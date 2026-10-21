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Building a $500-a-Month Dividend Income Stream: What It Actually Takes

Building a $500-a-month dividend income stream takes capital and patience. See how SmartCentres, Granite REIT and Scotiabank fit the goal.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
Key Points
  • Building a dividend income stream of $500 per month can significantly enhance monthly budgets or retirement income by strategically investing in select stocks.
  • Consider investing in SmartCentres, Granite Real Estate, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which provide attractive yields and diversify your portfolio across various sectors.
  • By allocating $140,000 across these three holdings, investors can potentially achieve over $500 per month in dividends, with options to start smaller and grow over time through reinvestment.

Building a dividend income stream is one of the main goals for income investors. And building one that can provide $500 per month can make a huge difference in a monthly budget or provide an ample bump to retirement income.

The issue is finding the right stocks to make that dividend income stream a reality and building that portfolio out over time.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options on the market. Here’s a look at three options to consider and what it would take to get to that $500 a month milestone.

A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Start the dividend income stream with SmartCentres

Investors increasingly turn to Canada’s REITs for a source of recurring income. And in the case of SmartCentres (TSX: SRU.UN), investors are getting a REIT that offers one of the higher yields on the market.

SmartCentres owns a large portfolio of retail properties that are located across metro markets in Canada. Many of those properties are necessity-based retail anchored by some of the largest and best-known names on the market.

That results in SmartCentres drawing in a recurring flow of customers to its properties, which helps the REIT support its monthly distribution. In the most recent quarterly update, SmartCentres reported in-place and committed occupancy levels of 98.1%, reflecting that strong demand.

In terms of a distribution, SmartCentres offers a monthly payout, which, as of the time of writing, works out to a yield of 6.8%. For an investor looking to build a $500 per month income stream, that’s a powerful addition to any portfolio.

Add some industrial exposure with Granite

Another REIT that can help investors to build that dividend income stream is Granite Real Estate (TSX: GRT.UN). Granite is an industrial REIT that owns a mix of logistics and warehouse properties across both North America and Europe.

In the most recent quarter, Granite reported a 98% occupancy rate. The REIT’s AFFO payout ratio for the quarter also came in at 70%, leaving room for that monthly distribution.

As of the time of writing, Granite offers a 4.2% yield and provides investors with exposure to a less obvious, yet increasingly important component of the economy.

Include some banking exposure

No review of stocks that provide a dividend income stream would be complete without mentioning at least one of Canada’s big bank stocks. Today, that bank stock to consider is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS).

Scotiabank isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is the most international. The company has a presence in over 20 markets around the world, which provides both additional revenue streams and a source of diversification.

In the most recent quarter, Scotiabank reported adjusted diluted earnings of $2.28 per share, compared with $1.88 in the prior year.

The bank has paid dividends for well over a century without fail, and as of the time of writing, offers a yield of 3.5%. Unlike the other two stocks mentioned above, Scotiabank pays out its dividends on a quarterly cadence.

Assembling the dividend income stream

With $140,000 allocated across these three holdings, a portfolio could generate more than $500 per month. Here’s how that allocation works:

CompanyRecent PriceTotal InvestedNo. Of SharesAnnual DividendAnnual IncomeFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$27.00$45,0001,666$1.85$3,082.10Monthly
Granite REIT$84.46$45,000532$3.55$1,888.60Monthly
Bank of Nova Scotia$131.86$50,000379$4.56$1,728.24Quarterly
  Total:6,698.94Monthly:$558.25 

Note that prospective investors who cannot yet hit that $500 per month milestone can begin with smaller positions and reinvest their payouts to build those holdings over time.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in the Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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