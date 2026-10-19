Enbridge vs. Suncor: I’m Buying Suncor Through Late 2026: Here’s Why

Suncor stock has already had an impressive run, climbing 85% year to date, compared with an about 8% gain for Enbridge.

Enbridge remains attractive for stable dividend income, but Suncor is the preferred pick for investors seeking greater capital appreciation and income.

Canadian energy companies are popular dividend stocks because they have a strong history of rewarding investors. Among the sector’s prominent names, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) stand out. Both have established businesses and a history of returning cash to shareholders, but their earnings drivers and growth prospects differ significantly.

Enbridge is primarily an energy infrastructure business. Its extensive pipeline network and other energy assets generate relatively predictable cash flows, making the company attractive to investors who prioritize dividend income and stability. Suncor, by contrast, operates across oil sands production, refining, and fuel distribution. This integrated model gives it greater exposure to changes in oil prices, refining margins, and operating efficiency.

That distinction is central to the investment decision heading into late 2026. Enbridge offers a more income-oriented investment case, while Suncor offers a more direct opportunity to benefit from favourable oil market conditions.

I prefer Suncor through late 2026, as crude prices are supportive and production costs are under control. The favourable operating environment will enable Suncor to generate stronger earnings and free cash flow, supporting its share price, dividend payments, and debt reduction.

A person stands in front of several doors representing different U.S. stock options for Canadian investors.

Suncor could outperform Enbridge in late 2026

Suncor Energy could be a better bet than Enbridge for investors looking for stronger returns in late 2026. While both companies have solid growth prospects, Suncor stands to benefit more from higher oil prices, stronger refining margins, and continued cost-reduction efforts.

Suncor’s second-quarter results highlight this progress. Suncor generated $5.3 billion in adjusted funds from operations, matching its 2022 quarterly record, even though average oil prices were lower than in 2022. Adjusted funds from operations reached $4.52 per share, nearly 20% higher than in the same quarter of 2022. This suggests Suncor is becoming more efficient and generating more cash for every share, even without the same level of support from oil prices.

Its refining business also had a strong quarter, delivering a record $2.3 billion in adjusted funds from operations. At the same time, Suncor reduced net debt, strengthening its balance sheet. A stronger balance sheet gives the company more room to invest in its business and return cash to shareholders.

Suncor is also selling non-core offshore assets and focusing on higher production and lower operating costs. These efforts will help support earnings growth in the coming quarters.

Notably, Suncor stock has already had an impressive run, climbing roughly 85% year-to-date, compared with an approximately 8% gain for Enbridge. Looking ahead, geopolitical tensions could support oil prices and act as a tailwind for Suncor.

Overall, Suncor appears well-positioned to outperform Enbridge in late 2026, delivering solid capital gains and income.

The bottom line

I’m buying Suncor through late 2026 because it’s better positioned than Enbridge to deliver stronger overall returns. Suncor could benefit from improved operating efficiency, strong refining performance, lower debt, and further gains if oil prices rise.

Enbridge remains an attractive option for investors seeking reliable dividends and more predictable cash flows. However, for investors focused on capital appreciation and income through late 2026, I prefer Suncor.