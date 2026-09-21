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5 Dividend Stocks I’d Trust to Keep Paying Me No Matter What

The five Canadian stocks have a solid earnings base and are positioned to keep paying their shareholders across all market conditions.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian dividend stocks stand out for their long histories of maintaining or increasing payouts.
  • The dividends of these companies are supported by solid businesses that generate profitable growth and strong cash flow.
  • These dividend stocks are well-positioned to keep growing their dividends in the years ahead.

Investors turn to dividend stocks to build a steady source of passive income. However, dividends are never guaranteed, which makes companies with a long history of maintaining and growing their payouts appealing.

For instance, companies that consistently pay and increase dividends are supported by solid businesses that generate profitable growth and strong cash flow. Moreover, they also target a sustainable payout ratio. Thus, by focusing on these Canadian stocks, you can build a portfolio capable of producing reliable income over the long term.

With those factors in mind, here are five Canadian dividend stocks I’d trust to keep paying me no matter what.

happy woman throws cash

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Dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a no-brainer for passive income investors. The energy infrastructure company has been paying dividends for over seven decades. It has also raised its distributions annually since 1995. In addition to its solid payout history, it offers a compelling 5.7% yield.

The energy infrastructure giant benefits from diversified revenues, high asset utilization, and a regulated and contracted operating model. It generates resilient earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) that supports its payouts across commodity cycles.

With a $41 billion secured project backlog and rising energy demand, the company is well-positioned to deliver steady earnings and DCF growth. Moreover, it is positioned to keep growing its dividend in line with its DCF per share.

Dividend stock #2: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is likely to keep paying me no matter what. The utility giant has raised its annual dividend for 54 consecutive years and offers a reliable yield of about 3.6%. Its regulated, contracted business generates predictable cash flows that support its payouts.

Looking ahead, the company’s planned investments of about $12 billion in regulated assets through 2030 will expand its rate base and drive sustainable earnings growth. This will support higher payouts. Also, Canadian Utilities’ focus on securing long-term contracts will add stability to its earnings and support reliable dividend growth.

Dividend stock #3: Emera

Emera (TSX: EMA) is another attractive dividend stock. Its regulated electric and natural gas utilities generate stable earnings and reliable cash flow, enabling it to increase its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Going forward, Emera’s rate base is expected to increase by 7% to 8% through 2030. This will help the company grow EPS by 5% to 7% annually, and its annual dividend by 1% to 2%. Moreover, its investments in solar, energy storage, transmission, and grid modernization should help Emera benefit from rising energy demand while continuing to return capital to shareholders.

Dividend stock #4: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) is another reliable income stock. It has a 30-year dividend growth streak. Canadian National’s extensive North American rail network transports essential goods, including natural resources and consumer products, generating steady demand and stabilizing revenue across economic cycles. This also helps drive consistent cash flow, which supports its payouts.

Expansion projects, operational efficiency, and diversified end markets are expected to support CNR’s profitability. For 2026, Canadian National forecasts a mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth supported by solid freight volumes and steady demand across its extensive rail network. Overall, it is well-positioned to keep growing its dividend in the years ahead.

Dividend stock #5: Bank of Montreal

Known for its multi-decade history of uninterrupted dividend payments and growth, financial services giant Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) is another solid option. The bank has paid a dividend for over 197 years and raised it at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the past 15 years.

Its diversified revenue streams, strong balance sheet, and sustainable payout ratio provide a solid foundation for consistent earnings and dividend growth. The bank will benefit from loan and deposit growth, expanding fee-based businesses, and ongoing efficiency initiatives.

At the same time, its ongoing investments in artificial intelligence are likely to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and reduce costs. These factors should support earnings growth and strengthen BMO’s ability to return cash to its shareholders.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Emera, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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