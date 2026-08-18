Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 18

After falling for a second consecutive session, TSX stocks could see a cautious start today as weaker metals prices and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz weigh on sentiment.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite declined 0.2% to 36,668 on Monday, pressured by higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data reducing hopes for rate cuts.
  • TerraVest Industries and Lithium Americas led the losses, while Perpetua Resources fell 3.4% due to a widened quarterly loss.
  • Mixed oil prices and falling metals could affect TSX mining stocks at the open today, as investors focus on Middle East tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Canadian stocks started the new week on a negative note as slightly hotter-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties took a toll on investor sentiment by dimming the possibility of near-term interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 62 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to settle at 36,668, marking its second consecutive declining session after its recent record-setting rally.

Even as surging commodity prices drove mining and energy stocks higher, sharp declines in most other key market sectors, including technology, consumer staples, and healthcare, pressured the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3% year over year in July, accelerating from 2.8% in June. The hotter headline inflation reading appeared to temper expectations for near-term monetary policy easing.

Still, the underlying figures showed some improvement, as inflation excluding gasoline remained steady at 2.2% for a third consecutive month while grocery inflation eased to 3.1% from June’s 3.9%.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

TerraVest Industries, Lithium Americas, Altus Group, and Endeavour Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each plunging by at least 4.7%.

Shares of Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by 3.4% to $33.79 apiece. This selloff in PPTA stock came after the mineral exploration firm announced its second-quarter results.

Last quarter, Perpetua’s net loss widened sharply to US$97.5 million from US$6 million a year ago, mainly due to higher exploration and pre-development spending ahead of a final investment and construction decision. On the brighter side, the company ended the quarter with US$574.2 million in unrestricted cash and continued advancing its Stibnite Gold Project. Despite these positive developments, the sharply wider quarterly loss weighed on investor sentiment and pressured PPTA stock.

Despite broader market weakness, Spartan Delta, Montage Gold, International Petroleum, and Vermilion Energy climbed by at least 4.7% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Whitecap Resources, Brookfield, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices were largely mixed in early trading on Tuesday, but metals prices across the board trended lower, which could weigh on TSX mining stocks at the open today.

With no major economic releases due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to monitor Middle East tensions, especially developments around the Strait of Hormuz. The 60-day U.S.-Iran negotiation period expired Monday without a broader deal, even as Iran said it was nearing an agreement with Oman on shipping routes.

However, tensions escalated after U.S. president Donald Trump threatened military action against Oman if it hindered U.S. efforts to reopen the strait. These developments could keep crude prices and TSX energy stocks volatile today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Brookfield Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, International Petroleum, TELUS, TerraVest Industries, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After ending its record-setting streak on Friday, the TSX could regain momentum at the open today as firm metals prices…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Rebounding crude oil prices could lift TSX energy shares at the open today, while mixed metals prices, U.S. economic data,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 13

| Jitendra Parashar

After reaching another record high on Wednesday, Canadian stocks could see a cautious start today as falling commodity prices weigh…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could extend its record-setting run on Wednesday as strengthening commodity prices support resource stocks at the open today,…

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $800 a Month, Tax-Free

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s how I’d build a diversified TFSA portfolio for $800 a month in TFSA income using XEI, Enbridge, and high-yield…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising crude oil prices could help TSX energy stocks open higher on Tuesday, while investors continue to assess more corporate…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could open on a positive note Monday as firm commodity prices provide support, while investors monitor U.S.-Iran tensions…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping its two-day record-setting rally, the TSX could open on a relatively stable note today as investors watch developments…

Read more »