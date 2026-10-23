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A Top-Notch 5.5% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month in Retirement

Crombie REIT offers a dependable yield and a low payout ratio. Discover why it’s a top choice for monthly retirement income.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRR.UN) is a recession-resistant retirement income investment candidate anchored on grocery store rentals. Its real estate portfolio is at near full occupancy.
  • The Canadian retail REIT is a top-notch passive income source given a conservative and protected 5.5% yield.  A seemingly low AFFO payout ratio leaves ample cash flow for internal reinvestment while supporting consecutive annual distribution hikes.

Searching for a reliable monthly passive income can be quite an adventure. Finding yields high enough to matter without taking on unacceptable financial risk is the ultimate goal. While high-yield dividend stocks can sometimes trap investors with unsustainable payouts, certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer the perfect balance of yield, safety, and operational durability. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) could be the top-notch monthly dividend stock one could buy to earn a 5.5% yield in retirement.

shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

Essential retail anchors drive high occupancy

Crombie REIT owns a portfolio of 310 high-quality, predominantly retail properties comprising roughly 19.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). The portfolio’s heavy concentration in necessity-based retail space is what makes it a particularly compelling passive income investment for Canadian retirees. Rather than relying on discretionary shopping malls or vulnerable fashion retailers, Crombie’s cash flow is anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies, and essential service providers – the kind of tenants that retain foot traffic even during economic downturns.

The retail REIT saw portfolio occupancy remain near all-time highs at 97.5% going into the third quarter. Its stability is traceable back to its close relationship with its former parent company, Empire Company Limited, the grocery giant behind national chains like Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo, and Farm Boy. Empire remains Crombie’s majority unit holder and principal tenant, generating approximately 55% of the REIT’s annual minimum rent.

A conservative payout ratio protects the 5.5% yield

Most noteworthy for passive income seekers, Crombie’s monthly distribution of $0.08 per unit is well covered by distributable cash flow. During the first half of 2026, Crombie reported an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 77.2%. This implies the REIT retained nearly 23% of its distributable cash flow to manage debt and develop the portfolio. Crombie’s low and sustainable payout rate provides a comfortable margin of safety for income investors.

That retained capital allows the REIT to fund property improvements and debt reduction internally rather than stretching its balance sheet with debt. Supported by recent steady mid-single-digit net operating income (NOI) growth and strong rental renewal rate increases exceeding 11% during the second quarter, management has rewardingly increased distributions in two consecutive years now.

Long-term growth beyond monthly rent cheques

Looking ahead, Crombie offers investors more than just a static stream of monthly rent cheques. The trust possesses a valuable growth driver in its urban mixed-use development pipeline. Crombie is creating new recurring income streams on land it already owns by converting underutilized land and parking space around existing, transit-connected grocery sites into modern residential apartments and commercial hubs. Furthermore, built-in contractual rent escalators ensure that top-line revenue rises steadily alongside inflation.

Key risks every income investor should monitor

Every income investment carries trade-offs that dividend investors must evaluate. Crombie’s primary concentration risk stems from its high revenue exposure to Empire Company. However, given Empire’s strong credit profile, market position, and essential status in Canadian society, the probability of tenant default remains low. Additionally, elevated interest rates continue to apply pressure across the broader real estate sector, making disciplined balance sheet management vital.

Should you buy Crombie REIT for monthly passive income?

Retirees looking to replace a traditional employment paycheque with dependable, monthly passive cash flow will find that Crombie REIT checks all the right boxes. Its stable 5.5% yield, a conservative payout ratio below 78%, recession-resistant grocery anchors, and a clear path toward long-term value creation qualify it for a prominent spot in any Canadian retirement investment plan.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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