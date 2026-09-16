Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks if You Want Reliable Passive Income

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks if You Want Reliable Passive Income

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian retirees are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating steady passive income to complement the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and company pensions.

In the current market conditions where inflation and trade uncertainty pose economic risks over the near term, it makes sense to search for stocks that can deliver dividend growth through the full economic cycle.

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) raised its dividend in each of the past 52 years. More gains should be on the way, as the board intends to boost the distribution by 4% to 6% annually through at least 2030.

Fortis is working on a $28.8 billion capital program that is expected to raise the rate base from $42 billion to about $58 billion over five years. The projects are spread out across the various business lines. Fortis owns and operates $79 billion in assets that include power-generation facilities, electric and natural gas distribution utilities, and electricity transmission networks. Almost all of the revenue comes from rate-regulated assets delivering essential products and services.

Fortis trades near $74 at the time of writing, compared to the 12-month high around $83. The current dividend yield is close to 3.5%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. As with Fortis, the company has a large capital program on the go that should drive cash flow higher over the medium term to support steady dividend growth.

Enbridge is spending $41 billion on development projects that range from oil and natural gas pipeline expansions to renewable energy installations and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities. The company has also been aggressive in the acquisitions market. Enbridge recently announced deals to buy oil infrastructure assets in the U.S. Rockies and the Permian Basin. These deals, valued at US$2.55 billion and US$600 million respectively, follow the US$14 billion purchase of three American natural gas utilities in 2024 and the US$3 billion purchase of an oil export terminal in Texas in 2021.

International demand for North American energy is on the rise as countries scramble to secure reliable supplies from stable producers. At home, the surge in construction of gas-fired power generation facilities bodes well for Enbridge’s natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

ENB stock trades close to $67 per share at the time of writing. This is down from $80 in recent months. Investors who buy the dip can pick up a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The bottom line

Rising bond yields and higher interest rates could put additional near-term pressure on the share prices of these two companies, so investors should be prepared for some volatility.

That being said, Fortis and Enbridge pay good dividends that should continue to grow, supported by large capital programs and potential additional projects as demand rises for natural gas and electricity in the North American market. Further weakness in the stocks would be viewed as an opportunity to add to the position.

If you have some cash to put to work in a buy-and-hold TFSA portfolio focused on delivering tax-free passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Cash Flow? This 10.6% Dividend Stock Delivers

| Adam Othman

A 10.6% yield and monthly distributions sound appealing, but investors should understand how HDIF generates that income before buying.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Carney Wants $1 Trillion Invested in Canada: This TSX Stock Could Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Carney’s $1 trillion investment push is huge, and AtkinsRéalis could be paid to design and manage the projects that make…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Using These 5 Canadian Stocks as My TFSA Cornerstones

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The following five Canadian stocks offer investors' strong dividend income and capital gain potential, an ideal mix for one's TFSA.

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Dividend Stocks

Your Future Self Is Counting On You to Buy This Canadian Dividend Stock Today

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current trends in dividend stocks and understand the implications of dividend normalization on your investments.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Stock Can Handle Any Market – Here’s My Take

| Robin Brown

Fortis is a top Canadian utility stock with a massive dividend growth record. Here's why its a great dividend stock…

Read more »

A modern office building detail
Dividend Stocks

A 12% Yield Sounds Too Good: This is One to Avoid

| Adam Othman

A 12% yield can be a warning sign, not an opportunity. Here's why Timbercreek Financial's payout looks far riskier than…

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Turns “Someday” Into An Actual Plan

| Kay Ng

Instead of planning for retirement "someday", turn it into an actual plan starting with this dividend stock today.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividend Stocks I’d Hold Through Any Economy

| Robin Brown

Want dividend stocks that you can reliably hold through any economy. These three TSX stocks should be faithful through it…

Read more »