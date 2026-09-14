TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 14

Canadian stocks staged a moderate recovery on Friday as easing crude oil prices and strengthening precious metals amid shifting geopolitical developments helped improve sentiment toward some key market sectors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 191 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 35,697 — snapping a four-session losing streak.
Despite weakness in utilities, healthcare, and energy stocks, strength in sectors like technology, real estate, and industrials lifted the broader market benchmark.
Still, the TSX fell 2.2% for the week, recording its worst weekly performance since March.
Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks
Boyd Group Services (TSX: BYD) jumped by 10.5% to $125 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in BYD stock came after the Winnipeg-based collision repair company announced a new share-buyback program.
Under its latest normal course issuer bid, Boyd can repurchase and cancel up to about 2.78 million shares, representing roughly 10% of its public float. The buyback program will begin on September 16 and run for up to one year, giving the company another way to return value to shareholders.
Shares of Descartes Systems (TSX: DSG) also rallied by nearly 7% a day after the logistics software firm posted record revenue and operating income for its fiscal 2027 second quarter (ended in July).
DSG’s revenue in the latest quarter climbed 12% year over year, while net profit jumped 32%. In addition, Descartes generated US$81.3 million in operating cash flow, up 28% from a year ago. The strong growth in revenue, profitability, and cash generation boosted investor confidence.
Celestica and Sprott were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 5.8% each.
In contrast, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Denison Mines, AbraSilver Resource, and Energy Fuels dived by at least 4.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.
Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Telus, Whitecap Resources, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.
TSX today
Oil and gas prices trended higher in early trading on Monday, while metals prices across the board fell sharply. Given these contrasting commodity market signals, TSX energy shares could see some support at the open today, while mining stocks may remain under pressure.
Brent crude jumped to nearly US$107 per barrel this morning as escalating fighting in Yemen threatened key oil shipping routes and a planned regional meeting on the Strait of Hormuz was postponed.
Besides commodity prices, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the Canada-U.S. trade dispute. Although formal trade negotiations remain suspended, officials from the two countries continue to communicate, keeping prospects for renewed talks in focus.
In addition, TSX investors will also closely monitor the domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could offer fresh direction to stocks by shaping expectations for the Bank of Canada’s next policy moves.