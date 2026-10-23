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I’d Put a Big Chunk of My TFSA Room Into This 6.8% Monthly Dividend Stock

Your TFSA contribution room can become a self-sustaining cash machine if invested in a high-yield stock paying monthly dividends.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) could turn a $21,000 TFSA investment into $1,428 in annual tax-free income, paid monthly.
  • Its Walmart-anchored retail portfolio, 98.1% occupancy rate, and long-term leases support stable rental income and potential growth.
  • Reinvesting monthly distributions inside a TFSA can compound returns over time, though dividends and investment value are not guaranteed.

The message of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for Canadians is to save to invest. Leaving cash idle isn’t the best use for your TFSA room. The contribution limits may seem small at first, but invested the right way, they can become a self-sustaining cash machine. As of January 2026, the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room for anyone who was 18 or older in 2009 is $109,000.

Today, I’d put a chunk of my available contribution room, say $21,000, into SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN). At $27.17 per unit, the money buys about 773 units and will generate $119 in tax-free monthly cash flow ($1,428 annually). This is a distinct TFSA advantage because of the predictable cash flow every 30 days.

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Source: Getty Images

Durable business

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest institutional landlords in the retail real estate sector. This $4.6 billion REIT has durable leasing operations due to Walmart, its long-standing anchor tenant. Besides the American retail giant, the tenant roster includes grocery chains and value retailers providing essential, everyday necessities.

The portfolio includes retail shopping centres, mixed-use properties, and development land. Walmart, which accounts for 23.1% of total revenues, and grocery-anchored shopping centres form a recession-resistant foundation. Other high-profile tenants such as Loblaw and Empire Company have announced major expansion plans.

Notably, the rent maturities of Walmart and other anchor tenants are until 2032 and beyond. With less than 25% of land unutilized, SmartCentres has significant intensification potential. Another growth opportunity is that commercial supply has not kept pace with population growth. The REIT, along with leading tenants, is well positioned to bridge this gap.

Financial highlights

In the first half of 2026, rental revenue from investment properties increased 1% year-over-year to $457.8 million, while net rental income dipped 0.2% to $277.6 million. In Q2 2026, the in-place and committed occupancy rate stood at a high 98.1%. A flagship Canadian Tire store is under construction and scheduled to open in Q4 2026.

Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres notes the continued momentum in leasing demand and operational performance in the second quarter. He added that the demand for new-build SmartCentres-type retail space continues to grow. It should expand the REIT’s footprint across the country.

Dividend history

A crucial consideration for income-focused TFSA investors is dividend history. SmartCentres’ lengthy payment track record and consistent monthly distributions date back to October 2003. Recurring rental collections, anchored by long-term leases, support the payouts.

Compounding dynamics inside a TFSA

You can lock in reliable tax-free monthly cash flow by putting a bulk or portion of your TFSA contribution in SmartCentres REIT. However, if you don’t need a self-sustaining cash machine right now, you can reinvest the monthly payouts to capture the compounding dynamics inside a TFSA. Because distributions arrive every 30 days, the reinvesting frequency (12 times a year) accelerates unit accumulation. Your TFSA value will increase without depositing another dollar of capital. By the time you withdraw and collect later, the monthly payouts are larger, while the principal remains intact.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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