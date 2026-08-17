Invest $5,000 in each of Enbridge (ENB) stock, Slate Grocery REIT, and a fast growing niche play to make nearly $980 in passive income

Here’s How $5,000 in Each of These 3 Stocks Could Pay You $977.96

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) combines low debt, acquisitions, and an 8.1-year average lease term to support rising cash flows, and a new distributions-growth trajectory.

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) combines low debt, acquisitions, and an 8.1-year average lease term to support rising cash flows, and a new distributions-growth trajectory.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock pays a 5.5% dividend yield with payouts still fully covered by operating cash flow despite a Q2 post-earnings price dip

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock pays a 5.5% dividend yield with payouts still fully covered by operating cash flow despite a Q2 post-earnings price dip .

Canadian income investors looking to turn a $15,000 capital commitment into a meaningful passive income stream have a strong opportunity following the second-quarter 2026 earnings season. Allocating $5,000 into three top-tier dividend-paying Canadian stocks can construct a balanced three-stock mini-portfolio yielding $977.96 in annual passive income.

A $5,000 investment in each of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock, Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRG.UN) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) units could generate about $977.96 in annual passive income. Here’s how.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge stock: Buy the post-earnings dip to make steady passive income

A recent 10% dip in Enbridge stock following its July 31 second-quarter earnings installment presents an attractive entry point for long-term-oriented income investors.

ENB stock dropped because GAAP earnings fell short of market forecasts due to temporary margin compression from new capital projects coming online, non-cash charges, and a new share prospectus filing. However, the company’s core cash flow remains solid. With management projecting 2026 distributable cash flow of roughly $5.90 per share, the current dividend payout ratio sits comfortably around 65.8%, well inside management’s target range of 60% to 70%.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

It pays “loyal” investors a 5.5% dividend yield from an irreplaceable network of energy pipelines and gas utilities, and Enbridge stock remains a reliable cash flow machine as it dabbles into renewable energy projects.

Investing $5,000 buys approximately 71 shares at recent prices, generating $68.87 quarterly or $275.48 annually in passive income.

Slate Grocery REIT

A $5,000 investment in Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust units can pay you an equivalent of $29.81 CAD in monthly income distributions, translating to C$357.73 per year in passive income at current CAD/USD exchange rates.

Slate Grocery REIT owns 115 grocery-anchored properties spanning 15.2 million square feet located across 23 U.S. states. The portfolio boasts a robust 93.6% occupancy rate and a weighted average lease term of 4.4 years, which provides USD-denominated rental income visibility through 2030.

Slate’s core portfolio strength lies in its below-market rents: in-place rents average $13.10 USD per square foot compared to the U.S. market average of $24.79 USD going into the third quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter, the REIT achieved renewal spreads of 16.7% and new lease spreads of 41%, driving same-property net operating income up 2.3% over the past year. While its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio reached 113.1% due to high tenant improvements and leasing costs, the portfolio’s funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio remained respectable at 87.6%.

With 90.2% of its debt fixed at an average rate of 5%, interest costs remain contained while strong rental spreads may support long-term distribution sustainability.

Automotive Properties REIT

Even as online shopping transforms retail, buying a vehicle remains largely a hands-on experience. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust capitalizes on this reality by consolidating Canada’s fragmented dealership real estate market. Its acquisition strategy drove a 22.8% surge in rental income and an 18.6% increase in distributable cash flow during the last quarter.

On August 14, 2026, the Canadian REIT announced a 2% distribution increase alongside its second-quarter earnings, marking its second consecutive year of annual raises. The trust owns 95 properties with a long weighted average lease term of 8.1 years providing strong visibility into rental income receipts. A conservative debt ratio of 47.5% leaves ample balance sheet room for future acquisitions.

The REIT’s second-quarter AFFO payout ratio improved to 78.3% from 80.7% a year prior. Its monthly distributions are well covered by cash flow, and management has room for another payout raise in 2027.

Buying 411 shares with a $5,000 allocation secures $28.72 monthly, or $344.75 per year in passive income.

How to make $977.96 in passive income

To make nearly $980 in annual passive income, invest $5,000 in each of ENB, SGR.UN, and APR.UN as follows:

Dividend stock Recent Price Number of shares Dividend Per Share Total Dividend Frequency Annual Dividend Enbridge (TSX:ENB) $70.44 71 $0.97 $68.87 Quarterly 275.48 Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) $16.70 299 0.072 USD ($0.10 CAD) 21.53 USD ($29.81 CAD) Monthly 258.34 USD ($357.73 CAD) Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) $12.17 411 $0.0699 $28.72 Monthly $344.75

Combining these three holdings creates a diversified income stream backed by essential infrastructure, necessity retail, and prime commercial automotive properties. Splitting $15,000 evenly across all three dividend stocks generates a total payout of about $977.96 every year.