BCE Earnings Preview: Is the Dividend Still the Main Event?

BCE’s Q3 2026 results will reveal whether its shift from dividend growth to debt reduction is delivering meaningful financial progress.

BCE’s 6.2% dividend yield remains attractive, but the sustainability of future payouts will depend on continued debt reduction and profitable growth.

Stronger cash flow, improving operating performance, and growth in wireless, fibre, and AI services could support BCE’s Q3 results, though high interest costs remain a challenge.

BCE cut its annualized dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share, shifting its focus from dividend growth to debt reduction and business investment.

BCE (TSX: BCE) will report its third-quarter (Q3) 2026 earnings on Thursday, November 5, putting its dividend strategy and debt-reduction efforts back in the spotlight. Long regarded as one of Canada’s top dividend stocks, the telecom giant has had to rethink its approach to shareholder payouts amid intensifying competition, rising costs, regulatory pressure, and a significant debt load.

Last year, BCE slashed its annualized dividend from $3.99 to $1.75 per share, a significant cut that changed the investment story.

Rather than prioritizing dividend growth, BCE is directing more cash toward debt repayment and business investment. Management is targeting a payout ratio of 40% to 55% of free cash flow to reward shareholders better while strengthening the balance sheet. The early signs of this shift are already visible. In the first half of 2026, BCE paid about $394 million less in dividends than in the same period last year, freeing cash for more strategic uses, such as paying down debt.

The upcoming Q3 report will offer a clearer picture of whether this strategy is gaining traction. Lower dividend payments give BCE more room to reduce debt, invest in its operations, and protect its remaining payout against future financial pressures.

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Here’s what to expect from BCE’s Q3

BCE’s third-quarter performance will likely reflect its ongoing strategy to diversify revenue streams, strengthen higher-growth business segments, and improve operating efficiency. The company’s broad portfolio, including wireless, broadband, fibre, media, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven enterprise solutions, provides a diversified revenue base that could help navigate the ongoing challenges in the telecom industry.

BCE entered Q3 with positive operating and financial momentum. In Q2, consolidated revenue rose 1.5% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 1%. It also generated more than $1 billion in free cash flow and lowered its net debt leverage ratio to 3.7 times.

Looking ahead to Q3, wireless performance will be a key indicator of BCE’s operational progress. Stronger enterprise demand, a greater emphasis on higher-value subscribers, reduced handset discounting, and a stronger recurring revenue mix could support profitability.

Meanwhile, postpaid mobile phone churn is expected to remain relatively low, indicating continued customer retention and greater revenue stability. Fibre expansion should also contribute to internet subscriber growth across Canada and the U.S., while enterprise demand for AI-related solutions could provide an additional source of incremental revenue. Continued growth in Crave subscriptions will further support BCE’s media business and broaden its recurring revenue base.

From a balance-sheet perspective, lower year-over-year dividend payments in Q3 could free up additional cash for debt reduction, improving financial flexibility.

Although operational improvements and cost efficiencies will support EBITDA and cash flow, elevated interest expenses could constrain bottom-line growth in Q3.

The bottom line

BCE’s Q3 2026 results will reveal whether its shift from dividend growth to debt reduction is delivering meaningful financial progress. While improving cash flow, operational efficiency, and recurring revenue strengthen its outlook, elevated debt and interest costs remain key risks.

Ultimately, BCE’s dividend matters. Its reduced dividend is now more sustainable. Also, BCE offers a high yield of 6.2%. BCE’s improved balance sheet and focus on profitable growth will likely support its payouts in the future.