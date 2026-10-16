Is Your Side Hustle a Business or a Hobby? The CRA Cares

Understand if your side hustle is a business or hobby. If your goal is to earn side income, you should consider investing in dividend stocks as well.

Consider investing for long-term wealth; dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) — which has raised its dividend since 1974 and yields about 3.3% — can offer income and stability, though dividends aren’t guaranteed and share prices will be volatile.

If it’s a business you must report the income but can deduct reasonable expenses (supplies, home office, phone, vehicle) and should keep separate banking, records, and a credible profit plan to avoid CRA scrutiny.

The CRA decides if a side hustle is a business or a hobby based on your profit intent and how commercially you run the activity — hobbies are for enjoyment and their income is generally incidental.

Turning a passion into extra income can be rewarding, but Canadians need to understand how the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) views their side hustles. Whether you sell handmade crafts, offer freelance services, or earn money from another activity, the distinction between a hobby and a business can have significant tax implications.

Getting it right can help you avoid tax surprises and make smarter decisions about building wealth.

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Understanding the CRA rules

The CRA generally considers your intention to earn a profit and the way you conduct your activity when determining whether it qualifies as a business. A hobby is typically pursued for personal enjoyment, recreation, or satisfaction, with any income being incidental rather than the primary goal.

Hobby income typically doesn’t need to be reported as taxable income. However, if it turns into a business, that’s a different story. Generally, hobby expenses are not deductible, and hobby losses cannot be used to offset employment income or other taxable income.

A business, by contrast, involves a reasonable intention to earn a profit and conduct consistent commercial activity. Acquiring relevant training, creating a business plan, advertising your services, maintaining proper bookkeeping records, and separating business and personal banking are examples of activities that tip the balance to the business side.

Business income must generally be reported on your tax return. The advantage is that you may deduct eligible, reasonable expenses incurred to earn that income, such as supplies, business-use portions of home office costs, phone bills, internet expenses, and qualifying vehicle expenses. If your business incurs a legitimate loss, you may be able to use it against other income. However, repeated losses without a credible profit plan may attract closer CRA scrutiny.

Turn side-hustle income into long-term wealth

For Canadians looking to improve their financial position, earning extra income is only one part of the equation. Investing some of that money, as well as savings you don’t need for a long time, can help build a second income stream over time. Dividend stocks are worth considering for investors who want exposure to established businesses and the potential for recurring cash distributions.

When you first start investing, it may be smart to invest in small amounts as you learn how stock markets work. Notably, dividends are not guaranteed – only declared dividends must be paid out. As well, stock prices can fall. Before you start investing, you should have set up an emergency fund and paid down high-interest debt such as your credit card balance.

Why Fortis deserves a spot on your watchlist

One Canadian dividend stock to research is Fortis (TSX: FTS), a North American regulated electric and gas utility that provides essential services to millions of customers. Its regulated businesses can offer relatively predictable cash flows, making it worth examining for investors seeking income and stability.

Fortis has increased its dividend annually since 1974, demonstrating a long commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Its dividend growth can also help investors keep pace with rising living costs.

For context, its dividend growth rate from 2015 to 2025 was about 5.9% annually, compared with average Canadian inflation of roughly 2.6% over the period. Past growth, of course, does not guarantee future growth.

With a dividend yield of around 3.3% at the time of writing, Fortis may appeal to beginners seeking a relatively straightforward business to study. The stock appears to be fairly valued and may be more attractive on a market correction.

The Foolish takeaway

Understanding the CRA’s distinction between a hobby and a business can help you manage your side hustle responsibly. Once your finances are organized, investing a portion of your extra income in quality dividend stocks such as Fortis may help you pursue long-term wealth creation. Focus on tax compliance, disciplined investing in quality businesses, and buying at sensible valuations.