On pullbacks, Dream Industrial REIT could be considered as a riskier income complement of a diversified portfolio.

Want Monthly Income Instead of Waiting on a GIC? This 5.6% Stock Pays Monthly: Know the Risks First

Distributions aren’t guaranteed and DIR.UN faces interest-rate, economic, vacancy, development and leverage risks, so view it as a riskier income complement — not a substitute for insured GICs or emergency savings.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) pays monthly, yields roughly 5.6%, and shows ~95% occupancy, a 63% FFO payout ratio and 35.8% net debt-to-assets, with analysts implying about a 20% discount that could offer income plus upside.

GICs are safe and often insured but typically pay annually or at maturity and currently yield about 3–4.5%, so investors wanting monthly cash flow may look to dividend stocks or REITs instead.

For Canadian investors seeking regular income, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) offer stability, but their payment schedules and fixed terms can limit flexibility. Income investors willing to accept greater risk may find monthly dividend-paying stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) more appealing.

One option worth considering is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN), which offers a yield of nearly 5.6% at the time of writing. However, understanding the risks is essential before investing.

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GICs offer certainty with income limitations

GICs appeal to conservative investors because eligible deposits at CDIC member institutions are insured within applicable limits and categories. However, interest payment schedules vary. Short-term GICs (terms of one year or shorter) commonly pay interest alongside the principal at maturity, while longer-term products (typically two to five years) typically offer annual interest payments.

According to WOWA.ca, competitive five-year GIC rates have reached approximately 4.5%, while one-year rates have generally peaked around 3.7% to 4% through online banks and alternative financial institutions. Canada’s Big Six banks offer rates of about 3% to 3.5%.

Although GICs provide predictable returns when held to maturity, investors may need to lock away their money to secure attractive rates. Those seeking monthly cash flow and potential capital appreciation could consider other income-producing investments instead, provided they can tolerate market fluctuations and possible losses.

Why Dream Industrial REIT deserves attention

Dream Industrial REIT owns a diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its holdings provide exposure to industrial real estate, including facilities that serve businesses requiring space for distribution, logistics, and other operations.

The REIT has maintained a consistent distribution for more than a decade, demonstrating resilience through changing economic conditions. Its reported 95% occupancy rate and 63.1% funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio, as of its August reporting period, suggest that rental properties generate substantial cash flow relative to its distribution commitments.

Its net debt-to-assets ratio of 35.8% also suggests manageable debt levels. Meanwhile, contractual rent increases, opportunities to raise rents when leases expire, property development, intensification, and selective acquisitions could support future growth.

At less than $13 per unit at the time of writing, the REIT offered a yield of nearly 5.6%. Analyst consensus also indicated a potential discount of approximately 20% to estimated value.

If that valuation gap narrows, investors could benefit from capital appreciation in addition to monthly income. However, analyst targets are estimates, not guaranteed outcomes. And these estimates can change with the ever-changing market environment.

Know the risks before investing

Unlike GIC interest, REIT distributions are not guaranteed, and unit prices can fall. Higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs and make competing fixed-income investments more attractive. Economic weakness, softer industrial property demand, vacancies, and declining rents could also pressure cash flow.

Development projects and acquisitions introduce execution risks, while debt can amplify financial pressure during difficult markets. Even a long distribution history cannot guarantee future payments.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Dream Industrial REIT could appeal to Canadian investors, as it offers a nearly 5.6% yield and potential capital appreciation. Its occupancy, payout ratio, and growth opportunities provide reasons for consideration, but its distributions and unit price remain exposed to market and business risks. Unlike a qualifying insured GIC, it does not guarantee your principal. Consider it as one component of a diversified portfolio, not a substitute for emergency savings or capital you cannot afford to lose.