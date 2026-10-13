Choosing between an RRSP and TFSA depends largely on your income, marginal tax rate, and financial goals.

RRSP or TFSA? How Your Income Changes the Answer

Match investments to the account and horizon—GICs for short-term safety, ETFs/stocks for long-term growth (Fortis cited as a TFSA candidate), and consider holding U.S. dividend stocks in an RRSP to avoid U.S. withholding tax—always aim to maximize after-tax lifetime returns.

For middle earners (~$50K-$110K), prioritize TFSA for flexibility and short–medium goals while allocating some higher-taxed income to an RRSP; high earners can also reinvest RRSP tax refunds into a TFSA to combine upfront deductions with future tax-free growth.

Your income and marginal tax rate should guide the choice: TFSAs are generally better for lower earners (under ~$50K) because withdrawals are tax-free and don’t affect income-tested benefits, while RRSPs often pay off more for higher earners (over ~$110K) via larger immediate tax deductions.

Choosing between a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) depends largely on your income, marginal tax rate, and financial goals. While lower-income Canadians may benefit more from a TFSA, higher earners can unlock substantial tax savings through an RRSP. Understanding how these accounts work can help you build wealth more efficiently.

For Canadian investors, both accounts are powerful wealth-building tools. The key is knowing which one deserves your next contribution.

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Lower-income Canadians: Give the TFSA priority

If you earn less than $50,000 annually, a TFSA may be your best starting point. Your marginal tax rate is relatively low, so an RRSP contribution delivers only a modest tax deduction today. If your retirement income pushes you into a higher tax bracket, withdrawals from your RRSP could ultimately cost you more in taxes.

A TFSA avoids this problem. Investments grow tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free. Those withdrawals also do not count as taxable income, which can help retirees preserve income-tested benefits such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and Old Age Security (OAS).

For Canadians who need flexibility, a TFSA is particularly attractive because withdrawals do not create an income-tax bill, and the withdrawn contribution room is generally restored the following calendar year.

Middle- and high-income earners: Make tax savings work harder

For Canadians earning between $50,000 and $110,000, the answer is less straightforward. A TFSA is excellent for flexible savings and short-to-medium-term goals, while an RRSP becomes more attractive when contributions reduce income taxed at a higher marginal rate.

Consider prioritizing your TFSA for flexibility while directing some higher-taxed earnings into your RRSP. Your ideal mix depends on your province, household income, retirement expectations, and available contribution room.

If you earn more than $110,000, an RRSP often deserves priority. Higher-income earners can receive a larger immediate tax benefit from deductible contributions, particularly when they expect to pay a lower tax rate in retirement. Reinvesting the resulting tax refund into your TFSA can make this strategy even more effective, combining an upfront deduction with future tax-free growth.

These income thresholds are guidelines, not hard rules. Your actual marginal tax rate and expected retirement income matter more than your salary alone.

What should you invest in each account?

Once you’ve chosen your account strategy, you can select your investments carefully. For short-term goals, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) can protect your principal when held to maturity and provide interest income. For long-term goals, diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks offer greater growth potential, although market losses are possible.

One Canadian stock worth researching for a TFSA is Fortis (TSX: FTS). This regulated utility has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, supported by essential electricity and gas utilities. Its planned rate-base expansion from $44.7 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion by 2030 provides a foundation for future growth. Management targets annual dividend growth of 4%–6% through 2030, while the stock yields near 3.4% today.

Analysts estimate the stock is fairly valued at about $76 per share. As well, its capital plan through 2030 consists primarily of low-risk projects, providing growth that’s more predictable. That said, the stock could be interest-rate sensitive. That is, if interest rates rise, the stock could experience pressure.

For an RRSP, eligible U.S. dividend-paying stocks may offer a tax advantage. Under applicable treaty rules, U.S. dividends received directly in an RRSP can generally avoid the 15% U.S. withholding tax that typically applies in a TFSA.

Ultimately, neither account guarantees investment success. Diversification, reasonable fees, and a long-term perspective can help with total returns.

The bottom line

Use your income and marginal tax rate to guide your RRSP-versus-TFSA decision. Choose the account that offers the greatest after-tax benefit today and over your lifetime, then invest consistently to turn that advantage into lasting wealth.