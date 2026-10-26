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What Does “Retiring Comfortably” Actually Cost in Canada?

Canadians have ways to supplement government pensions and may not need a multi-million-dollar nest egg to retire comfortably.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • BMO’s latest survey puts Canadians’ average retirement savings target at $1.7 million, but the amount needed depends on individual circumstances and lifestyle goals.
  • CPP and OAS provide a foundation, yet retirees may face annual income shortfalls of $30,000 for individuals or $50,000 for couples.
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) offers a 5.5% distribution yield, and the article highlights dividend-paying investments in RRSPs or TFSAs as a way to help bridge retirement income gaps.

Conversations across Canada have recently focused on retirement and growing financial unease, especially among those nearing their golden years. With the ever-increasing cost of living and persistent inflation, day-to-day budgets have become a moving target.

Critical questions arise about minimum income adequacy just to cover basic necessities. Is there an exact price tag to achieve a desired lifestyle, even a truly comfortable retirement? Many Canadians are asking this today.

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

An imagined or real number?

Most people have a figure in mind, but the most recent BMO annual Retirement Survey says the average retirement savings target is $1,700,000. About 36% of the 1,500 adult Canadians surveyed feel this amount is out of reach, and 14% say they plan never to retire.

How much you save is a personal decision. While 10% is often considered the standard benchmark, only 21% of poll respondents save more than 10% of their income for retirement.

Margaret Leong, senior investment counsellor and portfolio manager at BMO Private Wealth, said that saving 10% of income for retirement is great for someone in their 20s and contributing to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). She added that as earnings increase in the prime working years, savings will grow as well.    

Psychological yardstick

The $1,700,000 goal may seem daunting, but it isn’t a firm requirement. In reality, the required nest egg depends on several personal factors, including your saving capacity, desired lifestyle, and even life expectancy.

Moreover, most Canadians have a baseline foundation and lifetime income through the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). With these guaranteed benefits, you may need far less than the sentiment-based figure to retire comfortably.

Mind and fill the gap

Many financial planners target an annual retirement income of $50,000 to $60,000 for an individual retiree and $80,000 to $90,000 for a retired couple. Currently, the combined annual payout from average Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and maximum Old Age Security (OAS) benefits at age 65 is $19,450 per retiree, or $38,900 for a couple.

This leaves an annual shortfall of about $30,000 for an individual to $50,000 for a couple. Future retirees can build an income-generating portfolio to fill the income gap using the RRSP and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The key is selecting the right underlying assets, particularly blue-chip investments.

RRSP or TFSA income stock

To fill a $30,000 annual income gap, retirees need a strong anchor holding like Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN). At $39.89 per share, this top-tier utility stock pays an attractive 5.5% dividend backed by inflation-linked power purchase agreements (PPAs), with target annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%.

The nearly $14 billion company owns and operates renewable energy assets globally, including utility-scale solar, hydroelectric, and onshore/offshore wind. Brookfield Renewable generates steady revenue primarily through long-term PPAs with utilities and corporate buyers.

You would need roughly $545,000 in capital to generate $30,000 in passive income annually, significantly less than the unofficial $1.7 million yardstick. Also, an initial $30,000 position inside an RRSP or TFSA can grow to over $248,000 in 20 years, including dividend reinvestment (generating $18,700 annually). You’d have a self-funding engine to bridge the pension shortfall.

The takeaway

Canadians can set personal savings goals, but the challenge lies in turning those targets into reality. That is the real work of retirement planning and building a comfortable lifestyle. You can systematically fill the income gap without actually needing a multi-million-dollar nest egg.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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