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Using Your TFSA as a Retirement Account: Pros and Cons

The TFSA is an excellent tool to help you save and invest for your retirement nest egg, but there are some cons you should be aware of.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • TFSA offers tax-free investment growth and tax-free withdrawals, letting retirees supplement pensions and benefits without increasing taxable income or triggering clawbacks.
  • Contribution room accumulates (2026 annual limit $7,000; $109,000 total for someone eligible since 2009), and consistent contributions plus reinvested dividends drive long-term compounding.
  • Cons: easy access can erode retirement savings, investment losses aren’t tax-deductible in a TFSA, and foreign dividends may incur withholding taxes.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best tools Canadians can use to build retirement wealth. Its biggest advantage is simple: investment growth and withdrawals are tax-free. However, while a TFSA can help you achieve financial independence, making it work for retirement requires discipline, smart investment choices, and an understanding of its limitations.

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The Pros: Tax-free growth and retirement income

Unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), a TFSA does not provide a tax deduction for contributions. However, eligible Canadians can withdraw money tax-free, without increasing taxable income or triggering clawbacks of income-tested government benefits. This flexibility makes the TFSA particularly attractive for retirees seeking to supplement pensions, RRSP withdrawals, or Canada Pension Plan benefits.

YearTFSA Contribution Limit
2009$5,000
2010$5,000
2011$5,000
2012$5,000
2013$5,500
2014$5,500
2015$10,000
2016$5,500
2017$5,500
2018$5,500
2019$6,000
2020$6,000
2021$6,000
2022$6,000
2023$6,500
2024$7,000
2025$7,000
2026$7,000
Total$109,000

Your TFSA contribution room also accumulates over time. The annual TFSA limit is $7,000 in 2026, bringing the cumulative limit to $109,000 for someone eligible since 2009 who has never contributed or withdrawn. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are added back to the contribution room the following calendar year.

The real advantage comes from compounding. Investing consistently in quality businesses and reinvesting dividends can help a retirement portfolio grow substantially over decades.

Consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), a blue-chip Canadian bank with diversified operations spanning personal banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its established franchise and strong capital position make it a potential long-term TFSA holding, although no stock is risk-free.

Over five years, ending fiscal 2025, RBC posted annualized diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 13%, a 16% return on equity, a 13.5% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, and a 46% dividend payout ratio. These figures demonstrate solid profitability and capital strength. RBC’s three- to five-year objectives include diluted EPS growth above 7%, return on equity above 16%, and a sustainable payout ratio of 40–50%.

As an illustration, a $1,000 investment in RBC over five years would have grown to about $2,553 (about 20.6% per year in total returns), assuming dividends were reinvested, compared with $1,960 (about 14.4% per year)  for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: XIU). These historical results are impressive, but past performance does not guarantee future returns. RBC’s 15-year dividend growth rate of approximately 7.6% also highlights its appeal to investors seeking growing income.

One caveat: foreign dividends may face withholding taxes. For example, a $100 U.S. dividend could incur $15 in withholding tax, resulting in you receiving $85, depending on applicable rules.

The Cons: Flexibility and investment risk

A TFSA’s accessibility can become a weakness. Canadians can withdraw funds for emergencies or discretionary purchases, but repeatedly dipping into retirement savings can undermine compounding. Treating the account as a dedicated retirement portfolio, with a separate emergency fund, can help maintain discipline.

Investment losses present another concern. Unlike taxable non-registered accounts, TFSAs do not allow capital losses to offset taxable capital gains. If an investment falls permanently, the lost value cannot be claimed as a tax deduction. Excessive trading, concentrating too much money in one stock, and taking too much risk can therefore be costly.

The Foolish takeaway: Make your TFSA work for retirement

A TFSA can be an excellent retirement account, offering tax-free growth, flexible withdrawals, and valuable long-term compounding. The strongest approach is to contribute consistently, hold diversified quality investments, reinvest dividends where appropriate, and avoid unnecessary withdrawals and excessive risk. Used strategically, a TFSA can complement an RRSP and other retirement income sources, helping Canadians build a more secure financial future.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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