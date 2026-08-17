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Here’s How $5,000 in Each of These 3 Stocks Could Pay You $977.96

Invest $5,000 in each of Enbridge (ENB) stock, Slate Grocery REIT, and a fast growing niche play to make nearly $980 in passive income

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock pays a 5.5% dividend yield with payouts still fully covered by operating cash flow despite a Q2 post-earnings price dip.
  • Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) leverages below-market U.S. rents to deliver steady high-yield monthly income distributions
  • Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) combines low debt, acquisitions, and an 8.1-year average lease term to support rising cash flows, and a new distributions-growth trajectory.

Canadian income investors looking to turn a $15,000 capital commitment into a meaningful passive income stream have a strong opportunity following the second-quarter 2026 earnings season. Allocating $5,000 into three top-tier dividend-paying Canadian stocks can construct a balanced three-stock mini-portfolio yielding $977.96 in annual passive income.

A $5,000 investment in each of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock, Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRG.UN) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) units could generate about $977.96 in annual passive income. Here’s how.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge stock: Buy the post-earnings dip to make steady passive income

A recent 10% dip in Enbridge stock following its July 31 second-quarter earnings installment presents an attractive entry point for long-term-oriented income investors.

ENB stock dropped because GAAP earnings fell short of market forecasts due to temporary margin compression from new capital projects coming online, non-cash charges, and a new share prospectus filing. However, the company’s core cash flow remains solid. With management projecting 2026 distributable cash flow of roughly $5.90 per share, the current dividend payout ratio sits comfortably around 65.8%, well inside management’s target range of 60% to 70%.

It pays “loyal” investors a 5.5% dividend yield from an irreplaceable network of energy pipelines and gas utilities, and Enbridge stock remains a reliable cash flow machine as it dabbles into renewable energy projects.

Investing $5,000 buys approximately 71 shares at recent prices, generating $68.87 quarterly or $275.48 annually in passive income.

Slate Grocery REIT

A $5,000 investment in Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust units can pay you an equivalent of $29.81 CAD in monthly income distributions, translating to C$357.73 per year in passive income at current CAD/USD exchange rates.

Slate Grocery REIT owns 115 grocery-anchored properties spanning 15.2 million square feet located across 23 U.S. states. The portfolio boasts a robust 93.6% occupancy rate and a weighted average lease term of 4.4 years, which provides USD-denominated rental income visibility through 2030.

Slate’s core portfolio strength lies in its below-market rents: in-place rents average $13.10 USD per square foot compared to the U.S. market average of $24.79 USD going into the third quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter, the REIT achieved renewal spreads of 16.7% and new lease spreads of 41%, driving same-property net operating income up 2.3% over the past year. While its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio reached 113.1% due to high tenant improvements and leasing costs, the portfolio’s funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio remained respectable at 87.6%.

With 90.2% of its debt fixed at an average rate of 5%, interest costs remain contained while strong rental spreads may support long-term distribution sustainability.

Automotive Properties REIT

Even as online shopping transforms retail, buying a vehicle remains largely a hands-on experience. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust capitalizes on this reality by consolidating Canada’s fragmented dealership real estate market. Its acquisition strategy drove a 22.8% surge in rental income and an 18.6% increase in distributable cash flow during the last quarter.

On August 14, 2026, the Canadian REIT announced a 2% distribution increase alongside its second-quarter earnings, marking its second consecutive year of annual raises. The trust owns 95 properties with a long weighted average lease term of 8.1 years providing strong visibility into rental income receipts. A conservative debt ratio of 47.5% leaves ample balance sheet room for future acquisitions.

The REIT’s second-quarter AFFO payout ratio improved to 78.3% from 80.7% a year prior. Its monthly distributions are well covered by cash flow, and management has room for another payout raise in 2027.

Buying 411 shares with a $5,000 allocation secures $28.72 monthly, or $344.75 per year in passive income.

How to make $977.96 in passive income

To make nearly $980 in annual passive income, invest $5,000 in each of ENB, SGR.UN, and APR.UN as follows:

Dividend stockRecent PriceNumber of sharesDividend Per ShareTotal DividendFrequencyAnnual Dividend
Enbridge (TSX:ENB)$70.4471$0.97$68.87Quarterly275.48
Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN)$16.702990.072 USD ($0.10 CAD)21.53 USD ($29.81 CAD)Monthly258.34 USD ($357.73 CAD)
Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN)$12.17411$0.0699$28.72Monthly$344.75

Combining these three holdings creates a diversified income stream backed by essential infrastructure, necessity retail, and prime commercial automotive properties. Splitting $15,000 evenly across all three dividend stocks generates a total payout of about $977.96 every year.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Enbridge, and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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