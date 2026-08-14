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Want Instant Diversification? Here Are 3 Canadian ETFs I’d Buy

This 3-ETF combo covers U.S., Canadian, and international developed equity markets.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
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Key Points
  • A 50% allocation to VFV provides the portfolio with broad exposure to large U.S. companies and the world's largest stock market.
  • A 25% allocation to XIU adds Canadian blue chips and greater exposure to financials, energy, materials, and other domestic strengths.
  • A 25% allocation to ZEA extends the portfolio beyond North America with diversified exposure to international developed markets.

Diversification does not have to be complicated. At a minimum, I want my stock portfolio diversified across different countries and sectors so that my long-term returns are not dependent on one economy or industry performing well. For Canadian investors, you can accomplish most of that with just a handful of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Keep in mind that I am talking strictly about diversification within stocks here, not across asset classes. The portfolio below is 100% equities, so it can still experience substantial losses during a bear market. Older investors, anyone approaching retirement, or those with a lower risk tolerance may want to add bonds to reduce volatility.

But for a younger investor with a long time horizon, a focus on growth and the risk tolerance to withstand market downturns, I think a simple 50/25/25 combination of U.S., Canadian, and international stocks makes for a solid starting point.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

For the largest allocation, I would put 50% into the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). VFV tracks the S&P 500 Index, giving Canadian investors exposure to roughly 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

The portfolio covers all major sectors, but given the size of today’s largest American companies, technology receives substantial representation. You also get exposure to financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, communication services, industrials, and other major industries.

The U.S. remains the world’s largest stock market, so I am comfortable making VFV the 50% core of this portfolio. VFV currently charges a 0.09%% management expense ratio (MER) and offers a 0.85% trailing 12-month yield.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

Next, I would allocate 25% to the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU). XIU tracks 60 large, liquid Canadian companies representing many of the biggest businesses listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Compared with the U.S. market, Canada has considerably less technology exposure. Instead, the portfolio is heavily influenced by financials, energy, materials, and industrials.

A 25% allocation is considerably higher than Canada’s actual weight in the global stock market, but I think some home-country bias can make sense for Canadian investors given the reduced currency exposure and access to eligible Canadian dividends.

XIU currently charges a 0.18% management expense ratio and offers a 2.1% trailing 12-month yield.

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

For the remaining 25%, I would look outside North America with the BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (TSX:ZEA). ZEA tracks developed-market stocks from Europe, Australasia, and the Far East.

That means exposure to countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia. These markets also have different sector compositions than Canada and the United States.

Adding them reduces the risk that your entire portfolio depends on North American stocks continuing to outperform indefinitely. ZEA currently charges a 0.22% management expense ratio and offers a 1.9% trailing 12-month yield.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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