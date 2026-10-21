Building a $500-a-Month Dividend Income Stream: What It Actually Takes

Building a dividend income stream is one of the main goals for income investors. And building one that can provide $500 per month can make a huge difference in a monthly budget or provide an ample bump to retirement income.
The issue is finding the right stocks to make that dividend income stream a reality and building that portfolio out over time.
Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options on the market. Here’s a look at three options to consider and what it would take to get to that $500 a month milestone.
Start the dividend income stream with SmartCentres
Investors increasingly turn to Canada’s REITs for a source of recurring income. And in the case of SmartCentres (TSX: SRU.UN), investors are getting a REIT that offers one of the higher yields on the market.
SmartCentres owns a large portfolio of retail properties that are located across metro markets in Canada. Many of those properties are necessity-based retail anchored by some of the largest and best-known names on the market.
That results in SmartCentres drawing in a recurring flow of customers to its properties, which helps the REIT support its monthly distribution. In the most recent quarterly update, SmartCentres reported in-place and committed occupancy levels of 98.1%, reflecting that strong demand.
In terms of a distribution, SmartCentres offers a monthly payout, which, as of the time of writing, works out to a yield of 6.8%. For an investor looking to build a $500 per month income stream, that’s a powerful addition to any portfolio.
Add some industrial exposure with Granite
Another REIT that can help investors to build that dividend income stream is Granite Real Estate (TSX: GRT.UN). Granite is an industrial REIT that owns a mix of logistics and warehouse properties across both North America and Europe.
In the most recent quarter, Granite reported a 98% occupancy rate. The REIT’s AFFO payout ratio for the quarter also came in at 70%, leaving room for that monthly distribution.
As of the time of writing, Granite offers a 4.2% yield and provides investors with exposure to a less obvious, yet increasingly important component of the economy.
Include some banking exposure
No review of stocks that provide a dividend income stream would be complete without mentioning at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Today, that bank stock to consider is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS).
Scotiabank isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is the most international. The company has a presence in over 20 markets around the world, which provides both additional revenue streams and a source of diversification.
In the most recent quarter, Scotiabank reported adjusted diluted earnings of $2.28 per share, compared with $1.88 in the prior year.
The bank has paid dividends for well over a century without fail, and as of the time of writing, offers a yield of 3.5%. Unlike the other two stocks mentioned above, Scotiabank pays out its dividends on a quarterly cadence.
Assembling the dividend income stream
With $140,000 allocated across these three holdings, a portfolio could generate more than $500 per month. Here’s how that allocation works:
|Company
|Recent Price
|Total Invested
|No. Of Shares
|Annual Dividend
|Annual Income
|Frequency
|SmartCentres REIT
|$27.00
|$45,000
|1,666
|$1.85
|$3,082.10
|Monthly
|Granite REIT
|$84.46
|$45,000
|532
|$3.55
|$1,888.60
|Monthly
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|$131.86
|$50,000
|379
|$4.56
|$1,728.24
|Quarterly
|Total:
|6,698.94
|Monthly:
|$558.25
Note that prospective investors who cannot yet hit that $500 per month milestone can begin with smaller positions and reinvest their payouts to build those holdings over time.