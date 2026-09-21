Canada’s Talking Up Uranium: Is Cameco a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Cameco is a leading uranium producer and well- positioned to benefit from growing demand and expected increase in prices.

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Cameco is positioned to benefit from low-cost uranium production, long-term contracts, fuel services, and its Westinghouse investment.

The outlook for uranium producers is strengthening as the global nuclear build-out moves from policy commitments toward actual investment, new capacity, and longer-term fuel procurement. This transition could support a more durable uranium demand cycle, particularly as utilities place greater emphasis on securing reliable supplies.

Several structural factors support this trend. Electrification and decarbonization are increasing demand for dependable, low-carbon power, while population growth and rapidly expanding electricity needs from technology infrastructure, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres, are adding pressure on power systems. At the same time, energy-security concerns and the need for affordable, reliable generation are strengthening nuclear power’s strategic role and reshaping uranium procurement.

Canada is also positioning itself to capture a larger share of the global nuclear-fuel value chain. Its recently announced Nuclear Energy Strategy targets greater domestic nuclear capacity, streamlined regulatory approvals for uranium and nuclear projects, and increased uranium exports, including an objective to double exports by 2035. A planned review of foreign-investment rules for uranium mining by 2027 could further broaden access to capital while maintaining safeguards tied to national interests and energy security.

Taken together, these policy and market developments provide a constructive backdrop for Canadian companies exposed to the nuclear-fuel cycle. Cameco (TSX: CCO), one of Canada’s leading uranium producers, is among the companies positioned to benefit from this evolving market environment.

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Cameco poised to deliver solid growth

Cameco is well positioned to benefit from rising global demand for nuclear energy, with operations spanning uranium production, nuclear fuel services, and reactor technologies. Its investment in Westinghouse further strengthens its exposure across the nuclear energy value chain.

A key factor supporting Cameco’s growth is the stability of its customer base. Long-term relationships with financially strong nuclear utilities provide relatively predictable demand, even during periods of weaker economic activity. Between 2026 and 2030, Cameco expects average annual uranium deliveries of more than 28 million pounds. Its contracted portfolio provides revenue visibility while allowing the company to retain exposure to potential improvements in uranium market conditions.

Cameco has maintained a selective approach to contracting. This approach balances near-term revenue certainty with protection against downside risks and participation in future price appreciation.

The company’s tier-one assets are also expected to generate low-cost production and strong cash flows, helping fund its anticipated capital requirements in 2026. Combined with its established customer relationships, integrated nuclear-industry investments, and operating experience, these characteristics provide Cameco with multiple avenues for growth.

Overall, Cameco’s contracted revenue visibility, low-cost production, and exposure to long-term nuclear growth position it well to deliver solid growth ahead. Further, in the near term, Cameco expects higher average realized prices in the uranium segment and higher fuel services revenue to drive its top line.

The bottom line

Cameco appears well-positioned to benefit from the strengthening long-term outlook for nuclear energy and uranium demand. Its low-cost production base, long-term utility contracts, and exposure to uranium, fuel services, and reactor technologies provide multiple potential growth drivers. While uranium prices and the broader nuclear cycle remain subject to market and policy uncertainties, Cameco’s diversified exposure to the nuclear-fuel value chain makes it a good stock to buy as investment in nuclear power accelerates.

Further, Cameco stock has pulled back from its recent highs, easing valuation concerns and creating an opportunity to go long.