both major growth areas in China. Finally, as a Chinese company, Postal Savings Bank’s withholding tax (10%) is less than what you see with most other international market stocks.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund

Turning now to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), we have iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU). This is a fund that covers the TSX 60, an S&P Global index of the 60 largest publicly traded companies in Canada. It pays dividends every February, May, August, and November. The fund holds about 60 stocks, which is a decent amount of diversification. It has relatively low fees—a 0.15% management fee and a 0.16% total expense ratio. Finally, the fund is one of the most liquid and widely traded in Canada, which gives it a narrow bid-ask spread. Though I sold a small percentage of my XIU shares recently, the fund remains one of my longest-standing portfolio holdings.

All-world ex-US

Finally, we have Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (TSX:VEU). It’s a fund that covers all non-U.S. markets. With thousands of stocks, its diversification is surpassed only by a true all-world fund. Its 0.04% management fee is among the lowest in the business. And finally, much like XIU, VEU has high trading volume and a low bid-ask spread. Overall, it’s a fund worth considering for any passive-income portfolio.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in TD Bank, Brookfield Asset Management, Postal Savings Bank of China, iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund, and Vanguard FTSE All World Ex-US ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

What’s Actually Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock might be further along with its turnaround, but the dividend might not be in hyper-growth mode just…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

I’m Seriously Considering This Canadian ETF for My Portfolio

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Yield Dividend Index ETF (TSX:VDY) has an above-average dividend yield.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Hold Without Worry for 5 Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Granite REIT and Choice Properties REIT are reliable passive income investments to hold for the next five years. Two key…

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Here Are the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

For investors with $1,000 to put to work, these Canadian dividend-paying companies can provide a growing stream of passive income.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Could This 4.1% Dividend Stock Be About to Take Off?

| Aditya Raghunath

Leon's Furniture pays a 4.1% dividend and kept buying back shares even as sales dipped. Here's why this Canadian dividend…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Keeps Quietly Raising Its Payout, and I Love It

| Kay Ng

BAM is still a relatively young dividend stock, but its impressive dividend growth, recurring earnings, and exposure to powerful long-term…

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Now Yields 5.6%: Is It a Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

A contrarian pick for high-yield investors.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a TFSA With $14,000 Into a Consistent $114.45 Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 investment in TFSA room could potentially generate about $114 a month using a high-yield covered-call ETF, but the…

Read more »