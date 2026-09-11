Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Don’t Want to Wait a Year for a GIC Payout? This 11.7% Dividend Stock Pays You Monthly

Don’t Want to Wait a Year for a GIC Payout? This 11.7% Dividend Stock Pays You Monthly

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HMAX) stands out as the ultimate passive-income booster, but it’s far different than GICs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • GICs can stabilize a portfolio but today’s rates and multi-year lockups can limit liquidity and make you miss chances to buy during market sell-offs; cash-management ETFs offer easier access but usually lower yields.
  • If you can handle equity risk for much higher income, Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (HMAX) offers a covered-call approach focused on Canadian financials with a roughly ~12% distribution yield, though payouts and price can swing if the bank rally really cools.

GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) are great for some of the more conservative investors out there who just refuse to take on the risk of losing money. Of course, in the investing world, lower risk or, in the case of GICs, no risk comes with lower rewards.

And while I think that GICs can be a great stabilizer for the risk-off portion of one’s portfolio, the lack of liquidity compared to other securities (including those that are deemed “safe”) can make them pretty tough to own, especially if we’re talking about multi-year terms.

In my view, waiting around for five years for a GIC to mature can be tough, especially if unforeseen circumstances arise suddenly and much of your capital still has some years or months left to go before you can use the funds without having to take a penalty. Indeed, for younger investors, I think that the relative lack of liquidity makes the asset class somewhat less compelling.

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces

Source: Getty Images

GICs are great, but they aren’t for everyone

Of course, good luck finding a 3-4% yield that’s completely safe in the event of a market correction or even a crash. In my view, a cash management ETF, which is invested in ultra-short-term paper, could be the middle ground.

You’ll get the liquidity, but, of course, you’ll have to settle for a sub-3% yield (typically around 2.5%, maybe a bit more these days), which, at best, might just keep you ahead of inflation without all that much of a real return. In an era of high prices, that might be good enough.

Personally, I’m not a huge fan of GICs at today’s rates, especially since the lock-in period could mean missing out on opportunities to put dry powder to work on generational bargains (think the market plunge suffered earlier this year). Of course, your tolerance for risk will differ, and, with that, GICs can still make sense.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF

For investors who are willing to take on serious risk for a much higher yield, though, I believe that a product like Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: HMAX) can make sense to take a closer look at. It’s not a stock, but a stock ETF with a covered call strategy on top.

It’s not in the same ballpark as a GIC, which is risk-free; it has its own risk/reward profile. But, at the same time, the ETF’s annual distribution yield, which currently sits at just shy of 12% at the time of this writing, is hard to pass up, even if it means having to deal with the big bumps in the road that are expected with equities or equity ETFs incorporating active covered call strategies (remember, covered calls cap upside for premium income, a worthy bet for income-focused investors).

Indeed, the Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF isn’t the only popular income ETF from Hamilton with a whopping yield. With the average TSX Index at a low point, I believe that the time couldn’t be better for Hamilton and its roster of yield-rich funds.

While something like the HMAX has been on the TSX Index for more than three years, I think that the current bullish (and frothy) climate for dividend plays, especially the financials (the banks and insurers have been tough to stop), bodes very well for a sector-based covered call ETF.

The bottom line for passive-income investors

With a heavy emphasis on Canada’s top banks, my humble opinion is that it’s really tough to bet against HMAX, which manages to give distributions a jolt without having to lever up. If the bank rally fades, though, investors should expect the yield to fluctuate (it probably won’t stay at 11.6% forever) wildly and shares to be increasingly choppy.

When it comes to the current setup for banks, though, HMAX is in a great place and might be a great fit for investors looking to bet on banks (and other financials) with a twist! Would a hint of HMAX make sense alongside GICs? Possibly. It’s all about adjusting your allocation so that your risk/reward is where it needs to be.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

GIC or Dividend Stock? Here’s Where I’d Put $10,000 for Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers can beat a one‑year GIC on income and long-term upside, but only if you can handle volatility and debt…

Read more »

Agricultural harvesting at the last light of day, aerial view.
Dividend Stocks

Potash Power Play: Why This Overlooked Commodity Could Be Canada’s Trump Card

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s potash dominance gives Nutrien a strategic edge as trade tensions rise, making this overlooked commodity worth watching closely.

Read more »

gold prices rise and fall
Dividend Stocks

Trade War 2.0: The TSX Stocks That Could Actually Benefit From U.S. Tariffs

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX stocks could give investors great ways to benefit from Trade War 2.0.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

A 6% Yield Won’t Save a Weak Dividend: I’d Buy This Growing Payout Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A lower 3.3% yield can beat a 6% yield over time if the dividend keeps growing, and Manulife is showing…

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Contribution Could Become $70,000: Here’s the Math

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A single $7,000 TFSA contribution can grow into $70,000 over decades if you pair time with a durable grower like…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks now offer yields well above 5%.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The First $100,000 Is the Hardest: Here’s How a TFSA Can Do the Rest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hit $100,000 in a TFSA and compounding can start doing more work than your annual contributions.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 Sitting in Your TFSA? I’d Make This Move Before the Next Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Letting $10,000 sit in a TFSA feels safe, but it can quietly lose buying power if it stays uninvested.

Read more »