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What a Smart First Year of Investing Looks Like for Canadian Beginners

Judge your investing success on disciplined habits and long‑term performance.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Prioritize consistent saving and a financial foundation (emergency fund, pay down high‑interest debt) — contributions matter more than first‑year returns.
  • Deploy savings into quality investments with sustainable payouts and fair valuations (e.g., defensive dividend growers like Fortis) rather than chasing high yields.
  • Control risk with diversification across ETFs, fixed income and other assets, use TFSA/RRSP/FHSA appropriately, and judge success by disciplined habits not short‑term performance.

Starting your investing journey? Don’t rush to judge your success by your first year’s returns. Stock markets fluctuate, and even excellent companies can experience temporary declines. For Canadian beginners, a smart first year is less about getting rich quickly and more about building sound habits, managing risk, and laying the foundation for long-term wealth creation.

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Make consistent savings your first priority

In your early investing years, how much you contribute can matter more than how much your investments appreciate. Regularly setting aside money and investing it consistently builds your portfolio while developing the discipline needed to stay invested through market volatility.

Start with an affordable contribution you can maintain, then increase it as your income grows. Before investing aggressively, establish an emergency fund and address high-interest debt. This financial foundation can help prevent you from selling investments at an unfavourable time to cover unexpected expenses.

You can also track investment income as a tangible measure of progress. Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) offer predetermined interest when held according to their terms, making them useful for money you cannot afford to expose to stock-market fluctuations. Dividend stocks offer another potential income stream, although dividends are never guaranteed. (Only declared dividends will be paid.)

Therefore, when evaluating dividend-paying companies, prioritize durable business models, capable management, sound balance sheets, sustainable payout ratios, and credible growth plans. Especially watch out for stocks with high yields, which might not be safe.

Focus on quality, not just attractive dividends

Fortis (TSX: FTS) illustrates what beginners might look for in a defensive, income-producing Canadian stock. Its regulated electricity and natural gas utilities provide essential services, while long-lived infrastructure supports recurring revenue and long-term investment opportunities.

Fortis has increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, demonstrating a strong commitment to dividend growth. Management has also outlined plans for continued rate-base expansion, supporting targeted annual dividend growth of 4–6% through 2030. These characteristics may appeal to investors seeking income and relatively predictable business performance.

However, even a respected dividend-growth stock is not risk-free. Regulation, interest rates, financing costs, execution challenges, and valuation can all affect shareholder returns. Beginners should assess the company’s financial health and dividend sustainability rather than relying on its history alone.

Purchase price matters, too. A wonderful business can deliver disappointing returns if you pay too much. Compare its valuation with earnings, expected growth, historical trading ranges, and reasonable alternatives before investing. 

At $76.03 per share at writing, the analyst consensus price target suggests the stock trades within fair value range. At this quotation, it also offers a dividend yield of nearly 3.4%, while its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at roughly 72% of adjusted earnings this year.

Remember that analyst price targets are estimates only, not guarantees, and dividend income does not prevent a share price from falling.

Control risk and build a diversified portfolio

Resist the temptation to chase whichever stock, sector, or cryptocurrency has recently delivered spectacular gains. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Competitive threats, changing consumer preferences, and economic cycles can quickly reverse market enthusiasm. Commodity-related businesses, for example, may thrive during periods of strong demand but struggle when prices weaken.

Instead, diversify across investments with different risk and return characteristics. Depending on your goals and time horizon, a portfolio could combine broad-market stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs), fixed-income investments, and, where appropriate, real estate exposure. Diversification cannot eliminate losses, but it can reduce dependence on any single company or sector.

Canadian beginners should also understand the benefits and limitations of accounts such as Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs), Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs), and First Home Savings Accounts (FHSAs), choosing those that fit their circumstances.

The bottom line

A smart first year means saving consistently, investing in quality assets at sensible prices, controlling risk, and diversifying. Measure success by the strength of your financial habits and investment process — not just your portfolio’s short-term performance. Build patiently, and give compounding time to work.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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