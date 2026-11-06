Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $1,850 in Annual Passive Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $1,850 in Annual Passive Income

With reliable cash flows, high dividend yields, and strong growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks suit income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla

Author Bio

Rajiv Nanjapla is an Equity Research Analyst at The Motley Fool Canada, where he has been covering Canadian equities since June 2020. With approximately 13 years of experience in the financial industry, he focuses on helping retail investors understand businesses and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Rajiv worked with Market Realist, Wealth-X, and other financial services firms, gaining extensive experience in equity research and financial analysis. His work aims to make investing concepts accessible and actionable for individual investors.

Education

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Operations
  • Bachelor of Engineering

Areas of Expertise

Canadian equities, energy stocks, utilities, technology stocks, retail stocks, industrial stocks, equity research, financial analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge offers a stable dividend yield of 5.65%, driven by its resilient, inflation-linked business model and an ambitious capital investment program focused on long-term growth.
  • SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust provides a high dividend yield of 6.63%, supported by strong occupancy rates, robust leasing activity, and a sizeable development pipeline for future growth.

Passive income has become a must in this uncertain macroeconomic environment, amid persistent inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Passive income provides financial stability and helps investors maintain their lifestyle despite rising prices. Among the many ways to earn passive income, investing in quality dividend stocks is one of the most cost-effective and convenient options.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OS SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ENB$67.33222$14,947.26$0.97$215.34Quarterly
SRU.UN$27.92537$14993.04$0.15417$82.78Monthly
Total$1,854.83Annually

Against this backdrop, the following two Canadian dividend stocks offer attractive buying opportunities. A $30,000 investment split equally between these two stocks can generate $1,850 in annual passive income. Let’s look at these two stocks in detail.

hiker with backpack in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a diversified energy infrastructure company with more than 200 revenue-generating assets. Its highly contracted business model, coupled with a significant portion of earnings linked to inflation, makes its financial performance relatively resilient to market volatility and commodity price fluctuations. These stable cash flows have enabled the company to pay dividends since 1953 and increase its payouts for 31 consecutive years. Enbridge currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, translating into an attractive forward yield of 5.7%.

Furthermore, Enbridge is expanding its asset base to capitalize on rising demand for energy infrastructure and services, supported by growing oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America. The company is advancing its $41 billion secured capital investment program, with several projects expected to enter service over the coming years. These expansions could strengthen its financial performance, with management targeting annualized growth of 5% in both distributable cash flow per share and earnings per share through 2030. Backed by these growth initiatives and resilient cash flows, Enbridge also expects to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, supporting its ability to sustain and grow dividend payments.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) is another attractive option for income-seeking investors, backed by its stable cash flows, consistent monthly distributions, and appealing dividend yield. The REIT reported healthy third-quarter operating results earlier this week, with its occupancy rate improving 10 basis points from the prior quarter to 98.2%. Leasing activity also remained strong, with the REIT leasing 104,000 square feet of vacant space during the quarter. Additionally, it renewed 57,000 square feet of expiring leases at an impressive 11.8% rent increase, bringing the proportion of 2026 lease maturities already addressed to 89%. Meanwhile, same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 2.5% year over year.

Reflecting its solid operating performance, SmartCentres reported a 0.4% increase in NOI to $141.8 million. However, funds from operations (FFO) fell 8.5% to $0.54 per unit, mainly due to higher interest expenses and an unfavourable fair value adjustment. Excluding one-time items, adjusted FFO per unit edged down only marginally, from $0.56 to $0.55.

Beyond its current operations, SmartCentres is pursuing portfolio expansion to capitalize on demand for quality retail spaces. The REIT has approximately 0.6 million square feet of projects under construction, alongside another 87 million square feet of development potential across properties at various planning and development stages. These opportunities could support long-term growth and strengthen its cash flow generation. Given its high occupancy, healthy leasing activity, and development pipeline, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to sustain its monthly distributions. It currently pays $0.15 per unit monthly, translating into an attractive forward yield of 6.6%.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $200 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use a TFSA to build $200 in monthly tax-free income with XEI and ZRE. See how these ETFs work and…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Extra Income and Say Goodbye to Financial Stress

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have ways to make their extra income work as hard as they do and say goodbye to financial stress.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Stock Pays 3.3%: How Much to Invest for $100 a Month in Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) might be a massive bargain after Thursday's vicious plunge as stock markets sold off hard.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into $1,000 a Month in Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build toward $1,000 a month in tax-free income with a TFSA. See how Enbridge, Scotiabank and ZWC could help, and…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

How Much Emergency Money Do Canadians Actually Need?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A safety fund equivalent to 3 to 6 months of living expenses is generally the baseline buffer that Canadians would…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Still Up Double Digits This Year: Should You Still Invest in TSX Stocks After Thursday’s Dramatic Drop?

| Kay Ng

The TSX has gained about 136% over the past decade. So, stay invested, dollar‑cost average, and maintain diversification. 

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Intact Stock: Would I Buy It for Growth, Income, or Both?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Intact’s modest yield makes profitable long-term growth the main attraction, with catastrophe losses putting the next purchase to a test.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Data Centre Stocks to Buy Now, Ranked

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks offer strategic exposure to the AI buildout and in-demand data centres.

Read more »