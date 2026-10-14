Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Do Canadians Really Need $1.7 Million to Retire? Here’s How to Check Your Number
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Do Canadians Really Need $1.7 Million to Retire? Here’s How to Check Your Number

The $1.7 million survey-based retirement savings target may not be the actual number most Canadians need to retire comfortably.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • A 2025 BMO survey found that Canadians believe they need an average of $1.7 million to retire comfortably, but the actual target depends on individual circumstances and expenses.
  • CPP, OAS, and workplace pensions can cover part of retirement costs, while the 4% withdrawal rule offers a starting point for estimating income needs.
  • Enbridge offers a 5.83% dividend yield that could help bridge retirement income gaps, though diversification and realistic financial planning remain essential.

Is there a retirement savings target in Canada? A BMO annual retirement survey conducted in 2025 and released in February 2026 suggests there might be. The amount is $1,700,000, although a survey-based estimate is not necessarily a hard-and-fast rule.

Poll researchers said the figure represents the average amount that 1,500 adult respondents nationwide believed they would need to retire comfortably. About 36% said they are unlikely to reach their retirement savings goals amid rising costs and economic challenges. Moreover, 14% expect to keep working and never retire.

However, there are ways to check your numbers. Your retirement target should reflect your circumstances, the lifestyle you envision, and your expected expenses. The ultimate goal is to secure reliable income from various sources, including government benefits, pensions, and investments. You can determine how much you really need.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Starting point: Foundational retirement income

Take stock of the income you can expect in retirement before deciding how much you need to save. Start with the foundational sources such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and a workplace pension, if you have one. They partially replace employment income. Besides covering part of living expenses, they reduce the amount you need to withdraw from personal savings and investment income.

Let us use the current CPP ($858.34 average) and OAS ($762.50 maximum) monthly benefits for Canadians retiring today at age 65. Combined CPP and OAS benefits total $19,450.08 or $1,620.84 monthly. Factor in your workplace pension, if any. Also, the maximum OAS assumes you meet the 40-year Canadian residency requirement after age 18.

Bridge the income gap

Many financial planners suggest using the 4% Rule in retirement planning. Based on the $1.7 million estimate, this withdrawal rate translates to $68,000 a year, or $5,666.67 per month. With CPP and OAS, the remaining income gap reduces to $48,549.92, or $4,045.83 per month.

A stock investment portfolio with a pure dividend income approach can fill the remaining annual gap. Your choice of anchor stock determines your overall capital requirement, depending on your risk tolerance.

The anchor stock advantage

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a classic anchor for income-focused Canadian investors. The $150.4 billion energy infrastructure giant has paid dividends for more than seven decades, including 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. This makes the blue-chip stock a rock-solid wealth builder and a reliable retirement income provider. Its regulated pipeline and utility assets generate stable, uninterrupted cash flows.

ENB trades at $66.51 per share and pays a generous 5.8% dividend. Assuming the yield remains constant, the capital required to generate $48,549.42 is $832,760.21. The math shows that $1.7 million is an arbitrary baseline. Canadians can fill the annual income gap with significantly less capital.

You can pair Enbridge with other industry leaders from sectors like financials, utilities, and communications services to mitigate market risks.

Retirement planning is personal

The seven-figure retirement target may seem ambitious, even discouraging to prospective retirees. Remember, however, long-term retirement planning is personal and should not be dictated by public opinion. You are free to customize your strategy. By combining your guaranteed benefits with high-quality income investments, you can make your ‘real’ savings target more achievable.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Energy Stocks

Turning 60 in 2027? Taking CPP Early Shrinks Your Cheque 36%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Taking CPP early means more years of payments but smaller monthly cheques. A simple calculation shows what waiting requires.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Investing $1,000 Today vs. Waiting for the “Perfect” Moment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can invest $1,000 today and put it to work in resilient Canadian stocks rather than wait for the “perfect”…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Bank Watchdog Just Dropped Its Risk Outlook: This Dividend Stock Shrugs it Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera offers a different source of dividend income from Canadian banks, although its financing costs still deserve close attention.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Diversification 101: How Beginners Can Protect Against Market Shocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank and Fortis provide an anchor to a well-diversified portfolio for resilient long-term performance.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

Is Emera Stock a Buy Before Its Proposed Merger With Canadian Utilities?

| Jitendra Parashar

A reliable dividend and the prospect of a much larger utility business make Emera stock worth watching before the merger.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy Plans to Buy Athabasca Oil for $5.7 Billion: Is the Stock a Steal Before the Deal?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cenovus is paying $5.7 billion for Athabasca Oil. Here is what the deal means for ATH stock and whether it…

Read more »

electrical cord plugs into wall socket for more energy
Energy Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Fortis vs. Hydro One

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare Fortis and Hydro One to determine which utility stock offers the more compelling investment opportunity amid ongoing macroeconomic…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

Alberta Will Detail New Oil Royalty Incentives in November: This Monthly-Paying Oil Stock is Ready

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap’s dividend has a reported cash cushion, while Alberta’s planned royalty changes still need project-level scrutiny.

Read more »