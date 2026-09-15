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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 15

The TSX could struggle for clear direction again today as investors weigh elevated oil prices, falling metals, U.S.-Iran tensions, and developments from the Canada Investment Summit.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The TSX saw a slight increase of 5 points on Monday, as mixed inflation data and falling metals prices led to a lackluster session.
  • Thomson Reuters rose nearly 9% after being named a leader in e-invoicing, while Curaleaf Holdings climbed 5.7% amid actions against Aurora Cannabis’s share issuances.
  • Rising oil prices may boost energy stocks, although falling metals could weigh on miners at the open today, as investors watch fresh developments from the Canada Investment Summit.

Canadian equities remained nearly flat on Monday as a mixed domestic consumer inflation report and weakening metals prices kept investors on the sidelines. The S&P/TSX Composite Index struggled for direction and ended the volatile session with a small 5-point gain at 35,703 amid conflicting economic and geopolitical signals.

Even as many key sectors like technology, industrials, and healthcare saw renewed buying, sharp declines in mining stocks limited the TSX benchmark’s upside.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Thomson Reuters (TSX: TRI) jumped by nearly 9% to $146.94 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in TRI stock came after its e-invoicing and continuous transaction control solution was named a leader in IDC MarketScape’s 2026 worldwide compliant e-invoicing assessment.

Curaleaf Holdings (TSX: CURA) climbed 5.7% following its move to challenge Aurora Cannabis’s at-the-market (ATM) share issuance program amid Curaleaf’s pending takeover offer. Curaleaf argued that Aurora’s ATM program has diluted existing shareholders and made its acquisition more expensive.

Now, Curaleaf is seeking an expedited hearing and wants the regulator to prevent further issuances while Aurora shareholders consider its offer.

Shares of Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they rose 3.6% after the company withdrew from the competitive process to acquire Australia’s FleetPartners Group. After completing its initial review, Element concluded that pursuing a revised proposal would not provide a sufficiently compelling risk-adjusted return.

On the flip side, Celestica, Hammond Power Solutions, Discovery Mining, and 5N Plus slipped by more than 6% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

In early Tuesday trading, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices approached their highest level in nearly four months, while metals prices continued to fall sharply. These diverging commodity trends could keep the resource-heavy TSX volatile at the open today, with energy shares potentially gaining while miners remain under pressure.

Oil prices remain elevated as the prolonged U.S.-Iran conflict continues to create uncertainty around Middle Eastern energy supplies and key shipping routes.

Canadian investors may also want to keep an eye on the second day of the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto, where Prime Minister Mark Carney is pitching investment opportunities to major global investors. Any significant investment commitments or policy announcements from the summit could keep related TSX stocks in focus throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Enbridge, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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