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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 20

Higher crude oil prices could help TSX energy stocks recover today, although falling gold prices, uncertainty surrounding Middle Eastern energy supplies, and Canada-U.S. trade tensions may limit broader market gains.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite plunged 248 points on Monday as rising bond yields and weaker commodity prices outweighed cooler-than-expected inflation data.
  • Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) edged higher after announcing an acquisition, which is expected to add $80 million to its annual revenue.
  • Investors will watch rising oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions, and Canada-U.S. trade uncertainty today for clues about the TSX’s next move.

Canadian stocks started the new week on a negative note, despite much cooler-than-expected domestic inflation numbers, as rising Treasury bond yields, weaker commodity prices, and an uncertain geopolitical environment overshadowed encouraging signs of easing price pressures. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 248 points, or 0.7%, on Monday to settle at 35,929, trimming its month-to-date gains to 2%.

All key market sectors ended the session in the red, with utility, consumer staples, real estate, and mining stocks leading the TSX selloff.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

RB Global, Allied Properties REIT, Energy Fuels, and Air Canada were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 3.2%.

In contrast, Spartan Delta, 5N Plus, Kelt Exploration, and Vermilion Energy climbed by at least 2.8% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Mullen Group (TSX: MTL) also inched up after the Alberta-headquartered transportation and logistics firm announced intentions to acquire Willson International, a customs brokerage and trade compliance services provider operating in Canada and the United States.

The acquisition is expected to add approximately $80 million in annual revenue to Mullen’s business, with operating margins broadly in line with its existing Logistics and Warehousing segment. The deal will also strengthen its cross-border logistics capabilities and complement its existing customs brokerage business, Cole International. After the recent gains, MTL stock has jumped nearly 74% so far in 2026.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Whitecap Resources, Athabasca Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices trended higher in early Tuesday trading, but gold prices fell, suggesting a mixed opening for the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark today.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors may closely monitor developments in the Middle East as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran continue to create uncertainty around global energy supplies.

On the trade front, Canada’s former chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul warned Monday that disagreements over digital regulations and data sovereignty could remain major obstacles in future negotiations with Washington. Against this backdrop, movements in oil prices and broader investor sentiment could play an important role in determining the TSX’s direction in today’s session.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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