Brookfield Infrastructure is on My Shortlist After its 10% FFO Gain

I’d start building a position after BIP’s recent pullback based on current income and expect growing distributions and long-term growth for years to come.

The units trade at an implied 16–22% discount with a roughly 5% yield at $51.63, but investors should weigh leverage, interest-rate and currency risks, valuation, and maybe wait for the partnership to convert to a corporation (BIPC) (expected in Q4) to reduce tax/structure complexity.

That FFO gain supported a 5.8% quarterly distribution increase in 2026 to US$0.455 per unit (US$1.82 annually) and a 65% H1 payout ratio, within management’s 60–70% target.

Canadian investors seeking reliable income and long-term growth should take a closer look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN). The global infrastructure owner has a compelling combination of essential assets, growing cash flows and a record of rewarding unitholders. Its latest results are another reason to consider adding this partnership to an income-focused portfolio.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, Brookfield Infrastructure reported 9.9% year-over-year growth in funds from operations (FFO) per unit, reaching US$0.89. That performance reinforces the investment case for a business built around infrastructure the modern economy cannot function without.

Source: Getty Images

Essential assets with long-term growth potential

Brookfield Infrastructure owns and operates a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transportation, energy infrastructure, and data infrastructure. These businesses support everyday economic activity, from moving goods and transporting energy to connecting people and storing digital information.

This diversification is attractive because Brookfield Infrastructure’s assets primarily benefit from contracted or regulated revenues with inflation-linked pricing mechanisms. Such characteristics help provide resilience when economic conditions become uncertain, although they cannot eliminate business and market risks entirely.

The company’s exposure to data infrastructure is particularly interesting. Growing demand for digital connectivity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence is creating opportunities to expand capacity and invest in new projects.

For example, in Q2, its data segment witnessed outsized FFO growth of 36% year over year to US$154 million. Brookfield Infrastructure’s established operating platform and global reach could help it capitalize on these trends without relying on a single industry for growth.

Rising FFO supports a growing distribution

For income investors, the crucial question is whether Brookfield Infrastructure’s cash flow can support growing distributions over time. Brookfield Infrastructure’s recent performance is encouraging. Its second-quarter FFO per unit rose 9.9% compared with the same period last year, supported by contributions from data and midstream operations.

Over the last 15 years, Brookfield Infrastructure raised its cash distribution by 9% per year. The partnership last increased its quarterly distribution by 5.8% in 2026, to US$0.46 per unit, equating to US$1.82 annually. Management reported a 65% FFO payout ratio for the first half of 2026, right in the middle of its target range of 60–70%. That leaves some cash available to support investment and future growth, although the payout ratio and distribution sustainability should be monitored over time.

Investors should remember that BIP.UN is a limited partnership, not a conventional Canadian corporation. Its distributions can have different tax implications from eligible Canadian dividends, depending on an investor’s circumstances and account type. Notably, though, it is working to merge with Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. to essentially become a corporation and pay out dividends, which is expected to complete in Q4 of this year.

Valuation, risks, and my verdict

Despite its strengths, Brookfield Infrastructure is not a risk-free income investment. Infrastructure businesses require substantial capital, and higher borrowing costs can make refinancing and new projects more expensive. Currency fluctuations, regulatory changes, weaker economic activity, and unsuccessful investments could also pressure returns.

Valuation matters, too. The stock of a strong business can still produce disappointing investment results if purchased at an excessive price. The analyst consensus price target suggests the stock trades at a discount of about 16–22%, providing some margin of safety and an above-average yield of nearly 5% at $51.63 per unit at the time of writing.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a solid candidate for my Canadian dividend-stock shortlist because it combines essential global infrastructure assets with 9.9% Q2 FFO-per-unit growth and a rising distribution.

Its exposure to digital infrastructure adds another potential growth driver. While leverage, interest rates, valuation and tax complexity deserve careful attention, patient investors seeking a blend of income and long-term cash-flow growth may find BIP.UN worth researching further. I would start building a position immediately after its recent pullback for current income and expect growing distributions and long-term growth for years to come.