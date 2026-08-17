Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s a Monthly Dividend Stock Yielding 5% You Should Know About

Here’s a Monthly Dividend Stock Yielding 5% You Should Know About

This high yield monthly dividend stock can help investors manage recurring expenses or reinvest more frequently.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Dream Industrial REIT offers a monthly dividend and yields about 5%, supported by diversified industrial properties in key logistics and urban markets.
  • Strong leasing demand, high occupancy, and rising comparative-property NOI are driving steady earnings growth.
  • Portfolio upgrades, asset optimization, and investments in solar, EV charging, and energy storage could support long-term growth and sustainable dividends

If you are looking for steady income through investment, top dividend payers could be solid options. Several Canadian stocks have a long history of returning capital to shareholders, offering recurring income year after year. Among them, monthly dividend stocks can be more attractive because they distribute cash more frequently.

When supported by a strong underlying business, sustainable cash flow, and a disciplined payout policy, monthly dividends can help investors manage recurring expenses or reinvest more frequently.

With that in mind, here’s a monthly dividend stock yielding 5% you should know about.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stock yielding 5%

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is among the top stocks offering a monthly dividend and high yield. It operates a diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Moreover, its assets are strategically concentrated in urban and logistics markets.

Its properties support a range of essential activities, including warehousing, light manufacturing, industrial outdoor storage, and last-mile distribution. This exposure gives Dream Industrial access to segments of the real estate market that benefit from the continued growth of e-commerce, supply-chain infrastructure, and urban distribution networks.

A key competitive advantage for Dream Industrial is the limited availability of industrial land in major metropolitan areas. As businesses compete for well-positioned facilities close to customers and transportation networks, demand for quality industrial space remains strong. This creates favourable conditions for rental growth and helps support high occupancy rates, which in turn supports consistent dividend payments.

Dream Industrial distributes $0.06 per unit each month, yielding approximately 5% based on its closing price of $13.98 on August 14.

Into Dream Industrial’s recent financial performance

Dream Industrial continues to deliver steady growth, with comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) rising 8.9% year over year in the first half of 2026. Strong leasing momentum, acquisitions, and development activity supported growth. In Q2, its in-place and committed occupancy reached 95%.

Leasing remains a key growth driver. Through July 31, 2026, Dream Industrial completed 3.3 million square feet of leases across its wholly owned portfolio at an average rental rate spread of 21.1% over prior or expiring rents. Across its broader industrial platform, it signed approximately 2.4 million square feet of new leases at existing vacancies and recently completed developments.

Net rental income increased 7.4% in the first half, driven by strong CP NOI growth, acquisitions, development completions and lease-up, as well as higher net property management income.

Overall, continued leasing strength, high occupancy, and portfolio growth provide a solid foundation for further earnings growth and dividend distribution.

Dream Industrial to keep rewarding shareholders

Dream Industrial is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. Strong leasing activity, high occupancy, and an increase in rental spread will drive its income and support consistent dividend distribution.

The REIT is also investing in initiatives that can enhance the long-term value and competitiveness of its portfolio. These include solar installations, power procurement, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and battery energy storage. Beyond improving the sustainability of its properties, these investments could create additional revenue opportunities and strengthen the appeal of its assets to tenants.

At the same time, management is actively improving capital allocation by disposing of non-core assets and redeploying the proceeds into higher-quality properties.

Overall, stronger leasing fundamentals, portfolio optimization, and targeted investments in value-added infrastructure provide Dream Industrial with multiple avenues for earnings growth, supporting its payouts.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

I Found a Strong TFSA Stock That Pays 4.31% Every Month

| Adam Othman

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) pays monthly distributions at a 4.31% annualized dividend yield, making it ideal for a self-directed TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should Canadians Have in An RRSP by 60?

| Aditya Raghunath

Wondering if your RRSP is on track at 60? See the savings benchmark Canadians should hit, and a TSX stock…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How $5,000 in Each of These 3 Stocks Could Pay You $977.96

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest $5,000 in each of Enbridge (ENB) stock, Slate Grocery REIT, and a fast growing niche play to make nearly…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife offers a steadier retirement building block than chasing the next “hot” stock, with a dividend that can grow over…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $400 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

This TSX dividend stock pays $0.124 a month. Here is exactly how much to put in your TFSA to collect…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Is the High-Yield Dividend Stock I’d Hold for a Decade

| Kay Ng

This high-yield dividend stock is a solid buy-and-hold investment for long-term income and growth, especially on market dips.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn $27,200 Into $1,000 in Annual Dividends

| Adam Othman

Learn how to generate $1,000 in dividend income per year (or more) by investing in high-quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $8,700 Per Year

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can reduce risk while delivering attractive returns.

Read more »