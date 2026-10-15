Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Telus Cut Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Telus Cut Its Dividend: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now?

Telus (TSX:T) is the deep-value stock that will keep paying dividends. Shares look way oversold.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
Key Points
  • Telus finally cut its dividend to free up cash for debt reduction and business investment, and the lower payout could help speed up a turnaround.
  • Even after the cut, the yield is still around 6.6%, but the stock remains risky amid heavy selling and new competition concerns (like LEO satellites), so any buying should be gradual and cautious.

It’s never fun to be owning shares of a company after a long-awaited dividend cut announcement. For shares of Telus (TSX: T), the dividend cut was a long time coming, and while there were some glimmers of hope after the firm froze its dividend growth, I do think that it was ultimately the right move to just reduce the payout and move on.

Even if Telus could have kept such a colossal dividend commitment, the turnaround would have probably taken way longer had the extra cash not gone towards other efforts, from paying back some of the debt (that’s vital as interest rates look to climb higher again) to investing in other initiatives to jolt revenues while enhancing operating efficiencies.

woman relaxes with phone

Source: Getty Images

Telus’ dividend cut might actually be a good thing

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), there’s certainly room for Telus to find ways to get its growth back on the high track, whether we’re talking about cost savings or new growth pathways, as the AI data centre boom shows no signs of slowing down.

Even after slashing the payout, the yield is still in a pretty generous spot, at least in my very humble opinion. At the time of this writing, the shares yield close to 6.6%. And with shares falling under pressure in the past month, perhaps it won’t take all too long before a 7% yield is hit again. As to whether shares will fall enough to bring back more of the dividend cut talks, though, remains the big question.

Given the state of the balance sheet, I think the payout is on some pretty strong footing right here. So as long as Telus can keep its free cash flows in a steady spot such that the free cash flow payout ratio is south of 60%, I do think that T stock ought to be viewed as a steady income generator again. While I’d normally be a huge fan of a high-yielder like Telus on the way down, I must say that the rise of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations has me just a bit concerned.

The risks might already be well priced in at these depths

I have no idea how long such technologies will really make a big dent in the business models of the terrestrial telecom incumbents. But I do think that the selling pressure, especially in the past few weeks, across the space is something to consider. Just how much of the space connectivity disruptive potential is already priced in?

That’s up for investors to figure out. Personally, I think panic is in the driver’s seat right now, opening a window of opportunity for yield hunters to get more for their invested dollar. Now, it’s never easy to catch a falling knife, especially one that’s already shed close to two-thirds of its value from peak levels (yes, I can’t believe that the dividend darling has fallen that far either!).

Still, if you’re in the market for a nice dividend and think the money saved from the dividend reduction will accelerate the turn in the stock, I wouldn’t be afraid to start nibbling here. Just be cautious because catching a bottom in the name has proven unwise thus far.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

How to Avoid a Big Tax Bill on Your RRSP in Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A proven drawdown strategy can help avoid a big tax hit on your RRSP in retirement.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

I Found a 5.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly, Like an ATM for Your Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 5.6% annualized yield, growing rental income, and monthly payouts, this Canadian REIT could help turn your retirement portfolio…

Read more »

people sit in two wooden beach chairs facing the Caribbean ocean holding drinks and making a toast
Dividend Stocks

Can You Really Live Off Dividends? A Realistic Look at the Numbers

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can you live off dividends? See how much you would need to invest, what BNS, CU, and ZWC could pay,…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Should You Buy This Dividend-Growth Stock for the 6% Yield?

| Andrew Walker

This stock has delivered annual dividend increases for more than 30 years.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 6% and I Think Retirees Should Give it a Closer Look

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The Purpose Global Bond Fund offers Canadian retirees a steady 6% yield and monthly payouts. Discover how the ETF can…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Rather Own SmartCentres at 98.1% Occupancy Than Chase a Bigger Yield

| Demetris Afxentiou

Before you chase a bigger yield, consider SmartCentres’ 98.1% occupancy, 6.9% yield, and the cash flow supporting its monthly distribution.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources: Where I’d Put My Next $10,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare Enbridge and CNQ to see which offers the better mix of dividend income and growth potential.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

A 3.8% Monthly Payer for October: Here’s What $20,000 Would Collect

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid financial position, promising growth prospects, established dividend track record, and reasonable valuation, Whitecap would be an excellent…

Read more »