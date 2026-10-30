Opening Your First Investing Account in Canada: What to Know Before You Click “Apply”

Compare brokerage and foreign exchange fees, diversify (consider low-cost ETFs), and only invest money you won’t need for at least three to five years.

After assessing investments, choose the most tax-efficient Canadian account (TFSA, RRSP, or FHSA) and be aware of contribution/withdrawal rules to avoid penalties.

Don’t chase returns without first understanding risks: focus on durable businesses, strong finances, and sensible valuations to avoid large losses.

Opening your first investing account is an exciting milestone. It marks the beginning of your journey toward financial independence, wealth creation, and potentially achieving long-term financial goals. With the convenience of online brokerages, getting started has never been easier. But before you click “apply” and start buying stocks, there are several important considerations that could make a significant difference to your investing experience.

The biggest mistake beginners can make is focusing exclusively on potential returns while overlooking the risks, costs, and account choices involved. Here’s what you should know first.

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Understand the risks before seeking returns

Investing in stocks offers the potential for attractive long-term returns, but there are no guarantees. When you purchase an individual company’s shares, you become a part-owner of that business. If the company fails, your investment could lose most or even all its value.

That’s why stock selection matters. Look for businesses with durable competitive advantages, sustainable revenue and earnings growth, capable management teams, and strong balance sheets. Financial strength can help companies withstand economic downturns and navigate challenging market conditions.

Valuation matters just as much. Even an excellent business can become a poor investment if you pay too much for its shares. Buying at an excessive valuation can limit future returns, even when the company continues growing. Remember, investing is not simply about finding great companies; it’s about buying them at reasonable prices.

Consider Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM), for example. Its global alternative asset management business offers exposure to infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity. Its established operations and long-term investment opportunities make it a good business to research.

Its growth drivers include fee-bearing capital expansion to US$672 billion at the end of the second quarter (Q2) – up 19% year over year, record-setting fundraising (US$77 billion in Q2), and integration of strategic platforms (e.g., Oaktree for its global credit platform, spanning real asset, asset-backed, and opportunistic credit).

Valuation-wise, at about $67 per share at writing, BAM trades at a discount of 10–13% to the analyst consensus price target and offers a dividend yield of 4.2% – a dividend that grew about 15% per year recently. So, it may be a reasonable buy for income and long-term price-appreciation potential within a diversified stock portfolio.

Choose the right investing account

Canadian investors have several account options, and choosing the right one can significantly affect after-tax returns.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows eligible investments to grow and generate income tax-free, with qualifying withdrawals also tax-free. A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) generally provides a tax deduction for eligible contributions, while investments grow tax-deferred until withdrawal. A First Home Savings Account (FHSA) combines tax-deductible contributions with tax-free qualifying withdrawals for a first home purchase.

Each account has contribution limits, eligibility requirements, and withdrawal rules. Understand these before contributing. Overcontributing can trigger penalties, so keep track of your contributions.

Consider fees, diversification, and your time horizon

Not all investing platforms are created equal. Compare brokerage commissions, foreign exchange fees, account administration charges, and other costs before opening an account. Even seemingly small fees can eat into your returns over time.

More importantly, avoid putting all your money into one or two stocks. Diversification across companies, industries, and asset classes can reduce the impact of any single investment performing poorly. Beginners may find low-cost, diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a practical starting point.

Also, invest according to your time horizon and risk tolerance. Money needed within a year shouldn’t be invested in a stock market that’s inherently volatile. Only consider investing in stocks for money you don’t need for at least the next three to five years.

The bottom line

Opening your first investing account is about building a solid foundation for long-term financial success. Understand the risks, choose an appropriate Canadian registered account, compare brokerage fees, and diversify. Most importantly, invest patiently and avoid chasing quick gains. A thoughtful start can help turn your first investment into the beginning of a disciplined wealth-building journey.