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Smart Ways to Invest Extra Income and Say Goodbye to Financial Stress

Canadians have ways to make their extra income work as hard as they do and say goodbye to financial stress.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA

Author Bio

Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder
  • Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional

Areas of Expertise

Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country.

Social Media Profiles

Favourite Investment Quote:

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." (Peter Lynch)
Published
Key Points
  • More than seven million adult Canadians participate in gig work, while 44% of employed Canadians report financial stress, highlighting the need to strengthen financial resilience beyond regular employment income.
  • A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows Canadians to earn tax-free interest, dividends, and capital gains, with a 2026 annual contribution limit of $7,000.
  • Emera (TSX: EMA) offers a 4.14% dividend yield and has increased dividends for 20 consecutive years; a $5,000 investment generates approximately $207 in annual income, with further growth supported by its $20 billion capital investment plan.

Earning an extra few hundred to a couple of thousand dollars a month goes a long way toward building a strong financial safety net. You can ask the seven-million-plus adult Canadians currently engaged in gig work. Of this group, roughly four million hold full-time jobs but moonlight to cope with rising living costs.

Financial stress is no longer exclusive to low-income households. According to the National Payroll Institute’s 2026 Annual Survey of Working Canadians, financial stress affects 44% of employed Canadians, including some high-income earners.

However, your earning potential should not be limited to side hustles or gig work, not to mention work bonuses or a CRA tax refund. Don’t let extra cash sit idle. Instead, consider boosting your financial resilience by investing. By putting this surplus to work, you can reduce anxiety and build serious wealth over the long term.

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Avert a potential crisis

Financial stress can escalate quickly when an emergency arises. Major and minor inconveniences could include medical bills, home maintenance, or car repairs. Any unplanned expenses disrupt household budgets. Often, it forces families to borrow or increase credit card balances.

One way to avoid a potential crisis is to earn more with your extra money. Canadians 18 years and older can utilize the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to earn tax-free passive income. The yearly limit is actionable ($7,000 in 2026), though it doesn’t matter how much you can contribute for as long as the investment brings in more money.

The TFSA isn’t only for building an emergency fund. It can also help you meet short- and long-term financial goals, including retirement. Any capital gains, interest, or dividends earned inside your account grow completely tax-free. You can withdraw at any time without tax penalties. I’m raising this awareness to help Canadians lessen financial stress, if not eliminate it.

Build recurring passive income

Many Canadian domestic stocks provide passive income through dividends. You can create an active secondary income stream to boost your employment income or side-hustle earnings.

For example, Emera (TSX: EMA) is a dividend growth stock that pays cash every quarter. This top-tier utility stock is also ideal for risk-averse investors. The $22 billion energy and services company derive earnings from cost-of-service, rate-regulated electric and natural gas utilities.

If you invest today, EMA trades at $71.83 per share and pays a 4.1% dividend. A $5,000 position will generate $51.75 every quarter ($207 annually). Emera has raised its dividends for 20 consecutive years and targets an annual dividend growth rate of 1% to 2%. The company expects its $20 billion capital investment plan to achieve 5% to 7% average adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growth through 2030 and support dividend growth.

Furthermore, the business outlook is extremely positive with the impending merger with Canadian Utilities Limited. According to Board Chairman Karen Sheriff, bringing together Emera and Canadian Utilities will create an even stronger enterprise. A North American energy infrastructure powerhouse will emerge in late 2027.

Make every dollar work.

Every dollar of extra income can work just as hard as you do. If deployed properly, you can improve your financial resilience and significantly reduce stress.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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