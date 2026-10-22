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The Biggest Myths About Earning Passive Income From Stocks

You cannot get passive income from stocks. I explain why in this article.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Dividend income isn't fully passive — payouts can be frozen or cut, so you must monitor companies' finances and dividend sustainability.
  • Because dividends can change, buy-and-hold doesn't mean buy-and-forget; set clear buy/sell rules and revisit holdings when fundamentals weaken.
  • High yields or great businesses aren't automatic buys — valuation matters, and overpaying can limit future returns.

Imagine owning shares in established businesses that regularly pay you cash dividends. Better yet, imagine those payments growing over time. 

For Canadian investors, this strategy can be appealing. The S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF, for example, tracks Canadian companies that have increased dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Investors can explore its holdings for potential dividend stock ideas. But can you simply buy these stocks, forget about them, and collect an ever-growing stream of income? Not quite. Several myths about passive income earned from stocks can lead investors to underestimate the work and risks involved.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Myth #1: Dividend income is completely passive

One of the biggest misconceptions is that dividend investing requires no ongoing attention. Although dividends can provide recurring cash flow without selling shares, maintaining a reliable income stream requires monitoring your investments.

A company’s dividend growth history does not guarantee future increases. Businesses face changing competitive pressures, borrowing costs, economic conditions, and capital requirements. If earnings or cash flow weaken, management may freeze or cut dividends. Dividend stocks are only obligated to pay out dividends they have declared.

Consider Canadian telecom giants BCE and TELUS. Their dividend decisions illustrate why investors cannot assume established dividend payers will always maintain their previous payout policies. A high yield may look attractive, but it can also signal that the market expects trouble.

Investors should review their portfolios at least annually, and more frequently when circumstances warrant. The goal is to assess financial health, dividend sustainability, valuation, and whether the original investment thesis still holds.

Myth #2: Buy-and-hold means buy-and-forget

Long-term investing can reduce unnecessary trading and allow compounding to work. However, buy-and-hold should not mean ignoring deteriorating business fundamentals.

A disciplined dividend investor might purchase a high-quality company when its shares are fairly valued or undervalued, then hold for years while collecting distributions. 

Selling may not be necessary simply because the share price declines. But a weakening balance sheet, deteriorating earnings outlook, or unsustainable payout ratio deserves attention.

Some investors sell only after a dividend cut or prolonged freeze. More proactive investors may exit earlier if they believe earnings growth is fading and future payouts are at risk. Neither approach eliminates risk; the important thing is to establish solid and clear buy-and-sell rules and follow them consistently.

Myth #3: Great dividend stocks are always good buys

Even excellent businesses can become disappointing investments when purchased at excessive valuations. Canadian banks offer a useful example. The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: ZEB), which provides exposure to Canada’s Big Six banks, illustrates how sector performance can change over time.

Bank stocks struggled during the 2022–2023 period, creating opportunities for investors willing to buy quality businesses at fair or discounted valuations. From 2024 onward, the sector staged a strong rally, despite intermittent pullbacks.

After a substantial run-up, however, valuations left little room for error and future gains in the short term. That does not mean bank shares must fall. They could trade sideways while earnings catch up with share prices, particularly if operating conditions remain supportive. Still, investors should weigh expected returns against the price paid rather than chase a stock simply for its dividend.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Stock dividends can help Canadians build recurring income, but they are not guaranteed, entirely hands-off, or automatically attractive at any price. 

Successful dividend investing requires evaluating business quality, monitoring payout sustainability, and watching out for the valuation you’re paying. 

Treat passive income as a long-term strategy that demands occasional active decisions — not a promise of effortless, ever-growing cash flow.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in TELUS. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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