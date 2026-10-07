Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, October 7
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Wednesday, October 7

After reaching its highest closing level in more than a week, the TSX could face renewed selling today as precious metals prices fall and investors monitor Fed policy signals, Canada-U.S. trade tensions, and geopolitical risks.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite rose 131 points Tuesday, backed by strong commodity prices and expectations of a more accommodative U.S. Fed, with gains in technology, consumer cyclical, and utility stocks.
  • ATCO soared over 9% following a merger and spin-off deal with its subsidiary Canadian Utilities and Emera, creating a larger utility company.
  • Falling gold and silver prices could pressure TSX mining shares at the open today, while attention to FOMC meeting minutes and Canada-U.S. trade tensions along with geopolitical risks could influence market sentiment.

The Canadian stock market continued to climb for the third straight session on Tuesday as strong commodity prices and growing expectations of a more accommodative U.S. Federal Reserve helped keep buying interest alive despite persistent geopolitical and trade risks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 131 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 35,650, reaching its highest closing level in more than a week.

Nearly all key market sectors except industrials ended the session in green, but the market rally was mainly driven by strong buying in technology, consumer cyclical, and utility stocks.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

ATCO (TSX: ACO.X) jumped by more than 9% to $81.02 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. In a big development, ATCO, its subsidiary Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU), and Emera (TSX: EMA) announced a major merger and spin-off deal. ATCO currently controls Canadian Utilities, which houses much of its electricity and natural gas utility business.

Under the deal, Canadian Utilities will combine with Emera to create a much larger utility company with about $72 billion in enterprise value. At the same time, ATCO’s other businesses, including housing and defence services, will be separated into a new publicly traded company called New ATCO. After the transaction, ATCO shareholders will receive shares in both Emera and New ATCO, which likely explains the strong buying in ATCO stock. In contrast, Emera fell nearly 3%, while Canadian Utilities slipped about 2% after the announcement.

Cameco, BlackBerry, and Quebecor were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 5.3%.

In contrast, West Fraser Timber, Extendicare, Discovery Mining, and DPM Metals fell by at least 3%, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Athabasca Oil, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices fell sharply in early Wednesday trading, while oil and base metals remained mixed. Given these largely negative commodity signals, the TSX could struggle to extend its recent rally today, especially as sharp declines in precious metals trigger renewed selling in mining shares.

Canadian investors will also closely monitor the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest meeting, as any indication that policymakers remain reluctant to cut rates aggressively could revive pressure on equities.

Canada-U.S. trade tensions are another major concern, especially as tariffs and import bans increasingly threaten to raise business costs, restrict product availability, and weaken cross-border demand.

Meanwhile, continued attacks on commercial shipping and elevated tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could keep energy prices volatile and add another layer of risk for the broader TSX.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Canadian Natural Resources, Emera, TELUS, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After extending its rebound on Monday, TSX investors will weigh weaker oil prices against stronger metals at the open today,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 5

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its best single-day gain in over two weeks on Friday, strengthening metals could help the TSX extend its…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock I’d Never Sell, Even in a Downturn

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis is a dividend stock I'd hold through a downturn. Its regulated utilities and dividend growth support a patient approach…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

Create a Set-And-Forget Portfolio With Just 3 ETFs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a set-and-forget portfolio with VCN, XUU, and XEF, three ETFs offering broad exposure to Canadian, U.S., and international stocks.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Maximize Your TFSA Before Year-End

| Demetris Afxentiou

Maximize your TFSA before year-end with three different approaches to investing for long-term income and growth.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Stock Market

Buy the Dip: 2 Stocks Worth Buying Today

| Robin Brown

These two TSX stocks have recently pulled back by nearly 30%. There could be huge upside if you buy them…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling crude oil prices could weigh on TSX energy stocks today, while higher gold and silver prices may help limit…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

You’ve Maxed Your TFSA – Now What?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Maxed your TFSA? These three Canadian growth stocks can help investors keep building wealth while they plan their next investing…

Read more »