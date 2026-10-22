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Your TFSA Contribution Room May Be Bigger Than You Think

If you’ve owned Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in a TFSA and withdrawn a big portion of your gain, you might be surprised at your TFSA contribution room.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • Many Canadians think that maximum TFSA contribution room is $109,000 or $7,000.
  • In reality, your amount varies based on past withdrawn and unused contribution room.
  • Theoretically, there is no "maximum" to how much room you can have. It's all thanks to how TFSA withdrawals today affect contribution room in the future.

$109,000.

$7,000.

These are two figures that Canadians commonly believe the maximum TFSA contribution room to be.

Which one is accurate?

Both and neither, at the same time.

In a sense, both of the figures above represent actual “maximum” amounts of accumulated TFSA contribution room.

$109,000 is the maximum amount of TFSA room you can have passively accumulated over a lifetime in 2026. If you were 18 or older in 2009 and haven’t contributed to a TFSA or spent prolonged periods as a non-resident of Canada, you now have $109,000 worth of TFSA room.

$7,000, on the other hand, is the amount of TFSA contribution room you can have if you turned 18 this year.

So, $109,000 and $7,000 are both accurate estimates of total TFSA contribution room for certain categories of Canadians. However, neither of these two figures is really the “true” estimate of your total contribution room. You might be surprised to learn that that amount is theoretically unlimited!

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Why TFSA room is theoretically unlimited

To understand the reason why total TFSA room is theoretically unlimited, you need to learn how TFSA withdrawals affect contribution room.

Any funds you withdraw from a TFSA return the same dollar amount to you as contribution room a year later. So, let’s say that you had made $100,000 worth of TFSA contributions by the start of this year, doubled the amount through capital gains and dividends, and then withdrew all of it on January 1. In this scenario, you’d regain $200,000 worth of contribution room on January 1 2027.

The reason for this is that you get back any withdrawals you made from your TFSA in previous periods. You get the amount back one year after each withdrawal you make. This could result in you regaining contribution room in “staggered” amounts over a period of time. The hypothetical example above uses one lump-sum withdrawal date to make the implications clear. Regardless, the point is the same: there is no theoretical upper limit to TFSA contribution room. A person who has realized millions in TFSA gains and withdrawn all of it could theoretically have millions in contribution room.

The formula for your total TFSA contribution room

Drawing on the points above, we can derive a simple formula for TFSA contribution room:

Total unused contribution room plus withdrawals from past years.

Using this formula, you can accurately calculate how much total TFSA room you have. If you’ve been realizing big gains and withdrawing funds, you might be surprised to learn that you have more room than you previously thought possible!

How much your gains could impact your contribution room

Stocks that deliver outsized returns can produce outsized contribution room gains when the gains are withdrawn.

Consider a stock like Shopify Inc (TSX: SHOP), for example. It’s a Canadian stock that has risen about 6,000% in price since its IPO. On Shopify’s IPO date in 2015, more than $10,000 worth of accumulated TFSA room was available to all Canadians of a certain age. If you’d invested $10,000 in SHOP on its IPO date and held until today, you’d be sitting on a $610,000 position (technically a little more than that, as SHOP’s post-IPO return was slightly higher than 6,000%). If you cashed out $600,000 of that, you’d regain the amount as contribution room the next year. So, withdrawn gains can massively increase TFSA contribution room.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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