This high yield monthly dividend stock can help investors manage recurring expenses or reinvest more frequently.

Here’s a Monthly Dividend Stock Yielding 5% You Should Know About

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Portfolio upgrades, asset optimization, and investments in solar, EV charging, and energy storage could support long-term growth and sustainable dividends

Dream Industrial REIT offers a monthly dividend and yields about 5%, supported by diversified industrial properties in key logistics and urban markets.

If you are looking for steady income through investment, top dividend payers could be solid options. Several Canadian stocks have a long history of returning capital to shareholders, offering recurring income year after year. Among them, monthly dividend stocks can be more attractive because they distribute cash more frequently.

When supported by a strong underlying business, sustainable cash flow, and a disciplined payout policy, monthly dividends can help investors manage recurring expenses or reinvest more frequently.

With that in mind, here’s a monthly dividend stock yielding 5% you should know about.

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Monthly dividend stock yielding 5%

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is among the top stocks offering a monthly dividend and high yield. It operates a diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Moreover, its assets are strategically concentrated in urban and logistics markets.

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Its properties support a range of essential activities, including warehousing, light manufacturing, industrial outdoor storage, and last-mile distribution. This exposure gives Dream Industrial access to segments of the real estate market that benefit from the continued growth of e-commerce, supply-chain infrastructure, and urban distribution networks.

A key competitive advantage for Dream Industrial is the limited availability of industrial land in major metropolitan areas. As businesses compete for well-positioned facilities close to customers and transportation networks, demand for quality industrial space remains strong. This creates favourable conditions for rental growth and helps support high occupancy rates, which in turn supports consistent dividend payments.

Dream Industrial distributes $0.06 per unit each month, yielding approximately 5% based on its closing price of $13.98 on August 14.

Into Dream Industrial’s recent financial performance

Dream Industrial continues to deliver steady growth, with comparative properties net operating income (CP NOI) rising 8.9% year over year in the first half of 2026. Strong leasing momentum, acquisitions, and development activity supported growth. In Q2, its in-place and committed occupancy reached 95%.

Leasing remains a key growth driver. Through July 31, 2026, Dream Industrial completed 3.3 million square feet of leases across its wholly owned portfolio at an average rental rate spread of 21.1% over prior or expiring rents. Across its broader industrial platform, it signed approximately 2.4 million square feet of new leases at existing vacancies and recently completed developments.

Net rental income increased 7.4% in the first half, driven by strong CP NOI growth, acquisitions, development completions and lease-up, as well as higher net property management income.

Overall, continued leasing strength, high occupancy, and portfolio growth provide a solid foundation for further earnings growth and dividend distribution.

Dream Industrial to keep rewarding shareholders

Dream Industrial is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. Strong leasing activity, high occupancy, and an increase in rental spread will drive its income and support consistent dividend distribution.

The REIT is also investing in initiatives that can enhance the long-term value and competitiveness of its portfolio. These include solar installations, power procurement, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and battery energy storage. Beyond improving the sustainability of its properties, these investments could create additional revenue opportunities and strengthen the appeal of its assets to tenants.

At the same time, management is actively improving capital allocation by disposing of non-core assets and redeploying the proceeds into higher-quality properties.

Overall, stronger leasing fundamentals, portfolio optimization, and targeted investments in value-added infrastructure provide Dream Industrial with multiple avenues for earnings growth, supporting its payouts.