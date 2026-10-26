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How to Make Your Retirement Savings Last Longer

Retirement savings can last longer with proper fund management, a well-structured withdrawal strategy, and controlled spending.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Canadians need a comprehensive retirement plan that accounts for inflation, rising living costs, and the risk of outliving their savings.
  • A disciplined RRSP and TFSA withdrawal strategy can preserve capital, manage taxable income, and help avoid OAS clawbacks; delaying CPP and OAS can also increase benefits.
  • BCE (TSX: BCE) and Rogers Sugar (TSX: RSI) offer a combined average dividend yield of 5.765%, while a $20,000 investment could grow to approximately $61,358 over 20 years through compounding, according to the article’s projections.

Retirement planning is a serious undertaking, and poor preparation could have serious consequences. Canadians can build wealth to supplement government pensions. However, the challenge is stretching your retirement savings to last longer. A retiree can’t risk financial dislocation in the golden years.

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Factors affecting retirement savings capacity

Future retirees want to secure their financial futures, but it’s easier said than done. Several factors affect one’s ability to build a nest egg large enough to sustain your retirement lifestyle. The rising cost of living and persistent inflation deplete disposable income meant for savings. Add mortgage costs and other big-ticket payables.

Life expectancy is also a consideration, given Canada’s average life expectancy of 83.1 years. If you retire at age 65, you would need to raise funds to cover a nearly multi-decade retirement.

Comprehensive plan and strategy  

Saving and investing through the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are integral parts of retirement planning in Canada. However, making regular contributions to both accounts to generate income, compound wealth, and create dependable cash flow isn’t the only requirement. Your plan must include a drawdown strategy.  

A well-structured drawdown strategy coordinates withdrawals from your retirement accounts with spending, especially discretionary spending. When dividend investing through the RRSP or TFSA becomes an income source in retirement, controlled spending helps preserve capital. The funds will continue to benefit from compounding.

Proper drawdown management will avoid pushing you to the taxable income level that triggers the Old Age Security (OAS) clawback. Also, delaying your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and OAS payments past age 65 and until 70 will permanently increase the payouts by 42% and 36%, respectively.

I mentioned dividend investing using the RRSP and TFSA because both accounts generate tax-efficient cash flow. Dividend stocks deliver the highest total returns among eligible investment options but are not risk-free. Still, reinvested dividends compound tax-free. The balance will eventually fill the shortfall left by government pensions.

Model passive income pair

Two high-yield stocks form a model passive income pair. Industry titan BCE (TSX: BCE) provides essential communications services, while Rogers Sugar (TSX: RSI) operates a defensive business with stable consumer demand. The average yield is 5.8%, paid quarterly and reliable given their lengthy dividend track records.

The Canadian telco stands tall with its $28.4 billion market cap. Slowly but surely, the 5G stock is rising from its slump. At $28.63 per share, the year-to-date loss has improved to 9%. Current investors receive a hefty 6.1% dividend. BCE slashed its dividends by over 56% in May 2025. The move was much-needed to preserve the balance sheet. The payout ratio is down to a more sustainable 26%.

Trading at $6.64 per share, Rogers Sugar outperforms the broader market, up 16.2% year-to-date versus plus-12.8%. The consumer staples stock has consistently paid quarterly dividends over 14 years. It dominates the country’s refined sugar market, given the heavy U.S. tariffs on sugar imports. Capacity expansion is underway with the Lantic Eastern Capacity Expansion (LEAP) project.

A combined initial investment of $20,000 will compound to $61,357.76 in 20 years for a total tax-free gain of $41,357.76 in an RRSP or TFSA.

Don’t outlive your savings    

A tax-sheltered, income-focused portfolio will help create a substantial nest egg. However, proper fund management and controlled spending will ensure you don’t outlive your retirement savings. This is your defence mechanism.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy..

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