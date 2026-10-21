Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want Monthly Income Instead of Waiting on a GIC? This 5.6% Stock Pays Monthly: Know the Risks First
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Want Monthly Income Instead of Waiting on a GIC? This 5.6% Stock Pays Monthly: Know the Risks First

On pullbacks, Dream Industrial REIT could be considered as a riskier income complement of a diversified portfolio.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
Key Points
  • GICs are safe and often insured but typically pay annually or at maturity and currently yield about 3–4.5%, so investors wanting monthly cash flow may look to dividend stocks or REITs instead.
  • Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) pays monthly, yields roughly 5.6%, and shows ~95% occupancy, a 63% FFO payout ratio and 35.8% net debt-to-assets, with analysts implying about a 20% discount that could offer income plus upside.
  • Distributions aren’t guaranteed and DIR.UN faces interest-rate, economic, vacancy, development and leverage risks, so view it as a riskier income complement — not a substitute for insured GICs or emergency savings.

For Canadian investors seeking regular income, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) offer stability, but their payment schedules and fixed terms can limit flexibility. Income investors willing to accept greater risk may find monthly dividend-paying stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs) more appealing.

One option worth considering is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN), which offers a yield of nearly 5.6% at the time of writing. However, understanding the risks is essential before investing.

buildings lined up in a row

Source: Getty Images

GICs offer certainty with income limitations

GICs appeal to conservative investors because eligible deposits at CDIC member institutions are insured within applicable limits and categories. However, interest payment schedules vary. Short-term GICs (terms of one year or shorter) commonly pay interest alongside the principal at maturity, while longer-term products (typically two to five years) typically offer annual interest payments.

According to WOWA.ca, competitive five-year GIC rates have reached approximately 4.5%, while one-year rates have generally peaked around 3.7% to 4% through online banks and alternative financial institutions. Canada’s Big Six banks offer rates of about 3% to 3.5%.

Although GICs provide predictable returns when held to maturity, investors may need to lock away their money to secure attractive rates. Those seeking monthly cash flow and potential capital appreciation could consider other income-producing investments instead, provided they can tolerate market fluctuations and possible losses.

Why Dream Industrial REIT deserves attention

Dream Industrial REIT owns a diversified portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its holdings provide exposure to industrial real estate, including facilities that serve businesses requiring space for distribution, logistics, and other operations.

The REIT has maintained a consistent distribution for more than a decade, demonstrating resilience through changing economic conditions. Its reported 95% occupancy rate and 63.1% funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio, as of its August reporting period, suggest that rental properties generate substantial cash flow relative to its distribution commitments.

Its net debt-to-assets ratio of 35.8% also suggests manageable debt levels. Meanwhile, contractual rent increases, opportunities to raise rents when leases expire, property development, intensification, and selective acquisitions could support future growth.

At less than $13 per unit at the time of writing, the REIT offered a yield of nearly 5.6%. Analyst consensus also indicated a potential discount of approximately 20% to estimated value.

If that valuation gap narrows, investors could benefit from capital appreciation in addition to monthly income. However, analyst targets are estimates, not guaranteed outcomes. And these estimates can change with the ever-changing market environment.

Know the risks before investing

Unlike GIC interest, REIT distributions are not guaranteed, and unit prices can fall. Higher interest rates could increase borrowing costs and make competing fixed-income investments more attractive. Economic weakness, softer industrial property demand, vacancies, and declining rents could also pressure cash flow.

Development projects and acquisitions introduce execution risks, while debt can amplify financial pressure during difficult markets. Even a long distribution history cannot guarantee future payments.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Dream Industrial REIT could appeal to Canadian investors, as it offers a nearly 5.6% yield and potential capital appreciation. Its occupancy, payout ratio, and growth opportunities provide reasons for consideration, but its distributions and unit price remain exposed to market and business risks. Unlike a qualifying insured GIC, it does not guarantee your principal. Consider it as one component of a diversified portfolio, not a substitute for emergency savings or capital you cannot afford to lose.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

CN Stock Looks Like a Buy After Raising Its 2026 Outlook

| Demetris Afxentiou

CN stock has a stronger 2026 outlook and a 2.2% dividend yield. Here’s what supports the buying case and what…

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

For Retirement Planning, How Much Goes in the RRSP and How Much in the TFSA?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

To build tax-efficient retirement wealth, Canadians must know when to prioritize the RRSP over the TFSA, and vice-versa.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure a $25,000 TFSA for Steady Income, Stock by Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building a TFSA stock portfolio around balance, sustainability, and capital protection is the key to generating steady, tax-free income.

Read more »

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada’s Rate Decision Is Less Than 2 Weeks Away: 3 TSX Stocks to Watch

| Demetris Afxentiou

The Bank of Canada's rate decision is approaching. Here is what investors should watch at Scotiabank, RioCan and Fortis before…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Rate-Hike Bets Are Back: What They Mean for This Apartment REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT trades far below reported net asset value, but refinancing costs and softer occupancy explain the market's hesitation.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

I’d Buy This 3.3% Yielder With My Next $3,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Maple Leaf Foods yields about 3.3% and just reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Here is why I would put my next…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks With High Yields to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These industry leaders pay dividends with attractive yields.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

A 4% Dividend Stock That Can Pay Monthly Cash to Retirees (and Hopefuls!)

| Sneha Nahata

This fundamentally strong dividend stock offers a compelling yield of 4% and monthly payouts. It will likely sustain its distributions.

Read more »