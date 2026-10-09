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A 5% Monthly Payer I’d Buy for My TFSA: About $100 a Month on $24,000

Canada’s largest residential landlord offers a high yield, reliable monthly income, and a tax-sheltered foundation for TFSA investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • CAPREIT offers a 5% distribution yield with monthly tax-free income potential for investors holding units in a TFSA.
  • A $24,000 investment could generate approximately $1,200 in annual distributions, supported by nearly 98% occupancy and a 62% FFO payout ratio.
  • Despite near-term market pressures, CAPREIT’s residential real estate portfolio and recurring rental income may help sustain distributions over the long term.

Canadians use or contribute to their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) to create recurring, tax-free passive income. Many account holders deposit and invest as early as January to maximize tax-free growth, although contributions happen throughout the year. However, investing in the last quarter also works if you want immediate cash flow during the holiday season (and beyond).

A good TFSA holding to start the fourth quarter is Canadian Apartment Properties (TSX: CAR.UN) or CAPREIT. This real estate investment trust (REIT) trades at $31.07 per unit and pays a 5% dividend yield. You will receive recurring monthly income and allow your investment to compound tax-free.  

Suppose your available TFSA contribution room is $24,000; the money will generate about $100 per month ($1,200 annually) in tax-free distributions. Invest before the October 30, 2026 ex-dividend date to receive the first monthly distribution on November 16, 2026.

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Market leadership in residential real estate

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest residential landlord. The $4.9 billion vertically integrated REIT also operates properties in the U.S. and Europe, focusing on multi-family development. Since its founding in 1993, it has achieved substantial scale and today boasts market leadership in residential real estate.

The REIT beats smaller property managers through three competitive advantages. CAPREIT consistently maintains a high occupancy rate of nearly 98% due to ongoing demand across major Canadian metropolitan markets. The diversified revenue base reduces localized economic risks. Operational efficiency has been its hallmark for over three decades now.

Because shelter is an essential need, residential demand helps CAPREIT to remain resilient even during economic slowdowns and deliver predictable, recurring operational revenue. Newly appointed President and CEO Brad Cutsey believes long-term fundamentals support the business.

Distribution safety

In the first half of 2026, CAPREIT reported a net loss of $246.4 million versus $82.5 million net income from a year ago due to soft market conditions and near-term pressure on market fundamentals. Nonetheless, the 62% funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio during the period indicates strong cash flow coverage and ample cushion to protect and sustain its generous monthly distributions.

The low payout ratio leaves room for CAPREIT to renovate or upgrade existing apartments, strengthen its balance sheet, and navigate changing interest rate environments. Stephen Co, Chief Financial Officer of CAPREIT, notes the strong 66.4% net operating income (NOI) margin in Q2 2026.

“Rent growth continues to be supported by lease renewals and the positive mark-to-market opportunity embedded across the portfolio,” he added. Note that for residential REITs, key stability metrics are occupancy rate, steady demand, and turnover strength, not the weighted average lease term (WALT). Because tenant contracts are short-term (one year or month-to-month), CAPREIT can capture higher market rents when tenants vacate.

Ideal TFSA holding

Consider holding CAPREIT in your TFSA to maximize the benefits of its high yield and monthly distribution. The REIT has paid monthly cash dividends to unitholders since 1997. Moreover, you gain substantial tax shelter with the real estate investment. Who knows, you might even adopt a seasonal strategy and make it your personal Q4 TFSA pattern.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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