Potash Power Play: Why This Overlooked Commodity Could Be Canada’s Trump Card

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Nutrien offers both growth potential, driven by rising global demand for fertilizers, and a stable dividend yield of 2.77%, making it an attractive investment within a diversified portfolio.

Saskatchewan-based Nutrien, a major player in the global potash market, reported record sales volumes and plans to increase its export volume significantly.

Canada leads the world as the largest exporter of potash, a critical agricultural fertilizer, making it a strategic commodity in trade negotiations.

Canada is blessed with an abundance of natural resources that the world wants. That includes oil, natural gas, uranium and critical minerals. But apart from those more popular resources, another one is equally, if not even more important. That’s potash and it’s tied to one stellar investment.

Few investors may realize this, but Canada is the largest exporter of potash on the planet. The U.S. is heavily reliant on Canadian exports of potash. And given the ongoing trade tensions, that’s just another Canadian commodity that could prove important in any future negotiations.

Source: Getty Images

Why potash could be Canada’s trump card

A supply crunch on potash isn’t going to grab the headlines like news from the oil sector. That being said, it does serve an essential role in agriculture as a key fertilizer ingredient used to improve crop yields. That’s crucial to help feed a growing global population.

And Canada is at the centre of that market.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

By way of example, Canada exported about $9 billion worth of potash in 2025. Of that, nearly $4.2 billion, or nearly 47%, was exported to the U.S.

The significance of that is huge. Farmers can usually postpone buying equipment, but crops need nutrients. And more importantly, those nutrients are typically purchased at specific times, such as before the planting season starts.

To even think of replacing such a large source of fertilizer isn’t going to be quick or cheap.

Even in the face of a trade war, the risk of disrupting that supply chain is clear. The U.S. dependence on Canadian potash is evident. In fact, the U.S. explicitly moved to exempt potash from tariffs (at least so far).

Nutrien sits at the centre of the potash story

This is where Nutrien (TSX: NTR) enters the conversation as Canada’s trump card.

Saskatchewan-based Nutrien is one of the world’s largest potash producers. This gives the company an enormous role in both Canadian exports and the global fertilizer market.

In fact, during the first half of 2026, Nutrien reported record potash sales volumes. This led the company to increase its full-year sales-volume guidance for potash to fall between 14.2 million and 14.8 million tonnes. The company also expects global potash shipments to reach between 74 million and 77 million tonnes this year.

In other words, Nutrien already has the infrastructure and production capacity needed to participate as global fertilizer demand grows. That puts Nutrien in a strong position to benefit from Canada’s growing strategic importance in the global potash market.

As demand continues to grow, so too does the potential for Nutrien. The global demand for its fertilizer products, coupled with a dominant export position, gives Nutrien room to grow.

Even better, investors considering Nutrien can collect a dividend while waiting for that eventual growth. As of the time of writing, Nutrien offers a yield of 2.8%, along with years of consecutive annual dividend increases.

Is Nutrien stock a buy today?

There’s plenty to like about Nutrien, especially given its growing importance in trade disputes. But that doesn’t make the stock a risk-free investment, which is why diversification remains important.

Nutrien gives investors direct exposure to one of Canada’s most strategically important commodities. Record sales volumes and strong global demand only add to that long-term potential.

In my opinion, Nutrien would be a great addition as part of a larger, diversified portfolio.