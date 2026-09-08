Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Down 5%: This 1 Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy

Down 5%: This 1 Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy

Given its high-quality asset portfolio, resilient cash flows, and compelling yield, the recent pullback in Automotive Properties REIT presents an attractive entry point for income-focused investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Automotive Properties REIT, with a 7.1% yield, offers stable cash flows from high-quality automotive properties with long-term leases, supported by strong rental-revenue growth and expansion opportunities.
  • The recent 2% increase in its monthly distribution and a slight pullback in its stock price make it an attractive entry point for income-seeking investors amid broader market volatility.

Monthly dividend-paying stocks can be compelling for investors seeking consistent passive income, especially amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop marked by persistent inflation and elevated market volatility. That said, monthly distributions should not be viewed as guaranteed, as dividend payments remain contingent upon a company’s underlying financial performance, cash-flow generation, and management’s capital-allocation decisions.

Against this backdrop, we turn our attention to Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) to assess its financial performance, growth prospects, dividend profile, and current valuation. By examining these key fundamentals, we aim to determine whether the REIT presents an attractive buying opportunity for income-oriented investors.

arrows hit bullseye on target

Source: Getty Images

Automotive Properties REIT’s second-quarter performance

Automotive Properties REIT owns 95 income-producing commercial properties across Canada and the United States, encompassing approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has established long-term lease agreements with a diversified base of high-quality tenants, including leading automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service groups. This portfolio has historically supported near-full occupancy and rent collection rates. Moreover, contractual fixed rent escalators and CPI-linked adjustments provide a reliable avenue for organic cash flow growth.

In its recently reported second-quarter results, the REIT’s rental revenue increased 22.8% year over year to $30.2 million, driven by acquisitions completed over the past four quarters and contractual annual rent increases. Net income and other comprehensive income surged 61.6% to $18.1 million, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) climbed 18.6% to $14.9 million, highlighting the strength of its underlying operating performance.

The REIT paid $11.34 million in cash dividends during the quarter, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 78.3%, an improvement from 80.7% in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its balance sheet remained well positioned, with a debt-to-gross book value (GBV) ratio of 47.5% at the end of the second quarter. Now, let’s examine the REIT’s growth prospects.

Automotive Properties REIT’s growth prospects

Retail sales have continued to expand steadily, growing at annualized rates of approximately 5.2% in Canada and 4.3% in the United States. Automotive retail represents the largest retail segment in both markets and typically generates higher profitability, creating a favorable backdrop for Automotive Properties REIT.

Furthermore, the automotive dealership and service industry in Canada and the United States remains highly fragmented, providing significant opportunities for consolidation through acquisitions. Rising capital requirements and increasing industry sophistication are also encouraging smaller, independent operators to pursue economies of scale. As part of this process, dealerships often monetize their underlying real estate through sale-and-leaseback transactions, freeing up capital while retaining access to their properties.

This dynamic creates an attractive opportunity for Automotive Properties REIT to acquire high-quality, income-producing automotive properties under long-term leases, potentially supporting both portfolio expansion and cash flow growth.

The REIT also has considerable financial flexibility to capitalize on these opportunities. At the end of the second quarter, it had $58.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facilities, $0.7 million in cash, and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million. This liquidity and access to additional financing should enable the REIT to pursue accretive acquisitions and support its broader growth initiatives.

Investors’ takeaway

Following its healthy second-quarter performance, Automotive Properties REIT raised its monthly distribution by 2% to $0.0699 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of approximately 7.1%. Meanwhile, the REIT’s units have come under pressure amid weakness across the broader equity markets, declining roughly 5% from last month’s high. Given its high-quality asset portfolio, resilient cash flows, and compelling yield, the recent pullback could present an attractive entry point for income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable business models, consistent financials, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

What Every Investor Should Know Before Buying BCE for its Dividend

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock looks like an untimely trap, but there's a strong case for buying as the firm looks to…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

These dividend stocks provide the right mix of growth, income, and stability for the long term.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Build a Strong Canadian Income Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

While no dividend is guaranteed, these companies have shown their ability to generate resilient cash flows and return capital.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Decade of Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient business models, reliable cash flows, high yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks are ideal for…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole 2026 TFSA Contribution Into this 5.5% Passive-Income Payer

| Sneha Nahata

This passive-income payer has raised its dividend every year since 1995. Moreover, it has room to increase its dividend in…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

$10,000 Invested at 8% for 20 Years Could Become $46,610

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$10,000 doesn’t need perfect timing to become meaningful wealth — it mainly needs time and compounding.

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

How I’m Structuring My $7,000 TFSA for Steady Monthly Payouts

| Puja Tayal

Learn the importance of structuring your portfolio to achieve steady payouts and minimize risk through smart diversification.

Read more »