Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » $21,000 in Your TFSA: 3 Stocks I’d Buy to Start Earning Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

$21,000 in Your TFSA: 3 Stocks I’d Buy to Start Earning Income

These Canadian stocks could keep growing dividends in the years ahead, making them compelling investments to start earning income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
Key Points
  • Investing in these three top TSX stocks through a TFSA can generate tax-free and worry-free dividend income.
  • These three Canadian dividend stocks have long records of dividend payments and growth.
  • Splitting $21,000 equally among the three stocks could generate approximately $654 in annual dividend income.

If you have $21,000 in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room and want to build a stream of passive income, top Canadian dividend stocks could be a solid option. Holding high-quality TSX stocks that pay regular dividends in a TFSA can help you earn tax-free income and capital gains, enhancing your overall returns.

Against this background, here are three reliable TSX stocks I’d buy to start earning income.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA dividend stock #1: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) is a compelling dividend stock to add to a TFSA for steady income. Its long history of dividend payments, sustainable payout ratio, and a growing earnings base make it worth considering for an income-focused portfolio.

BMO has an impressive history of rewarding shareholders, having paid dividends for 197 consecutive years. Over the past 15 years, the Canadian banking giant’s dividend has grown by an average of 5.7% per year. Its diversified revenue base, focus on lowering costs, strong credit quality, and solid balance sheet position it well to deliver profitable growth and support its payouts.

BMO’s prospects remain solid. The financial services giant’s growing commercial loans and sustained momentum in Capital Markets and Wealth Management augur well for growth. Its ongoing investment in digital banking and artificial intelligence (AI) could improve operational efficiency, automate processes, and lower expenses.

Overall, Bank of Montreal is well-positioned to deliver solid earnings growth ahead, which will drive future dividend payments.

TFSA dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is another reliable dividend stock for worry-free income inside a TFSA. This leading regulated electricity and natural gas utility company has grown its dividend for decades, making it a reliable dividend payer and grower.

Fortis has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years. Another increase is expected in November 2026, extending its impressive record. Its regulated operations and expanding infrastructure provide a solid foundation for continued growth.

Fortis plans to invest $5.6 billion in 2026 and has already allocated nearly half of its annual capital budget by June. Looking further ahead, the utility expects to invest $28.8 billion by 2030, expanding its rate base to $57.9 billion. These investments are expected to support earnings growth and annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

Fortis could also benefit from U.S. transmission expansion, electricity grid upgrades, and natural gas infrastructure projects in British Columbia. Rising electricity demand from electric vehicles, data centres, and residential, commercial, and industrial users further strengthens its long-term growth prospects and dividend-distribution capacity.

TFSA dividend stock #3: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), one of Canada’s top stocks, keeps growing its dividend across market conditions. Its resilient payouts and focus on increasing distributions make it an attractive income stock to hold in a TFSA.

Notably, CNQ raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years at an annualized rate of 20. Moreover, it is well-positioned to keep growing its dividend at a solid pace in the years ahead.

Its diversified portfolio of long-life assets delivers relatively stable production and limits ongoing reinvestment requirements. Disciplined capital spending, debt reduction, and strategic acquisitions also help strengthen cash flow and maintain financial flexibility during commodity price fluctuations.

Looking ahead, CNQ’s substantial proven reserves and extensive undeveloped resource base offer opportunities to expand production and drive cash flow.

Overall, Canadian Natural could keep growing its dividends in the years ahead and generate significant income for TFSA investors.

Earn about $654/year with these dividend stocks

Bank of Montreal, Fortis, and Canadian Natural are reliable dividend payers and growers. By investing $21,000 equally across these three Canadian stocks, TFSA investors could earn $653.70 or approximately $654 in annual dividend income tax-free.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Bank of Montreal$235.4029$1.71$49.59Quarterly
Fortis$78.3889$0.64$56.96Quarterly
Canadian Natural $76.2391$0.625$56.88Quarterly
Price as of 10/20/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

First-Time Buyers Have Until December 31 to Claim the FHSA Deduction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The FHSA's December deadline applies to contributions, giving eligible buyers a chance to reduce 2026 taxable income.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Royalty Stock Pays Its Monthly Dividend Today: The Payout Math Behind It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold pays eligible shareholders today, with a $10,000 investment offering about $52 monthly at the current dividend.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Reinvesting Dividends: How to Speed Up Your Income Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s how reinvesting dividends and combining reliable dividend growers with high-yield stocks can help you grow your income faster.

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Still Working? Here’s a Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Future Retirees Should Watch

| Brian Paradza, CFA

RioCan REIT's monthly distributions yield a respectable 5.4% annually. Strong operating results make it a compelling passive income source, but…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Decade of Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their resilient cash flows, established dividend track records, attractive yields, and promising growth opportunities, these two stocks stand out…

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

What a Dividend Portfolio Could Pay You in 5, 10 and 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend portfolio can create passive income now and build long-term wealth, including a true nest egg in retirement.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Still a Buy in the Trump Trade War?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why Nutrien’s global business, integrated operations and reasonable valuation continue to make it a top pick for long-term investors.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock is Still Down 12% This Year Despite a Strong Quarter

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers' shares have fallen about 15% this year while free cash flow improved, creating an income opportunity with debt attached.

Read more »