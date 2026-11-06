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Self-Employed in Canada? Here’s How Much Cash to Keep on Hand

Self-employed Canadians need a larger cash reserve to manage fluctuating income and have some to save and invest.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA

Author Bio

Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder
  • Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional

Areas of Expertise

Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country.

Social Media Profiles

Favourite Investment Quote:

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." (Peter Lynch)
Published
Key Points
  • Canada’s 2.7 million self-employed workers account for 13% of the workforce and face income volatility, delayed payments, and fewer employee benefits.
  • Freelancers and project-based workers should maintain an emergency fund covering 6–12 months of living expenses, while stable professionals may need 3–6 months; business owners should also keep a separate operating cash reserve.
  • After securing adequate cash reserves, self-employed Canadians can invest through RRSPs and TFSAs, with Diversified Royalty Corporation (TSX: DIV) offering a 6.9% dividend yield and approximately $28.75 in monthly income from a $5,000 investment.

Canada’s self-employed sector, numbering around 2.7 million, accounts for 13% of the country’s total workforce, according to Statistics Canada. Many of these individuals have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, while others use technological advances to earn a living. Their work spans both traditional and modern roles in the professional world.

Gig workers and freelancers fall on the modern side. Small business owners, contractors, health professionals, consultants, traders, and other professionals make up the other end of the spectrum. Collectively, this sector contributes significantly to the economy each year.

If employees in the private and public sectors complain about rising living costs, self-employed individuals have to navigate the same economic conditions to make ends meet. However, the situation is harder without employee benefits and a predictable paycheque. You need to work double time to maintain your income.

man calculates finances

Source: Getty Images

Baseline emergency cash buffer

Self-employed individuals are at a disadvantage, especially during emergencies. Income depends on market cycles and seasonal demand, so saving for a rainy day often takes a back seat. Still, an emergency cash buffer provides a safety net for unexpected or unbudgeted expenses. Moreover, it would prevent borrowing or increase credit card debt.  

Unlike employed individuals, freelancers have unpredictable, irregular, fluctuating, or sometimes zero income. Because of this income volatility, financial experts suggest a cash buffer equal to 6 to 12 months of living expenses. However, medical practitioners and retainer-based consultants can make do with less, or about 3 to 6 months, but not project-based or seasonal workers.

Need for a larger reserve

Primary risks in the self-employment sector include client loss or retention issues, delayed payments, and economic downturns. You can’t take time off from work because there is no paid leave. Because of job instability, you need a larger emergency fund.

Business owners can use the emergency fund to cover operational and personal expenses while waiting for receivables. It also helps to keep a separate business operating buffer. For independent contractors and freelancers, expect some companies to cut third-party vendor contracts first or trim discretionary spending when recession hits.

Save to invest – leverage available financial tools

The mindset of “saving to invest” isn’t reserved for salaried employees. If finances allow, self-employed individuals can build an emergency buffer and set aside cash for investments. This is an essential strategy to manage fluctuating income or generate more.

Canadians can invest in stocks and leverage their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution rooms to meet long- and short-term financial goals.

For example, a $5,000 investment in Diversified Royalty Corporation (TSX: DIV) is money well spent and will go a long way. The $777.7 million multi-royalty corporation collects royalties from prominent franchisors with established businesses. It owns Mr. Lube + Tires and has seven active royalty partners.

The industrial stock in the specialty business services industry trades at $4.12 per share and pays a generous 6.9% dividend. With its monthly payout schedule, your $5,000 will generate $28.75 per month. You can opt to reinvest the dividends to compound your principal and collect larger payouts down the road.

Maintain an adequate cash reserve 

Creating and maintaining an adequate cash reserve buys financial security, especially if you’re not employment dependent. Also, saving to invest will boost financial resources. Align your target buffer with your income volatility.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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