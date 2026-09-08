Down 5%: This 1 Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Must-Buy

Given its high-quality asset portfolio, resilient cash flows, and compelling yield, the recent pullback in Automotive Properties REIT presents an attractive entry point for income-focused investors.

The recent 2% increase in its monthly distribution and a slight pullback in its stock price make it an attractive entry point for income-seeking investors amid broader market volatility.

Monthly dividend-paying stocks can be compelling for investors seeking consistent passive income, especially amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop marked by persistent inflation and elevated market volatility. That said, monthly distributions should not be viewed as guaranteed, as dividend payments remain contingent upon a company’s underlying financial performance, cash-flow generation, and management’s capital-allocation decisions.

Against this backdrop, we turn our attention to Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) to assess its financial performance, growth prospects, dividend profile, and current valuation. By examining these key fundamentals, we aim to determine whether the REIT presents an attractive buying opportunity for income-oriented investors.

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Automotive Properties REIT’s second-quarter performance

Automotive Properties REIT owns 95 income-producing commercial properties across Canada and the United States, encompassing approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has established long-term lease agreements with a diversified base of high-quality tenants, including leading automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and service groups. This portfolio has historically supported near-full occupancy and rent collection rates. Moreover, contractual fixed rent escalators and CPI-linked adjustments provide a reliable avenue for organic cash flow growth.

In its recently reported second-quarter results, the REIT’s rental revenue increased 22.8% year over year to $30.2 million, driven by acquisitions completed over the past four quarters and contractual annual rent increases. Net income and other comprehensive income surged 61.6% to $18.1 million, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) climbed 18.6% to $14.9 million, highlighting the strength of its underlying operating performance.

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The REIT paid $11.34 million in cash dividends during the quarter, representing an AFFO payout ratio of 78.3%, an improvement from 80.7% in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its balance sheet remained well positioned, with a debt-to-gross book value (GBV) ratio of 47.5% at the end of the second quarter. Now, let’s examine the REIT’s growth prospects.

Automotive Properties REIT’s growth prospects

Retail sales have continued to expand steadily, growing at annualized rates of approximately 5.2% in Canada and 4.3% in the United States. Automotive retail represents the largest retail segment in both markets and typically generates higher profitability, creating a favorable backdrop for Automotive Properties REIT.

Furthermore, the automotive dealership and service industry in Canada and the United States remains highly fragmented, providing significant opportunities for consolidation through acquisitions. Rising capital requirements and increasing industry sophistication are also encouraging smaller, independent operators to pursue economies of scale. As part of this process, dealerships often monetize their underlying real estate through sale-and-leaseback transactions, freeing up capital while retaining access to their properties.

This dynamic creates an attractive opportunity for Automotive Properties REIT to acquire high-quality, income-producing automotive properties under long-term leases, potentially supporting both portfolio expansion and cash flow growth.

The REIT also has considerable financial flexibility to capitalize on these opportunities. At the end of the second quarter, it had $58.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facilities, $0.7 million in cash, and 11 unencumbered properties valued at approximately $166.7 million. This liquidity and access to additional financing should enable the REIT to pursue accretive acquisitions and support its broader growth initiatives.

Investors’ takeaway

Following its healthy second-quarter performance, Automotive Properties REIT raised its monthly distribution by 2% to $0.0699 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of approximately 7.1%. Meanwhile, the REIT’s units have come under pressure amid weakness across the broader equity markets, declining roughly 5% from last month’s high. Given its high-quality asset portfolio, resilient cash flows, and compelling yield, the recent pullback could present an attractive entry point for income-focused investors.