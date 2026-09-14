After suffering its worst weekly decline since March, the TSX faces another key session today as investors weigh Canada’s inflation data, surging crude oil prices, and renewed geopolitical tensions.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 14

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Falling metals prices could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today as investors watch for developments in the Canada-U.S. trade dispute and Canadian consumer inflation report.

Boyd Group surged 10.5% on a new share buyback program, and Descartes Systems rallied 7% on strong earnings.

The TSX rose 191 points to 35,697 on Friday, breaking a four-session losing streak, despite a 2.2% weekly drop, as the tech sector saw renewed buying.

Canadian stocks staged a moderate recovery on Friday as easing crude oil prices and strengthening precious metals amid shifting geopolitical developments helped improve sentiment toward some key market sectors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 191 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 35,697 — snapping a four-session losing streak.

Despite weakness in utilities, healthcare, and energy stocks, strength in sectors like technology, real estate, and industrials lifted the broader market benchmark.

Still, the TSX fell 2.2% for the week, recording its worst weekly performance since March.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Boyd Group Services (TSX: BYD) jumped by 10.5% to $125 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in BYD stock came after the Winnipeg-based collision repair company announced a new share-buyback program.

Under its latest normal course issuer bid, Boyd can repurchase and cancel up to about 2.78 million shares, representing roughly 10% of its public float. The buyback program will begin on September 16 and run for up to one year, giving the company another way to return value to shareholders.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 101% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 91% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of September 8th, 2026

Shares of Descartes Systems (TSX: DSG) also rallied by nearly 7% a day after the logistics software firm posted record revenue and operating income for its fiscal 2027 second quarter (ended in July).

DSG’s revenue in the latest quarter climbed 12% year over year, while net profit jumped 32%. In addition, Descartes generated US$81.3 million in operating cash flow, up 28% from a year ago. The strong growth in revenue, profitability, and cash generation boosted investor confidence.

Celestica and Sprott were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 5.8% each.

In contrast, Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Denison Mines, AbraSilver Resource, and Energy Fuels dived by at least 4.6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Telus, Whitecap Resources, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gas prices trended higher in early trading on Monday, while metals prices across the board fell sharply. Given these contrasting commodity market signals, TSX energy shares could see some support at the open today, while mining stocks may remain under pressure.

Brent crude jumped to nearly US$107 per barrel this morning as escalating fighting in Yemen threatened key oil shipping routes and a planned regional meeting on the Strait of Hormuz was postponed.

Besides commodity prices, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the Canada-U.S. trade dispute. Although formal trade negotiations remain suspended, officials from the two countries continue to communicate, keeping prospects for renewed talks in focus.

In addition, TSX investors will also closely monitor the domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could offer fresh direction to stocks by shaping expectations for the Bank of Canada’s next policy moves.

Market movers on the TSX today