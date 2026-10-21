What a Dividend Portfolio Could Pay You in 5, 10 and 20 Years

A dividend portfolio serves investors in two ways: it creates passive income now and builds long-term wealth. The initial payout from a small seed capital may seem like loose change, but it could pay you substantially in 5, 10, and 20 years. Over a multi-decade horizon, it can become serious wealth, more often a nest egg,

Dividend investing doesn’t follow the core principle of buy low and sell high. You don’t need to sell if you invest in high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian stocks. The power of compounding takes over when you reinvest dividends to increase your holdings and generate even larger payouts. Moreover, long-term investing mitigates short-term market fluctuations.

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Cash flow over capital gains

A dividend-focused portfolio prioritizes sustainable cash flow and continuous compounding over capital gains. Established dividend stocks also offer capital protection and usually recover quickly from market downturns unless earnings are drastically depleted.

Let’s assume a realistic baseline investment of $10,000 and a 4.5% return on investment (ROI), or yield. For illustration, this model assumes no additional cash outlay, only straight-up dividend reinvestment every quarter, excluding price appreciation, which is a bonus and increases total return. Note that companies also increase dividend payments over time.

In a pure dividend-compounding strategy, the $10,000 investment compounds to $12,507 and $15.64, in 5 and 10 years, respectively. If you go further towards building a nest egg, your money balloons to $24,473 in 20 years. You can visualize, more or less, how much your self-sustaining cash engine will produce with a much larger investment. You’d have a true nest egg come retirement.

An attainable strategy

A core candidate in a dividend portfolio is Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) for its essential services and predictable cash flows. The $9.8 billion independent power producer owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and renewables assets in North America. It also provides battery energy storage solutions.

The dividend offer matches the baseline yield in our example. At $62.79 per share, CPX pays a 4.5% dividend with a quarterly payout schedule. You can purchase approximately 159 shares with $10,000. Furthermore, you’d be investing in a dividend grower. This utility stock has raised its dividends for 13 consecutive years, including uninterrupted quarterly payouts since Q3 2009.

Wealth creation in the real world

Capital Power demonstrates not just a compounding model but real-world wealth creation. The company has 35 operating facilities with a net total capacity of 12.1 GW. Because its electricity generation is covered by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), it provides cash flow certainty regardless of short-term economic headwinds. Demand growth also supports long-term contracting and pricing upside.

The business has significant growth potential given its presence in multiple markets and favourable industry dynamics. In Alberta, for example, Capital Power is well-positioned to play a key role in powering the data centre buildout. A long-term Energy Supply Agreement for 250 megawatts of capacity and energy with Meta Platforms is in place in Alberta.

Rewarding journey

A dividend portfolio, especially with a proven dividend grower like Capital Power, will produce higher payouts over time. If you stay the course, you’ll have a self-sustaining cash engine from year five onward and a secure retirement nest egg in 20 years.